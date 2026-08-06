Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR) (the "Fund") held an annual meeting of shareholders earlier today (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, Fund shareholders were asked to elect three Class II Trustees. The Annual Meeting was adjourned to August 20, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to allow more time for shareholders to vote. The June 2, 2026 record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the adjourned Annual Meeting remains unchanged. Information about the adjourned Annual Meeting appears below.
If, as of June 2, 2026, you were a Fund shareholder and have not yet voted, the Fund urges you to submit your vote in advance of the adjourned Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the Fund's proxy materials. The Fund's proxy statement is available online at https://funds.eatonvance.com/closed-end-fund-and-term-trust-documents.php .
About the Fund
Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of the Fund's shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. The Fund is not a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.
Eaton Vance is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.
About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com .
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only; the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements.
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