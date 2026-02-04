Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two February Healthcare Conferences

Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two February Healthcare Conferences

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in February 2026.

  • On Thursday February 12, 2026, at 2:30 PM EST, Aclaris' Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris' senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 in New York, NY.

  • On Thursday February 26, 2026, at 8:40 AM EST, Aclaris' President and Chief Operating Officer Hugh Davis, Ph.D. will provide a corporate presentation during the virtual Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

A live and archived webcast of both events will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/. The webcasts will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


