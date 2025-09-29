ADP® Embedded Payroll Gives Partners a Competitive Edge with Integrated HCM Solution

  • Flagship Partnership with Fiserv: Collaboration with Clover to ease operational friction and empower small businesses to move faster, operate smarter and grow with confidence
  • Complete Integration: Enables SMB software providers to launch integrated payroll solutions tailored to their clients' needs with support for payroll processing, payments and tax compliance
  • Seamless Experience: Streamlines operations by bringing payroll directly into platforms business owners already use daily, helping to save time and catch common payroll mistakes
  • Flexible Implementation: Provides flexible integration pathways – from developer-friendly APIs to ready-to-deploy UIs – that accelerate time-to-market

ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, now offers ADP® Embedded Payroll, a solution that enables SMB software providers to launch integrated payroll solutions tailored to their small business clients' needs. This embeddable platform supports payroll processing, payments and tax compliance, powered by ADP's trusted technology, service, and go-to-market expertise. ADP's RUN Powered by ADP® payroll solution integrates directly into Clover a leading cloud-based point-of-sale system, enabling clients to streamline business operations in a platform they trust, so they can focus on what they desire most, like growing their business.

Matt Farwell , president of Small Business, Retirement and Insurance Services for ADP, says: "Small businesses spend countless hours toggling between standalone payroll tools and their core business software. ADP Embedded Payroll eliminates this friction by bringing payroll directly into the platforms business owners already use daily, saving time and helping to reduce errors."

ADP's technology, scale and more than 75 years of experience serving small businesses stands behind ADP Embedded Payroll, enabling SaaS providers to unlock new revenue streams and seamlessly integrate payroll functions, creating a one-stop shop for their customers. ADP's omni-channel, consistent and reliable service is available to clients 24/7. With ADP's go-to-market support, partners gain access to digital or sales-assisted purchase and implementation expertise.

"ADP Embedded Payroll is good for our partners and their customers," adds Anand Pandya , vice president and general manager of ADP Embedded Payroll. "By integrating payroll and other HCM functions into their software, providers can support a broader set of SMB's needs, improve the overall value proposition of their solution and increase client retention, all with a tailored user experience that boosts their brand."

"In today's rapidly evolving economy, small businesses are increasingly reliant on technology to streamline their operations and exceed customer expectations," said Will Karczewski , Head of Clover at Fiserv. "By partnering with industry leaders like ADP, we are able to enhance the Clover platform and deliver a powerful, comprehensive payroll solution to help small businesses be more efficient in paying their employees."

Solution Components

ADP Embedded Payroll delivers:

  • Enterprise-grade APIs for secure, real-time data exchange between partner systems and ADP
  • Easy-to-use interface that guides clients to easily perform payroll tasks
  • Pre-built user journeys that enable partners to launch a payroll solution quickly, using white-labeled components of ADP's industry-leading product, RUN Powered by ADP®
  • Dedicated service teams providing expert support to end-customers
  • Comprehensive technical support throughout integration and beyond
  • Go-to-market support with sales tools and training from ADP's award-winning sales team

To learn more, visit ADP.com/EmbeddedPayroll .

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises — and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, RUN Powered by ADP® and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

  • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion
    • Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues
    • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion
    • Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 5% Operationally
  • First-Quarter 2023 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.97, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 29%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.23, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 24%
  • Pfizer Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance (4)
  • Pfizer Continued to Make Significant Progress Toward an Unprecedented Number of Anticipated New Product and Indication Launches; Milestones Include FDA Approvals for Zavzpret, Cibinqo for Adolescents and Prevnar 20 in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and reaffirmed full-year 2023 financial guidance.

The first-quarter 2023 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

Premier Health of America

Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces the appointment of Giovanni Garay as Ontario General Manager, effective immediately.

"We are very excited to have Giovanni join Premier Health. His hiring follows our recent acquisition in Ontario, and he will be an important member of the Corporation's senior leadership team," said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. "Giovanni's experience with large organisations will benefit Premier Health as we continue to expand our footprint in the province." he added.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Receives Advanced Therapy Designation

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has announced it has received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ADP-A2M4 to treat synovial sarcoma.

As quoted in the press release:

Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, who shared strategies for cross-border transfers and smart investing.

Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Battery Metals Investing

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project