Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has acquired by staking 10 claims totaling approximately 5196 acres situated near Birse Lake, southeastern Manitoba, Canada, contiguous and directly east of ACME's Shatford Lake project area.

The Birse Lake claim block covers the Birse Lake pluton that has numerous pegmatite occurrences along its periphery. The project claim area has been filed with the Manitoba government and is subject to review and processing. This brings ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba to approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/135965_110f8ed1944388a5_002.jpg
Figure 1: Shatford Lake and Birse Lake claim areas map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/135965_110f8ed1944388a5_002full.jpg

ACME's Shatford Lake and Birse Lake claim areas are located strategically and contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969, located in the pegmatite fields of the southern limb of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). ACME's Cat-Euclid Lake project claims are approximately 20 kilometres to the north of the Tanco Mine.

The northern and southern limbs of the Bird River Greenstone Belt contain at least 10 pegmatite fields and host hundreds of individual pegmatite bodies, of which many are classified as complex rare-element Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. In both limbs of the BRGB, pegmatites are associated with granitic intrusions into structurally dilatant zones adjacent to major east-west shear zones. Worldwide, LCT pegmatite deposits account for about one-fourth of the world's lithium production, most of the tantalum production, and all the cesium production.

ACME is in the process of completing an extensive summer exploration program at both Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes employing remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that are a source for high quality lithium that can be converted to lithium carbonate.

Dane Bridge, P. Geol. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135965

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
Acme Lithium

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "ACLHF". ACME upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME; OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ACME Lithium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ACME Lithium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada focused on lithium exploration today announced that Stephen Hanson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 26 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report positive sample results from the recently drilled DH-1 hole at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Company's significant new lithium discovery has initiated Phase 2 planning and procurement of an expanded drilling and pump test program.

DH-1 was drilled to a total depth of 1400 feet (427) meters below ground surface and intersected multiple productive horizons including the targeted basal gravel aquifer at an approximate depth of 1,250 feet (381 meters) below ground surface (bgs).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has commenced geological field work to further develop knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

The FLV claim group encompass 144 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,975 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Historical sampling had occurrences of up to 600 ppm lithium. Fine sediments the same age as Clayton Valley occur on the property with some beds enriched in lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Signs Construction Contract for a Demonstration Plant for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Giyani Signs Construction Contract for a Demonstration Plant for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce that it has signed a design-build contract (" Contract ") with specialist South African-based hydrometallurgical engineering firm Met63 (Pty) Ltd. (" Met63 ") for the construction of a demonstration plant (" Demo Plant ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE REPORTS EXCEPTIONAL HIGH-GRADE TIN DRILL RESULTS OUTSIDE OF HISTORIC RESOURCE AREA INCLUDING 0.51% SN OVER 78 METRES AT GREAT PYRAMID PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS EXCEPTIONAL HIGH-GRADE TIN DRILL RESULTS OUTSIDE OF HISTORIC RESOURCE AREA INCLUDING 0.51% SN OVER 78 METRES AT GREAT PYRAMID PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

(TSX.V: TORC)  (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSX.V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide its second batch of results from its 100%-owned Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing drill program has returned outstanding high-grade results highlighted by hole 22GPRC012 which returned 0.51% Sn over 78 metres, Including 1.09 % Sn over 23 metres from near surface in a new zone. Great Pyramid is the Company's most advanced and active project in its portfolio of high-quality tin assets and more results are expected in the coming weeks.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Key Advisory Board Appointments

Foremost Lithium Announces Key Advisory Board Appointments

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the addition of Johnathan A. More and Michael McLeod to the Company's Advisory Board.

Johnathan More brings over 28 years of experience in global capital markets focused primarily on natural resource industries. His distinguished tenure at Canaccord Genuity included many significant achievements and he retired in 2008 as Vice President and Advisor at the Company. Mr. More successfully transitioned from the capital markets to the public company sector where he has been responsible for numerous successful transactions in the Canadian marketplace and continues to identify and create new opportunities. He currently serves as Chairman & CEO of Starr Peak mining Ltd, a Canadian company focused on gold exploration. Mr. More is also Chairman and CEO of Power Metals Corp., a Canadian company focused on Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For and on behalf of the Board
John Gravelle
President and CEO

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of North Star Manganese Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of North Star Manganese Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press releases of 24th March 24, 2022, and 12th August 2022, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of securities of its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). NSM sold a total of 3,160,233 shares of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for gross proceeds of US$790,058.23 (the "NSM Financing"). As a result of the NSM Financing, the outstanding shares of NSM has increased to 33,160,233 shares of NSM common stock, with the Company's indirect shareholding reducing to approximately 90.5%.

The NSM Financing has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds from the NSM Financing will be used to advance technical studies at the Emily Manganese project and for general working capital. No commissions or fees were paid in connection with the NSM Financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE TO ACQUIRE THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE TO ACQUIRE THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

(TORC: TSX-V) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") whereby TinOne will acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project (" Rattler Range ") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×