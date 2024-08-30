Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Preliminary Final Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

Results for announcement to the market

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Comments

The loss for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to $1,554,770 (30 June 2023: $1,740,563).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn


Adisyn Ltd

Advisory Board Expansion

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has made threeappointments to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB); Mr Oscar Leslie, Mr Jesse Gane and Dr Craig Valli. These appointments complement the appointment of IAB Chair Harry Karelis earlier in the year (ASX: 19 February 2024).
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

June 2024 (Q4 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 30 June 2024, as it continues to build on its unique technology offering and new strategic focus.

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Firm Commitments Received for ~$1.5M Placement

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise $1.518 million through the issue of 46 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“New Shares”).

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.

Adisyn Ltd

Outcomes of a Strategic Review

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the following outcomes of the Strategic Review process (ASX: 28 February 2024).

Adisyn Ltd

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding agreement with Zettagrid Pty Ltd (“Zettagrid”) to dispose of it’s VMware cloud platform for a total consideration of up to $1.4 million in cash (“Agreement”).

Latest News

×