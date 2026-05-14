Adicet Bio to Participate in Fireside Chat at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held from June 2-4, 2026 in New York.

Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 7:35a.m. ET

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio's website at http://www.adicetbio.com . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com .

Adicet Bio., Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com

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