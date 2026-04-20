Adobe Summit: Adobe Redefines Customer Experience Orchestration Vision in the Agentic AI Era with Introduction of CX Enterprise

- Adobe has defined modern marketing, from driving digital transformation for businesses to accelerating Customer Experience Orchestration as agentic AI reshapes daily work.
- Adobe CX Enterprise is an end-to-end agentic AI system that brings together AI agents, agent skills and Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints—with an intelligence and governance layer—to deliver reliable and auditable agentic workflows that enable highly personalized, differentiated brand experiences.
- Adobe is extending its commitment to an open ecosystem and expanding partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI, with deep interoperability for agentic orchestration across Adobe and third-party platforms.
Today, at Adobe Summit—the flagship customer experience conference—Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE), the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, unveiled Adobe CX Enterprise , a new end-to-end agentic AI system that will simplify how businesses manage their entire customer lifecycle, from acquiring and engaging prospects to driving conversion and lasting loyalty. Over 20,000 global brands have built their businesses on Adobe, and CX Enterprise is grounded in decades of domain expertise in data, content and customer journeys—an anchor for agents that are reliable, auditable and can understand context.
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Customer Experience Orchestration (CXO) is rapidly changing in the era of agentic AI as agents become critical resources that can help accelerate complex workflows, from on-brand content production to one-to-one personalization. This is moving businesses beyond isolated AI use cases into agentic enterprises that can deliver better customer experiences and stronger business outcomes.
Adobe has been the leader in driving modern marketing innovation, from creating the digital marketing category to redefining CXO. With the introduction of CX Enterprise, Adobe extends that leadership to the agentic era, solving CXO with a new class of intelligent systems. CX Enterprise powers agents that can help scale impactful, personalized customer experiences so that interactions consistently reflect brand guidelines. This is powered by the new Adobe Brand Intelligence , a continuously learning reasoning engine that can capture evolving brand signals, and Adobe Engagement Intelligence , a decisioning engine optimized for customer lifetime value, to deliver personalization at scale.
CX Enterprise extends Adobe's commitment to an open, interoperable ecosystem, with multiple access points and forward-deployed engineers that can tailor solutions to real workflows. A composable architecture that works with various technology stacks will offer businesses flexibility and control, including extending agentic skills (reusable instructions for a variety of agents) and workflows across Adobe and partner solutions from Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI.
"Adobe CX Enterprise enables businesses to scale agentic AI with a fully customizable solution that is tailored to the needs of their organization, moving teams beyond AI experiments to tangible business outcomes," said Anil Chakravarthy, President, Customer Experience Orchestration Business, Adobe. "This end-to-end solution fits naturally into any environment, built to work alongside tools across leading AI platforms with seamless interoperability."
Global businesses rely on Adobe's enterprise applications to define their brand, scale content production and power customer experiences. This includes bringing all customer data sources together via Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), a widely adopted platform for digital customer engagement, to deliver comprehensive real-time insights and orchestrate cross-channel experiences at scale. Powering over one trillion experiences annually, AEP also serves as the contextual layer in CX Enterprise, enabling agents to support better business outcomes.
New offerings in CX Enterprise will include:
- New agents across Adobe applications: Adobe's new agents streamline time-intensive tasks and help businesses to meet customer retention and growth objectives. Powered by Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator —which enables teams to build, manage and coordinate agents across Adobe and third-party ecosystems—the agents are natively integrated into new and existing Adobe solutions across areas such as customer engagement, content supply chain and brand visibility. With Adobe managing the quality of output and governance, Adobe is also extending these capabilities by bringing the Adobe Marketing Agent into surfaces including Amazon Quick, Anthropic Claude Enterprise, ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini Enterprise, IBM watsonx Orchestrate and Microsoft 365 Copilot.
- Agent skills catalog : Adobe is unveiling a set of agent skills that make it easy for businesses to create custom workflows by packaging reusable instructions, such as reviewing performance metrics to drive content creation or journey orchestration workflows. These skills are powered by Adobe's intelligence and decisioning engine through a contextual layer (across data, content and customer journeys) that enables agents to reason against governed data, operate within defined business objectives, and take actions that are durable and auditable. Businesses can also customize agent skills with additional context to reflect the needs of their organization, all while applying Adobe's unique, codified domain expertise.
- Developer tools : CX Enterprise will provide access to Adobe's agentic skills, MCP servers and the infrastructure needed to build customizable use cases. It will enable developers to incorporate Adobe's agentic capabilities directly into tools from Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI and more, with a composable platform that makes it straightforward to bring CX Enterprise functionality directly into the tools used daily by marketing and creative teams.
- Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker: CX Enterprise offers businesses the flexibility and control needed to bring AI agents into daily workflows with confidence. This means increasing levels of automation that will help teams drive business outcomes, while maintaining human oversight and control. The goal is to improve the capability, choice and automation that transforms how brands engage customers. Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker is designed to execute tasks based on defined business goals, coordinating work across multiple agents by translating clear objectives into multi-step actions. For example, if a marketing team wants to increase cross-sell performance by three percent, CX Enterprise Coworker can bring together the right agents and tools across the organization to assemble what's needed for a targeted offer, including audience segments, creative assets and performance insights. CX Enterprise Coworker will create a plan, and once approved, help execute the campaign and monitor results against the goal. It will be generally available in the coming months.
Adobe Summit 2026
Summit 2026 is the largest conference focused on Customer Experience Orchestration, held in Las Vegas and streamed to millions of people globally online. Luminary speakers and industry leaders presenting at Summit include NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Procter & Gamble President and CEO Shailesh Jejurikar, DICK'S Sporting Goods SVP and Chief Marketing, eCommerce and Athlete Experience Officer Emily Silver, DICK'S Sporting Goods EVP and CTO Vlad Rak, Comcast/Xfinity Chief Growth Officer Jon Gieselman and NBCUniversal EVP of AI and Enterprise Innovation Ashish Desai. Comedian, actress, writer and producer Iliza Shlesinger will host Summit Sneaks, where Adobe unveils its latest research and development innovations.
To watch the Adobe Summit keynotes online, as well as explore hundreds of sessions and hands-on labs across 13 tracks, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit web experience .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those related to Adobe's new, enhanced or future AI and product capabilities, innovations and solutions and the expected benefits to Adobe. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to innovate effectively and meet customer needs; failure to compete effectively; issues relating to development and use of AI; damage to our reputation or brands; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments or other strategic transactions; failure to recruit and retain key personnel; service interruptions or failures in information technology systems by us or third parties; security incidents; failure to effectively develop, manage and maintain our sales channels or critical third-party business relationships; risks associated with being a multinational corporation and adverse macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; complex sales cycles; litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and other actions; changes in, and compliance with, global laws and regulations, including those related to information security and privacy; failure to protect our intellectual property; changes in tax regulations; complex government procurement processes; risks related to fluctuations in or the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; our existing and future debt obligations; catastrophic events; and fluctuations in our stock price. Further information on these and other factors are discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Adobe's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe's most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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Public relations contact
Kevin Fu
Adobe
kfu@adobe.com