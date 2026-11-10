Adobe Firefly Expands as the AI Creative Studio, Bringing Adobe's Trusted Creative Tools to Every Creator

- Adobe Creative Agent expands across Adobe Firefly, the AI creative studio, enabling creators to use their own words to direct the agent to orchestrate Adobe's leading creative tools and top industry AI models so creators can take on projects and work that were once out of reach
- New design experience and new capabilities for video and image editing make the power of Creative Cloud tools more accessible across every medium, so creators can quickly and easily stand out with high-quality work in their unique style
- New Firefly tools to ideate, create and scale—including a gallery of Quick Actions, a design-to-code tool to create apps and websites, and Firefly Graph for custom, repeatable workflows—take creators from idea to finished work in one place
Today at Adobe MAX — the world's largest creativity conference — Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) — the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms — expanded Adobe Firefly as the AI creative studio, with new agentic capabilities, top industry models and AI-powered tools that give every creator one place to ideate, create and scale. Adobe is expanding the Adobe Creative Agent across Firefly, with new capabilities in Firefly AI Assistant (beta) and deeper integrations across workflows that give every creator a creative partner they can direct using their own words and take on projects and work that was once out of reach.
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New innovations across Firefly's video, design and image editors make the precision and power of Adobe's industry leading creative tools more accessible across every medium. Firefly is introducing new tools that take creators from idea to finished work in one place, including a gallery of ready-to-use Quick Actions , Firefly Graph (beta) for custom, repeatable workflows, and a preview of design-to-code prototyping tools to create apps and websites. With Firefly, creators can accomplish everything from transforming a video storyboard into a finished cut, to editing one part of an image without disturbing the rest, to taking a brand identity from first idea to client review on one canvas.
Creative AI is helping creators grow, with 78 percent saying it has accelerated the growth of their business or following, according to Adobe's latest Creators' Toolkit Report . But their projects increasingly span image, video, audio and design, leaving them to juggle multiple tools, models and costs. Firefly has resonated with creators, from social creators to pros, because it brings what they need together in one place. That includes Adobe's industry-leading creative tools, top models from Adobe, Topaz Labs and partners including ByteDance, Google, Kling, OpenAI, ElevenLabs and more , along with the Creative Agent as a creative partner. With these latest innovations, Firefly, the AI creative studio, is now the onramp to Adobe's trusted creative tools, putting the power and precision of Creative Cloud within reach of creators at every experience level.
"We're excited to offer every creator an agent that supports the creative process from the moment you first explore an idea, to the moment you bring it into the world, working across tools, models and workflows where your taste, style and vision lead," said Forest Key, Vice President, Adobe Firefly and Agentic AI at Adobe. "That's our approach across Adobe, and we built Firefly to be the AI creative studio where it comes together: the best models, the tools creators already trust and an agent that acts as a creative partner."
Adobe Creative Agent Brings Every Creator a Creative Partner
Agents are helping creators take on more ambitious work. The Adobe Creative Agent, which powers Firefly AI Assistant, is a creative partner that takes direction from creators and works alongside them. Since its introduction earlier this year, creators have used it for everything from batch retouching portraits to converting product shots into short social videos. Creators remain in the director's chair, guiding the work and making creative decisions as their projects evolve. New capabilities give creators greater flexibility in how they work with the Creative Agent, from guiding it step by step to delegating tasks that continue in the background. Key updates include:
- Customization and preferences : Set formats, colors, brand guidelines, characters and products once and apply them across every project.
- Plan Mode : Review, edit and approve the agent's plan before it starts, or let it run on its own.
- Model Selector : Pick a model for a session or leave it on Auto-Select to let the Creative Agent choose the model based on the output.
- Deeper integration across Firefly multimedia editors : Creators can brainstorm their next video story or design concept with the Adobe Creative Agent across the Firefly editors.
- New availability in Firefly Boards : Develop ideas through conversation as mood boards, storyboards and creative concepts take shape in real time, guided by human taste and direction.
- Always-on agents (preview) : Delegate recurring work, from organizing incoming assets to checking quality and preparing content for different channels, to always-on agents for creative work that keep working in the background, even when the customer steps away.
Create Any Project in One Place
Creators can start with an idea or the assets they already have and take it from one-click edits, to a precise cut for social-ready videos, to a full design project, all in one place without switching apps. New capabilities for generating and editing in Firefly include:
- Firefly Video : Expanded video-editing features deliver new capabilities that empower creators to go from concept to final cut in one workflow, including building a story from narrative arc to scenes and shots, assembling clips in a simplified timeline, adding captions and generating transitions and b-roll with the latest top industry models.
- Firefly Design (beta): All-new design editing space brings illustration, image editing, animation, 3D and print on one canvas, taking a brand identity, package or campaign from first idea to client review in a single file.
- Firefly Image : New precision-editing features like Edit Object, Edit Text, Relight and Retouch deliver more control over every detail, so creators can change one part of an image while everything else stays exactly as it was
- Quick Actions : Dozens of ready-to-use workflows, from one-step fixes like Remove Object and Thumbnail Generator to guided projects like Build Product Ad, plus trend-focused and creator-crafted actions creators can remix with their own style.
- Expanded model choice : Access to top industry models allows creators to explore different aesthetics across creative projects in one place, with recent image and video model additions including Dreamina Seedance 2.5, Kling 4.0, GPT Image 2.6 Sunburst, GPT Image 2.6 Flare, Nano Banana 2.1 and more.
Scale the Way Creative Work Happens
Creative projects rarely stop at a single deliverable, and Firefly gives creators new ways to create and scale creative work, from repeatable workflows to interactive prototypes, with individual's direction and control at every step. New capabilities include:
- Firefly Graph (beta): Helps creators build and iterate on custom, repeatable workflows that bring together leading AI models and Adobe's tools, from character studies and shot lists to scaling brand guidelines across campaign assets. A built-in AI Assistant helps create and optimize each workflow.
- Firefly Builder (private beta): Helps creators transform ideas into interactive, on-brand prototypes, like a website, presentation or app, using natural language, with no code required for the initial prototype. Creators then edit any element directly on the canvas, while a design system keeps the project consistent.
Pricing and availability
Edit Text, Retouch, Relight and Quick Actions are generally available in Firefly today. Other new tools and capabilities are available in beta. Firefly Builder is available in private beta via waitlist . More on Firefly pricing and plans here .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110476316/en/
Public relations contact
Jane Ross
janer@adobe.com