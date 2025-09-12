Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a company combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been admitted to trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "HASTF". No new Ordinary Shares have been issued by the Company for this parallel trading of its shares.
The purpose of the listing of shares on the OTCQB is to broaden the Company's exposure to the North American investor markets and to increase trading liquidity in a drive to deliver shareholder value.
The OTCQB is a middle-tier market for entrepreneurial and development U.S. and International companies, and is recognised by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market.
Nick Thurlow, Executive Chairman of Hamak Gold, commented:
"We are pleased to announce approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for Hamak to list on the OTCQB market. This is an important first step in a larger U.S. strategy designed to widen the investor base for Hamak."
For further information you are invited to view the Company's website at www.hamakgold.com or please contact:
Hamak Gold Limited
Nick Thurlow
Karl Smithson
n.thurlow@hamakgold.com
k.smithson@hamakgold.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Broker)
Yellow Jersey PR
Annabelle Wills
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
+44 (0) 20 3004 9512
About Hamak Gold Limited
Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA) is a UK listed company focussed on gold exploration in Africa and with a strategy of pursuing a BTC/ crypto treasury management policy. Through its LSE main board listing investors underweight crypto can get professional exposure to this asset class.
Important Notice
The Company maintains some of its treasury reserves and surplus cash in Bitcoin, a form of cryptocurrency. The Company is not authorised or regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Bitcoin investments are generally not subject to regulaton by the FCA or otherwise in the United Kingdom. Neither the Company nor investors in the Company's shares are protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
However the FCA considers Bitcoin investments to be high-risk. The value of Bitcoin can go up as well as down, leading to fluctuations in the value of the Company's Bitcoin holdings, and the Company may not be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings for the same amount it paid to acquire them, or even for the value the Company currently attributes to its Bitcoin positions.
The Company's Board of Directors have identified the following risks in relation to the holding of Bitcoin, which are not exhaustive:
- The value of Bitcoin can be highly volatile, with its value falling as quickly as it rises. Investors in Bitcoin must be prepared to lose all money invested.
- The Bitcoin market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to factors such as cyber-attacks, financial crime, and counterparty failure.
- The Company may not be able to sell its Bitcoin at will. The ability to sell Bitcoin depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks, and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delays.
- Cryptoassets carry a perception of fraud, money laundering, and financial crime.
An investment in the Company is not an investment in Bitcoin itself, but prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to conduct their own research before investing and should be aware that they will have indirect exposure to the high-risk nature of cryptoassets, including their volatility, and could therefore sustain large or total losses of their investment.
