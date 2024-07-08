Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

Additional Land Acquired at Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project

Landholding includes numerous highly prospective copper, silver and gold targets

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce newly expanded licences covering adjacent high grade Nunavut copper, silver and gold (“Cu-Ag-Au” or the Project”) targets. These new areas have only recently been opened to application. These new targets enhance the overall strategic landholding the Company owns and now completes the original staking strategy.

Highlights

  • Secured up to an additional 63 square km’s of highly prospective licenses covering newly available ground at the Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au project area
  • These new granted licences cover several significant areas of anomalous Cu-Ag-Au:
    • The Halo project, a highly prospective outcropping occurrence of Cu-Ag-Au. Previous drilling at Halo includes up to 4.7m @ 10.47% Cu, with mineralisation that remains open in all directions. This new area connects to the southern extension of the HALO system and compliments existing WCN tenure
    • The Pat prospect1 includes numerous >40% Cu (above detection limit) rock chip samples across multiple veins
  • Given the new ground is adjacent to existing granted licences these new areas will fit seamlessly into the Company’s upcoming exploration activities due to commence in Nunavut during the coming weeks
  • WCN also has in application, and subject to regulatory approval, tenure that covers several other new targets, that it is hopeful of receiving these in due course:
    • Lloyd: a quartz-chalcocite vein that was returned assay results of up to 2% Cu over ~3,600ft with a cross section of between 8 and 20 feet wide2,
    • Larry: 1952 channel samples returned up to 8.03% Cu over 13.6ft 3, and
    • Jack: Rock chip samples up to 45.4% Cu and 60g/t Ag from surface4.

“The Company is very pleased to have finally secured these additional 2 priority areas and concludes our strategy of acquiring the landholdings we wanted. These new licences are testament to the teams’ hard work and commitment to deliver for all shareholders. After stalking the process for several months and having assessed these areas in-depth previously, we were in pole position when this ground was released for application and I am pleased to say we were successful in securing the last missing pieces of our puzzle and hence our strategy of securing the most desired ground in the area is complete. There is now an obvious land rush in the broader Coppermine area and our first mover advantage has given us a huge head start in acquiring the premium ground and we are now pretty much surrounded by new entrants to the area small.

The fact that this land is cohesive to our existing project, has delivered similar high-grade rock chip results which shows a mineralised system opened in all directions, is a massive achievement. We are only a matter of weeks away from “boots on the ground” at Nunavut for the start of the inaugural field campaign and heli-mounted MobileMT survey, the latest technology for the collection of magnetic and conductivity data targeting both high-grade volcanic hosted copper-silver mineralisation and high-tonnage potential sedimentary hosted copper prospects.”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
