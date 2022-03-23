ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 340 placer mining claims encompassing approximately 6727 acres near the Nevada border, in south east Oregon. See ACME map: WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas north west of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project. ...

ACME:CC