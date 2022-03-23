Resource News Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 340 placer mining claims encompassing approximately 6727 acres near the Nevada border, in south east Oregon. See ACME map: WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas north west of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project. ...

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 340 placer mining claims (the "WS Project") encompassing approximately 6727 acres near the Nevada border, in south east Oregon. See ACME map: https:acmelithium.comwarm-springs-oregon

The WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas north west of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project. Lithium Americas has a stated mineral reserve of 3.1 million tonnes @3,233 ppm Lithium and Jindalee has a mineral resource estimate of 1.43 billion tons @ 1,320 ppm Lithium.

The WS Project adds to ACME's growing lithium portfolio with two projects in south west Nevada and two in south east Manitoba, Canada. The US and Canada currently imports most of its lithium for Li-ion battery construction and ACME's vision is to provide a significant, long-life supply of lithium for both domestic consumption and export. The USGS has listed lithium as a critical mineral to the US "economic and national" security.

ACME's WS Project region is dominated by volcanic basalts with basal rhyolite and dacite tuffs and sediments. The claims are located on the tuffaceous and sedimentary units. The northwest structural trend is particularly noticeable with volcanics feeding warm springs present on ACME's claim area. Two springs on private land just off the claim block sampled in the late 1970s by the USGS returned geochemically anomalous lithium values. Based on mapping and geology, ACME plans on an initial geophysical and sampling program leading to a future drill program.

ACME's project location relative to other lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, south east Oregon and in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from the drilling program to be carried out on the FLV property. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling and other sampling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117707

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
ACME Lithium

ACME Lithium

Overview

The large-scale shift to carbon-pollution-free electricity and net-zero emissions is already underway. According to analysts and industry executives, “the pandemic has proved to be a reset point for the market.” With the worldwide lithium battery market expected to grow exponentially in the coming decade — which has the potential to reach a record value of US$80 billion by 2026 — it’s clear there is significant potential and a lot of growth to come.

“And when you come into this growth period where year-on-year the volumes are getting significantly bigger in terms of orders from the battery industry, I think that has the potential to create a real bottleneck in terms of keeping supply up with demand,” said Andrew Miller, product director at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence in an interview with INN.

Add to that the passing of the Paris Agreement in 2016 and the Biden Administration’s energy and infrastructure plans, and it points to an increased focus on combating the climate crisis in governments around the world. Even the US Department of Energy (DOE) revealed it believes the solution requires establishing a domestic supply chain for lithium-based batteries.

But with limited production capacity available in the United States, more production will be required to facilitate the growing needs of the electric vehicle and stationary grid storage markets. It’s this perfect storm of conditions that have led Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County, Nevada to become a hotspot for lithium exploration and development in the US. This region uniquely hosts the only US-based lithium mine.

ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTC:ACLHF) is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring and developing a portfolio of exploration-stage, lithium-containing projects in Nevada. The company’s management team is highly experienced with a strong history of success in building and financing resource companies around the world including the development of lithium-based projects.

ACME Lithium currently operates its Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley projects in the mining-friendly Esmeralda County area in Nevada. The properties are strategically located near Albemarle Corporation’s Silver Peak Lithium mine. The Silver Peak lithium mine has continuously produced lithium since 1966, with concentrations as high as +1,000 ppm of lithium.

ACME Lithium’s projects are also located in an area with a developing battery supply chain, including Tesla’s Gigafactory, which sits only 200 miles away. Both of ACME Lithium’s properties have year-round access to expertise, infrastructure, rail and roads, power and water, including favorable weather conditions and logistics.

“We have been working on our exploration plan over the last few months in preparation for what’s going to be a busy summer. We actually have geological targets that are ready to drill test. We’re going to do some additional mapping and sampling of both the Fish Lake Valley project as well as geophysical analysis of our project in Clayton Valley and we hope to drill before year-end on both projects assuming we get the results we’re looking for from the preliminary work. We also continue to look at accretive projects around the globe,” said ACME Lithium CEO Steve  Hanson.

The Clayton Valley property has the potential to host lithium brine just like the Silver Peak Lithium mine, while the Fish Lake Valley property has been confirmed to host the same geological processes like those found at the Albemarle mine in Clayton Valley. The presence of lithium brine would provide ACME Lithium with a strong competitive advantage against other companies that typically go after clays or hard rocks. Clay and hard rocks are more difficult to process and create a concentrator product that can be used by technology companies in battery production. The company strongly believes that its properties have the potential to produce lithium under simple metallurgical conditions based on preliminary indications.

In July 2021, the company closed its second and final tranche of oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing of units at C$2,378,650 at a price of C$0.40 per unit for total gross proceeds of C$3,609,666.80. The company intends to use the proceeds to partly fund exploration on its lithium projects in Nevada for 2021 and general working capital. ACME Lithium is capitalized and aiming to acquire and develop additional projects in the lithium sector and growing electric vehicle sector for 2021 and 2022 to increase shareholder value.

ACME Lithium owns and is under the option to acquire a combined 100% interest in 122 claims totalling 2,440 acres in Clayton Valley. The company also owns 100% interest in 81 lode mining claims totalling 1,620 acres in Fish Lake Valley.

The company’s leadership team has decades of experience in the mining, energy and finance sectors. ACME Lithium also boasts multiple notable industry figures, including Yiannis Tsitos, who has worked for the BHP Billiton group, William Feyerabend, who has direct experience in developing lithium projects and Steve Hanson, who has been involved in multiple successful M&A transactions in the mining and resource sector, including exit strategies with major corporations.

ACME Lithium’s Company Highlights

  • ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTC:ACLHF) is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring and developing a portfolio of exploration-stage lithium-based properties in Nevada.
  • The company’s Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley projects are located in the mining-friendly area of Esmeralda County in Nevada. Both properties have year-round access to expertise, infrastructure, rail and roads, power and water including favorable weather conditions and logistics.
  • Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley are strategically located near Albemarle Corporation’s lithium-producing Silver Peak mine with Clayton Valley potentially hosting the same lithium brine found at Silver Peak.
  • ACME Lithium owns and is under the option to acquire a combined 100% interest in 122 claims totalling 2,440 acres in Clayton Valley and owns 100% interest in 81 lode mining claims totalling 1,620 acres in Fish Lake Valley.
  • The company plans to begin drilling before the end of 2021 on both projects after additional exploration, including mapping, sampling and geological testing.
  • The company’s management team is highly experienced with a strong history of success in building and financing resource companies around the world including the development of lithium-based projects.

ACME Lithium’s Key Projects

Clayton Valley Project

The Clayton Valley project is located 190 miles northwest of the city of Las Vegas in Esmeralda County in Nevada. The property spans 2,440 acres with year-round access to expertise, infrastructure, rail and roads, power and water including favorable weather conditions and logistics. Clayton Valley is located directly to the south of Albemarle Corporation’s Silver Peaks lithium mine that has produced lithium minerals from brines continuously since 1966 including samples as high as 228 ppm lithium. Concentrations up to +1,000 ppm have also been found to occur within specific horizons of fine sediments.

ACME Lithium’s claims on the Clayton Valley project cover basin-fill sediments and aquifers similar to the sediments currently producing brines in the region based on historic drill information and geophysical survey results. There is also promising evidence that the extensive valley growth faults provide an adequate plumbing system to foster brine reservoir accumulation for moving fluids around.

ACME Lithium owns and is under the option to acquire a combined 100% interest in 122 claims including the CC, CCP, JR, and SX Placer claims on the Clayton Valley property. Moving forward, the company plans to continue interpreting geophysical survey data and results as well as develop its drill targets to test indicated and prospective aquifers. The company believes it has the potential to host lithium brines sourced from lithium Tertiary clays accumulated in a basin environment similar to the Silver Peak lithium mine.

Fish Lake Valley

The Fish Lake Valley project is located in Esmeralda County in Nevada. The project spans 1,620 acres with year-round access to expertise, infrastructure, rail and roads, power and water including favorable weather conditions and logistics. Fish Lake Valley is located 24 miles northwest of Albemarle Corporation’s Silver Peak’s lithium mine that has produced lithium minerals from brines continuously since 1966. Concentrations up to +1,000 ppm have been found to occur within specific horizons of fine sediments and the Silver Peak mine includes samples as high as 228 ppm.

Exploration at Fish Lake Valley since 2010 has revealed sites with anomalous lithium values greater than 100 ppm in Tertiary claystone, sediment samples with values approaching 600 ppm lithium in claystone, positive geophysical surveys and lithium within clay-rich horizons. In 2016, initial mapping and sampling completed by the previous operator found lithium values with potentially the same process as at Clayton Valley ranging from 5 to 40 ppm in mudstones. In 2018, the previous operator confirmed that it was, in fact, the same geological process resulting in high lithium values in fine sediments found at the Fish Lake Valley property.

ACME Lithium owns 100% interest in 81 lode mining claims on the property. The company is currently in the process of designing drill testing of lithium claystone to determine the economic potential. Beginning in the third quarter of 2021, the company plans to begin to identify new targets and expand exploration of the property through in-depth mapping, sampling, and geophysics tests.

ACME Lithium’s Management Team

Steve Hanson — Director, President, and CEO

Stephen Hanson has over 28 years of finance and corporate development experience across four continents. Hanson has held executive (CEO), board and advisor positions for numerous private and public companies in mining, alternative energy, oil and gas sectors. Hanson has been involved in a number of successful M&A transactions including exit strategies with major corporations.

Yannis Tsitos — Director

Yannis Tsitos is originally a physicist-geophysicist with nearly 30 years of experience in the mining industry, including 19 years with BHP Billiton group which is one of the biggest mining companies in the world. Tsitos is currently the President of Goldsource Mines Inc., a TSXV-listed company, and sits on several boards as an independent director.

William Feyerabend — VP Exploration

William Feyerabend is a Certified Professional Geologist and a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists with direct working experience in the exploration and development of lithium projects, including technical reports in Nevada. Feyerabend has worked on projects in the American West, Mexico and South America.

Vivian Katsuris — Director

Vivian Katsuris is a specialist in corporate development, management, consulting, and corporate services. Katsuris has over 28 years of financial experience in the brokerage industry, the North American capital markets and public financings. Katsuris holds director and officer positions with several CSE- and TSXV-listed companies.

Zara Kanji — Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary

Zara Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies. Kanji is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC and Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 3rd, 2022, it has closed its US$3 Million funding agreement (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"), a leading battery metals royalty and streaming company, and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd ("Waratah"). The Transaction consists of a private placement financing and a royalty sale on ACME's two projects in Manitoba, Canada. As a result of the funding, ACME's working capital is approximately C$7.2 million with no debt.

The Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it's project operator GeoXplor Corporation has received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent to Drill" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Tonopah field office Nevada, for ACME's near term drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project.

The Notice of Intent (NOI) covers a multi-hole drill program up to a depth of 500 meters and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by recent geophysical work, in addition to drill road access and site preparation. A US$24,197 bond has now been accepted and put in place with the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 3.55 acres of permitted disturbance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces US$3 Million Funding Agreement with Lithium Royalty Corporation

ACME Lithium Announces US$3 Million Funding Agreement with Lithium Royalty Corporation

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a term sheet with Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"), a leading battery metals royalty and streaming company. Upon closing, ACME will receive US$650,000 from the grant of project royalties on its Manitoba lithium assets and US$2,350,000 by way of non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Total funding to ACME is US$3 Million or approximately CN$3,815,400. The closing of the transaction outlined in the term sheet is subject to final due diligence and definitive documentation and is expected to close on or before March 17th, 2022.

LRC will purchase a 2% Gross Overriding Royalty on lithium or other metals over ACME's Euclid-Cat Lake and Shatford Lake projects located in south east Manitoba, with proceeds to be directed to exploration on those properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Files Notice of Intent to Drill Lithium Brine Project at Clayton Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Files Notice of Intent to Drill Lithium Brine Project at Clayton Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has filed permitting documentation with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for ACME's Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Notice of Intent (NOI) covers a three-hole drill program up to a depth of 500 meters and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by recent geophysical work.

ACME's project is contiguous to Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium resource and production facility. ACME's lithium source material and transport mechanisms could be similar to those that have supplied other Clayton Valley lithium-bearing brines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Closes Flow-Through Financing

ACME Lithium Closes Flow-Through Financing

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 13, 2021, it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 833,334 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.80.

Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non-flow through common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $1.50 per share for two years. Finder's fees totaling $70,000.06 cash and 58,333 compensation warrants exercisable for two (2) years at $1.20 were paid to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Recharge Resources Corp. ( CSE: RR ) ("Recharge Resources") whereby Recharge Resources may acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project, an 800 hectare lithium brine project located just outside of Salta, Argentina (the "Option"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an 80% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project by paying Spey US$850,000 in cash payments and by issuing US$900,000 in common shares over a 12-month period from the date of exchange approval of the Agreement, on the following basis:

  • US$250,000 in exploration expenditures must be incurred over the initial 12 month period;
  • An initial cash payment of US$350,000 and common share issuance having a value of US$400,000 are to be made within three business days; and
  • A further payment of US$500,000 in cash and common share issuance having a value of US$500,000 are to be made 12 months from the date of the first cash payment and share issuances.

Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an additional 20% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project for a total of 100% interest, by paying Spey Resources an additional US$6,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Acquires Additional Lithium and Tin Properties in Nova Scotia

Brunswick Exploration Acquires Additional Lithium and Tin Properties in Nova Scotia

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in west central Nova Scotia, totaling 115,837 hectares, all within the huge peraluminous South Mountain Batholith located roughly 30 kilometers west of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We have further expanded our grassroot lithium portfolio with additional properties in Nova Scotia. Once more, we are the first to assemble comprehensive regional critical metals properties and we believe we have secured the best targets throughout the province. Nova Scotia is a great jurisdiction with a storied mining history and current operating mines. BRW has now secured a host of exciting targets in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and we continue to see multiple opportunities to expand our portfolio. Our Phase 1 exploration program will focus on prospecting and soil/stream sampling and is expected to begin in Q2 in all three provinces. We look forward to putting Eastern Canada on the map for critical metal exploration and discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has paid the U.S. $1 million option payment, and completed U.S. $500,000 in exploration expenditures, in respect of the Candela II project in the Incahuasi Salar in Argentina. Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the option agreement with A.I.S. Resources Limited (AIS), Spey has exercised the option to acquire 80% of the Candella II project. Spey has also, as a result of exercising the option, acquired the further right, but not the obligation, to acquire the remaining 20% interest by making a payment of U.S. $6-million on or before March 18, 2023, which payment amount is subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the option agreement.

About Spey Resources Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
a closeup of a compass pointing to "invest"

Battery Metals in Australia

The energy sector is shifting away from carbon-based fuels and toward renewable alternatives, with the electric vehicle (EV) boom being an especially salient example of this trend.

This means battery metals, which are used for a variety of renewable energy ventures, including lithium-ion batteries, are quickly becoming critical raw materials.

Investors have likely already heard about lithium and cobalt, darlings of the EV industry, but other common battery metals include graphite, vanadium and manganese. Lithium is a soft, silver-coloured metal that is most notably used in the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs. Australia is currently the world’s largest supplier of this popular metal, positioning the country as a major player in the renewable energy sector.

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Battery Metals

How to Invest in Battery Metals

As the world begins to shift away from carbon-based energy and toward renewable energy, new investment opportunities are emerging alongside advancements in battery technology.

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is a key part of this energy transition, and many market watchers are interested in the battery metals that are making it possible. While lithium and cobalt are currently getting the most attention, battery materials like graphite, vanadium and manganese are also popular.

Read on for a quick go-to guide on the battery metals sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on the construction of North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, confirming that the project remains on budget and on schedule for a December 2022 commissioning.

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated battery materials park, leveraging the Company's hydrometallurgical refinery asset. Electra plans to build a Battery Materials Park hosting cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and a battery precursor materials partnership, which will support North American and European electric vehicle production.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×