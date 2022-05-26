Gaming Investing News

Hosted in Monaco during Metaverse Entertainment World , the Awards elevate the Web3 tools and technology that are transforming how we live, work, and play.

Advance, in partnership with Subnation, launched MEWS (Metaverse Entertainment World Awards) with an Award Show Gala attended by Web3 business leaders, top media, entertainment and technology executives, and Metaverse mavericks (www.themews.world).

The MEWS honored the most outstanding creators and companies that have shaped digital culture and impacted society, by developing groundbreaking Web3 applications, including:

Addison Rae - Community
The Sandbox - StoryWorld
Emilia Clarke x SAMEYOU - Impact
Velas x Ferrari - Sport
Yat Siu - Pioneer
Manila DiGiovanni x DWorld - Rising Star
Ari Meilich - Better World
Coldplay - Music
Jose Fuertes - Innovation
RTFKT x Takashi Murakami - NFT Collection

"The pace of innovation is accelerating and the Metaverse is our next great leap forward. Its pioneers, inventors, and leaders were honored at the MEWS in Monaco , and they in turn, will inspire the next generation to imagine, design and build the Metaverse which will change the way we live, work and play!" said Doug Scott , Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Subnation.

The Awards were part of the two-day Monte Carlo Summit which showcased the best tools and technology that are driving the creation of immersive physical and digital experiences. Attendees were front and center as they saw, heard, and felt how entertainment is produced and consumed in the Metaverse by creators and producers from some of the world's leading music, TV, film, streaming, and social media companies.

MEWS gifted its Honorees with 3D holographic trophy statuettes by Orbis, and celebrated at an extravagant Gala Dinner prepared by the world-renowned, Michelin star chef, Yannick Alléno in the historic Salle Belle Epoque ballroom of the Hermitage Hotel Monte Carlo.

"According to JP Morgan, the Metaverse market is estimated to become a trillion dollar industry," said Steven Saltzman , Managing Director of Advance, " Monaco is at the center of the Web3 movement with their support of Meta Entertainment World and MEWS is further confirmation of this business opportunity."

About Subnation
Subnation is a Web3 venture studio focused on the intersection of physical experiences and digital worlds. Subnation designs, develops, and invests in creative IP and web3 technologies fueling the Metaverse and disrupting traditional media, entertainment, retail, hospitality, and financial industries. Recognized as global thought leaders, Subnation collaborates with creators, storytellers, technologists, and entrepreneurs to provide market insights and business solutions that not only transform industries, but also drive growth of Subnation's Owned & Operated platforms, partner projects, and strategic investments. www.subnation.gg

About Advance
Advance, formed in 2018, is a Monaco -based consultancy specializing in the luxury goods and services sector. Advance consults premium brands on their market entry to Monaco , as well as on their representation in the Principality. There is also an experiential hospitality advisory catering to bespoke events, conferences and thought leadership summits. Advance Principal and Managing Director, Steven Saltzman , has been an entertainment industry executive and global event producer for over twenty-five years. www.advance.mc

