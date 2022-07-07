Resource News Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has commenced an extensive summer exploration program at ACME's 11,803 acre Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in southeastern Manitoba.

ACME's Shatford Lake claim area is located strategically and contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969, located in the pegmatite fields of the southern limb of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). ACME's Cat-Euclid Lake project claims are approximately 20 kilometres to the north of the Tanco Mine.

ACME Lithium's exploration strategy in the Bird River Greenstone Belt is to employ remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that can be a source for lithium carbonate deposits.

At both projects, three two-man crews will focus exploration in areas with abundant outcrop in favourable structural areas. Work will involve soil, rock, and till sampling. Structural mapping will be done on outcrops within the favourable structural domains to identify joint sets favoured to host pegmatite bodies.

Dane Bridge, P. Geol. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

ACME Lithium to Present and Exhibit at Fastmarkets Lithium and Battery Raw Materials 2022 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson and members of ACME's technical team will be meeting and presenting a detailed overview of ACME's US and Canadian lithium projects to industry and investment representatives at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2022 Monday June 27th to Wednesday June 29th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Fastmarkets Lithium and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a three-day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from the world's top producers, to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project: Successfully Completes DH-1 at 1400 Feet

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed hole DH-1 at the Clayton Valley lithium brine project to a total depth of 1400 feet or 427 meters below ground surface.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered and delineated as highly probable for aquifer units based on permeability features, lithology and color. The core is consistent with the known basin stratigraphy. Most notably, an upper volcanic ash unit was encountered from 181 feet to 195 feet which is consistent with the depth and composition of the Main Ash Unit (MAU) in Clayton Valley. Multiple permeability features consisting of coarse sands and gravels, and sand and gravel with weak clay matrix were encountered from approximately 479 feet to 1400 feet TD. From the logged core, these permeability features increased in frequency and in depth below the silt and clay dominated stratigraphy higher in the hole above 479 feet. A second ash layer or lacustrine tuff was encountered from 1,180 to 1,250 feet which also exhibits characteristics of a potential lithium bearing aquifer deeper in the depositional sequence in Clayton Valley.

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 drilling has commenced at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silverpeak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966. Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted to provide drilling services and related activities.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/126551_f773be678415196d_002.jpg

Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada (Fig.1)

ACME Lithium to Present at 121 Mining Investment New York June 6th and 7th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Investment New York. https:www.weare121.com121mininginvestment-new-york

The 121 Mining Investment New York Conference takes place on June 6th and 7th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

ACME Lithium Mobilizes Drill Crew to Lithium Brine Project at Clayton Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its contracted drilling crew and rig have mobilized to begin preparations for a Phase 1 drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted to provide drilling services and related activities. Access road grading and pad preparation for the first drill hole collar has been completed.

ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silverpeak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966.

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Fundraising and Premium to NYMEX Pricing Contract

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the Company's announcement released on June 23, 2022, unless otherwise defined herein.

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced Offering to raise, in aggregate, gross proceeds of US$31.0 million through the issue of 46,371,927 new Common Shares. The Underwriters will not be exercising the over-allotment option granted to them in connection with the Offering

CAT Strategic Metals Completes Initial Airborne Geophysical Survey of Key Parts of its South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC:CATTF)(FRA:8CHA) ("CAT" or the "Company") reports that, further to its news release of April 13, 2022, announcing an airborne survey on the East Preston Project in Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin, the Company has completed a detailed helicopter-borne geophysical survey over specific and carefully chosen portions of the Company's flagship South Preston Uranium Property. The project is located on the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin approximately 35 km from the uranium deposits discovered in the Patterson Lake South area by Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "FCU") and NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or "NXE

CAT's just completed survey totaled 984.7 line-kilometres covering two key target areas that were identified by internationally recognized and acclaimed mining consultants, Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM") which was engaged by the Company in October, 2021 for the purpose of advising on, and managing, the exploration of the South Preston property. CAT's South Preston Uranium Project is comprised of 29,395 hectares, and shares more than 10km of the adjacent property border with NexGen, as well as 50km of contiguous claim border with Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or "AAZ")

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Announces Adoption of Omnibus Incentive Plan

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its proposed adoption of a new omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan") was approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The Omnibus Plan replaced the Company's existing stock option plan and includes a 10% "rolling" option plan permitting a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the date of any option grant to be reserved for option grants and a fixed plan permitting 36,888,943 common shares of the Company to be reserved for grant of restricted share units and performance share units. Please refer to the Company's management information circular dated May 13, 2022 which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com for a copy and summary of the Omnibus Plan.

About Purepoint

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Airborne Magnetics and Radiometrics to Confirm Existing Targets and Generate New Targets, Preparing for Planned Summer Ground Prospecting Program

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a high-resolution helicopter-borne aeromagnetics and radiometrics survey on it's Geikie project in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The survey consists of 3,731 line-km's of airborne surveying at 100 m line-spacing across the Geikie project to identify magnetic and radiometric anomalies for future targeted ground prospecting and drilling.

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). A total of nine drill holes were completed comprising 2,064 metres. Results included shallow intersections of elevated radioactivity, between 35 and 95 metres below surface, within favorable geological settings for high-grade, basement hosted deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

Highlights:

ValOre Metals

ValOre Reports Encouraging Trench Results from Tróia Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced trench channel sample assay results from the Tróia target ("Tróia") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"Our geological team continues to deliver at the Pedra Branca palladium-platinum project. Tróia joins Ipueiras and Galante East in our pipeline of drill-ready targets," stated ValOre's V.P. of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The trench results at the Tróia target confirm the presence of in-situ PGE mineralization intercepted in previously reported Trado ® auger drilling and rock sampling and demonstrate potential continuity of the target chromite-bearing ultramafic rocks over 600 m along trend. Mineralization and the target ultramafic intrusion remain fully open at depth and warrant follow-up core or RC drilling."

