ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Company President and CEO, Steve Hanson will participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Mr. Hanson will participate in the "Mining for Electric Vehicles" panel at 10:00 am ET.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Panel Topics

9:00 a.m. ET - Innovations in EV Charging
10:00 a.m. ET - Mining for Electric Vehicles
11:00 a.m. ET - New EV Charging Solutions & Products
12:00 p.m. ET - Building a New EV Supply Chain
1:00 p.m. ET - Delivering Large EV Orders
2:00 p.m. ET - Autonomous Sensors and Driving
3:00 p.m. ET - The Future of Batteries or Manufactured Materials for Batteries
4:00 p.m. ET - Multiple Markets for EVs

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. Maxim formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. We provide a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

