ACME Lithium Expands Lithium Project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, Securing Key Land Position

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 63 new claims ("FLV 3 Claims") encompassing approximately 1295 acres contiguous to the south and east of the Company's FLV Project located in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada. With the additional ground, ACME's total number of claims in the area have increased to 207 totaling approximately 4002 acres. These claims are pending final approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/159203_33653bdbc4727bda_002.jpg

Figure 1: FLV Claim Group Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/159203_33653bdbc4727bda_002full.jpg

The FLV claim group is directly west and contiguous to Ioneer Ltd.'s world class Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project area.

ACME recently received results of a Phase 2 geological field review and sampling program, announced March 13, 2023, showing numerous new occurrences of lithium values exceeding 1200 ppm and the highest surface value to date at 1418 ppm lithium. Boron anomalies up to 1964 ppm occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies.

A geophysical survey completed in the fall of 2022 indicates the presence of a down-dropped fault block with interpreted target clay sediments potentially similar to illite units identified in the nearby Rhyolite Ridge lithium deposit.

Shallow drill holes to test the areas of strong lithium anomalies are warranted as are the lithium anomalies associated with the geophysical anomaly to the northwest.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

