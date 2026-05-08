Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 Bank of America Healthcare Conference

Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 Bank of America Healthcare Conference

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that on Thursday May 14, 2026, at 9:35 AM PT, Aclaris' President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Hugh Davis will provide a corporate presentation during the 2026 Bank of America Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

A live and archived webcast of this event will be accessible on the Events page of the Aclaris website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcast will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


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