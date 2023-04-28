Continued Growth Towards Cloud Microservices

Aclara Submits New EIA for the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the submission today of a new Environmental Impact Assessment (the "New EIA") for the Penco Module project (the "Project") to the Environmental Service Assessment (the "SEA") in Concepción, Chile. The New EIA includes significant improvements compared to the previously withdrawn Environmental Impact Assessment (the "Original EIA") in respect of both the technical aspects and social impacts of the Project on the local community. This event represents a major milestone for the Company's overall strategy and objectives including targeting to put the Project into production in early 2026

Ramón Barúa, Aclara's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "A bit more than year ago we decided to withdraw the Original EIA to resolve certain technical aspects in relation to surrounding flora and fauna. Today we feel proud, not only because we have addressed these technical aspects through a rigorous scientific investigation, but because the New EIA now includes world class environmental attributes that enhance the value proposition of the new Project. In doing so, we have strengthened our relationship with the host community by demonstrating that we want to co-develop the Project, that we have listened to their concerns and that we are now presenting a new Project that is stronger and better in all aspects. Notably, we have changed our water source - we will now solely use a recycled water source - thus ensuring the protection of all natural creeks present in the area. In addition, we have committed to revegetate more than 200 hectares with native species and to donate them to a foundation that we have created for the future use and benefit of our neighbouring communities. This in an area which has been already environmentally impacted by the local garbage dump and the operations of the local forestry industry, and with the proposed changes will result in a net positive contribution to the local ecology. We also plan to build a reproduction centre of Pudus, a local deer, for its protection and conservation. We have also committed to build a recreational park for Penco, thus providing a space highly requested by the local community. Most importantly, the Project is expected to generate more than two thousand direct and indirect jobs in connection with or as a result of the Project. We are committing to prioritize workers from Penco and the Biobio region to fill these new jobs. All these commitments are additions to a Project that is already characterized by its unique environmental features: it will not use explosives, nor crushing or milling in the extraction process; it will recycle water with 95% efficiency; it will use a fertilizer as its main reagent and will recycle it with 99% efficiency. The Project won´t produce solid or liquid residues and will thus not require a tailings storage facility; and it will not generate radioactive waste. At Aclara, we are committed to ensuring that we can produce rare earths while emphasizing a minimal environmental footprint and, as we move forward, we will seek to reassure relevant authorities in Chile of oursustainable and environmentally responsible approach to designing and operating a modern mining facility."

Since the withdrawal of the Original EIA on March 24, 2022, the Company has been focused on resolving two technical aspects, which were in respect of the protection of local flora and fauna. To address these issues, the Company undertook new environmental baseline field studies across four seasons starting in April 2022, led by consultants specialized in flora identification using plots methodology, direct observation and trap cameras, resulting in over 850 thousand photographic datapoints. In terms of flora, and particularly with respect to the preservation of the Queule and Pitao native species and habitat, the University of Chile also conducted an in-situ study that confirmed that the Project will not generate any adverse impact on these trees.

In parallel, the Company appointed a Public Affairs Manager and formed a social value management team tasked with the following mandates: (i) to expand and strengthen relationships with stakeholders in the Biobío region, (ii) to educate the communities on the sustainability aspects of the Penco Module, and (iii) to manage social contribution initiatives developed for the community. Last October, the Company visited 7,750 households in the Penco community to share in-person information about the Project and to address potential concerns from the local community. More recently in 2023, the Company further expanded its efforts to foster local community engagement through open house and town hall information sessions, among others, in order to provide the community with opportunities to become more informed in respect of the Project, the Company and the rare earths industry in general.

Building on the technical studies carried out and community feedback received by the Company, the New EIA includes the following highlights:

  • New environmental baseline studies including evidence confirming the absence of an adverse impact on the preservation of the native Queule and Pitao species and their habitat
  • Details of a fulsome pre-feasibility engineering study of the Project developed for the New EIA
  • The use of recycled water for 100% of the estimated water requirements of the Project
  • The commitment to revegetate over 200 hectares of land with native species that will be donated to a local Chilean foundation for the benefit of the local communities
  • The commitment to build a Pudu (Pudu Puda) reproduction center
  • The commitment to create a recreational park for the Penco community
  • Over two thousand direct and indirect jobs are expected to result from the construction and operation of the Project

The Company expects that the New EIA will be subject to an evaluation period of approximately 18 months and is committed to supporting the regulatory authorities throughout the course of their assessment and review. The Company notes that the application process is initially comprised of a preliminary 5 business day review period involving a checklist review by SEA to confirm the admissibility of the application. Following publication in the media of an extract of the application, the first round of observations will be carried out by evaluation services during an approximately 30 business day period. In the case additional relevant information is solicited for the evaluation, the application would need to be withdraw to address the additional information; otherwise, the SEA will proceed to conduct the citizenship participation and technical review phases of its assessment.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA) is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company with its principal project located in Chile. The Company is focused on the development of its mineral resources through a project called the Penco Module, which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and hosts ionic clays rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally positive attributes such as: no blasting, crushing, or milling; no tailings facility; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer; and contains no radioactivity. In parallel with the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to define additional opportunities to increase potential future rare earth element production via intensive greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's concessions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: the New EIA and the expectations of the Company's management as to the timing, procedural steps required, scope and substance, and outcome in respect of such review, and any resulting discussions and consultations with relevant authorities, advisors, and the community; estimates, projections and objectives in respect of the Project; and future plans, commitments and strategies of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 28, 2023 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results, timing, performance, achievements or future events or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE:Aclara Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751777/Aclara-Submits-New-EIA-for-the-Penco-Module

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Appoints General Manager

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nelson Donoso as General Manager of the Company effective May 15th, 2023

"We are delighted to welcome Nelson as our new General Manager," said Ramón Barúa, CEO and Director of Aclara. "Nelson, born in Penco and educated in the Biobío region, is a highly recognized local leader with vast experience leading and executing projects that have driven significant progress in Biobío. He has remarkable in-country experience, and will bring strong business network and enthusiasm to our Aclara story."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that Rodrigo Ceballos has tendered his resignation from the position of President and General Manager of the Company to pursue another opportunity. The Company has already made significant progress in its search for a qualified candidate to succeed Mr. Ceballos and will provide further information as it becomes available

Ramón Barúa, Chief Executive Officer of Aclara, said, "We thank Rodrigo for his service and many accomplishments during his tenure as General Manager. We will always be grateful for his leadership at a critical juncture in the Company's history. We wish Rodrigo the very best in his future endeavors."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Secures New 100% Recycled Water Source for the Penco Module as Part of Its Enhanced EIA Application

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a recycled water source, which fulfills the full water requirement of the Penco Module (the "Project"). This represents a major milestone in improving the environmental attributes of the Project and strengthens the Company's position in preparation of filing its enhanced Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") application in the second quarter of 2023

The Company has confirmed that its decision to obtain a 100% recycled water source was made as a result of its ongoing dialogue with the community to further improve the sustainability measures of the Project. The recycled water will be provided by Essbio, the water utility company of Concepcion, which collects water from the city and treats it prior to discharge into the environment. This solution is the result of collaborative efforts between Aclara and Essbio to preserve the area's hydric resources and to develop the first fully recycled water supply project in the Biobío region.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Awards the Penco Module Feasibility Study Contract to Pares & Alvares

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Penco Module Feasibility Study (the "Penco Feasibility Study") contract to Pares & Alvarez ("P&A"), a Chilean engineering company with more than 28 years of experience in the design and construction of similar mining and industrial projects, located in both Chile and abroad

The scope of the Penco Feasibility Study contract includes the feasibility engineering for the process plant, mine infrastructure and mine services. Pursuant to the contract, P&A will also be responsible for the preparation of the associated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, which is expected to be issued during the first half of 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Provides Exploration Update in Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities in Brazil. The Company has made significant progress in respect of its previously announced exploration plan for ionic clay deposits outside of Chile, which aims to strengthen the Company's existing exploration projects portfolio, diversify country risk and pursue growth

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

269 Samples Now Pending Assaying at SGS Labs in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.  (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has completed its previously announced onsite due diligence program at The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Identifies Strong Similarities to the Serra Verde Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has begun a multi-phase due diligence process pursuant to the Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") referred to in the Press Release dated March 7, 2023 whereby the Company can acquire up to a 70% interest in The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") reports soil sample results from drill target T09, located ~800 m north from Zone 1 of its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

The Eureka T09 soil sampling program has resulted in the delineation of a large-scale, well-defined, drill-ready REE target, which will now be referred to as the "Adder target".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE), (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing prospecting program at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

Assay results from thirty-eight (38) rock chip samples collected during the wider exploration program of the Eureka REE prospect have been received from the laboratory with confirmed REE mineralization including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Defense Metals Completes Successful Phase I Pilot Plant Work

 Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that the Phase I of its hydrometallurgical pilot plant at SGS Lakefield has been successfully completed.

Defense Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.)

John Goode , Consulting Metallurgist to Defense Metals and who attended the pilot plant, commented:

"This first fully integrated pilot plant demonstration of the proposed Wicheeda hydrometallurgical process delivered exactly what was required of it. We have confirmed the general workability of the process, optimized certain design parameters, and identified areas that will be improved ahead of the Phase II pilot plant. The SGS Lakefield team did an excellent job of construction and operation of the circuit, and their efforts are much appreciated."

The main objective of Phase I of the pilot plant was to test the flowsheet for operability and identify any changes that might be required before a longer test campaign. During the five days of continuous operation, the parameters for the various unit operations were varied slightly to allow optimization of the circuit ahead of the Phase II pilot plant run scheduled for late-April 2023 .

Assays are still being received and evaluation of the results has not yet been finalized. However, to date it can be reported that the extraction of Pr (praseodymium) and Nd (neodymium) from the acid bake calcine was in excess of 90%, the impurity removal circuits were very efficient, and reagent regeneration and water recirculation were effective. Minor changes will be made to the circuit ahead of Phase II and an alternative product precipitant will be used.

Methodology

The fully integrated Pilot Plant included sulphuric acid baking, water leaching, three stages of impurity removal, rare earth precipitation, magnesia regeneration and recycling, and process water recycle. The plant ran continuously and without interruption for 24 h/day over a total run time of 110 hours. Operations were handled by a total of ten SGS technicians and metallurgists on each of two shifts managed by senior day-shift staff.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as it relates to the metallurgical aspects of the Wicheeda Rare-Earth Project, has been reviewed and approved by John Goode , P. Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who has provided the technical information relating to metallurgy in this news release.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

Defense Metals 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia ; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert , the closest major North American port to Asia .

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR 1 . This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia , Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States , under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Defense Metals is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hanas , Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to advancing the Wicheeda REE Project, the expected benefits and outcomes of the hydrometallurgical pilot plant, the expected completion of the hydrometallurgical pilot plant and the expected timelines, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration and metallurgical results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological, metallurgical and engineering assumptions, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

____________________________

1 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-metals-completes-successful-phase-i-pilot-plant-work-301795483.html

SOURCE Defense Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c9366.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Discovery Group Announces Defense Metals as New Member Company

Discovery Group is pleased to announce that Defense Metals Corp. (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) has joined the group's alliance of public companies, led by Mr. John Robins and Mr. Jim Paterson. Defense Metals is an exploration company focused on the advancement of the Wicheeda REE Property and the acquisition of mineral deposits containing rare earth elements.

John Robins, Co-Founder and Principal of Discovery Group, commented: "We are excited to welcome Defense Metals, along with their newest addition to the Board of Directors, Dale Wallster, into Discovery Group. Viewed as being one of the highest-grade deposits globally, and led by a strong management and technical team, Defense has all the attributes we look for in a Discovery Group company. The addition of Defense to our roster of companies will round out the Discovery Group portfolio, and will elevate the exposure of all our member companies, as we continue to educate and inform shareholders about market opportunities that exist with high quality junior mining explorers."

About the Wicheeda REE Property
Defense Metals' 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR1.This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste: mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput, producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste: mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB, and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, commented: "The Company is pleased to have joined Discovery Group, and we look forward to a close working relationship with the team at Discovery Group. We are also pleased to welcome Dale Wallster to the Board. Mr. Wallster is a prospector and geologist with over 40 years' experience in North American mineral deposit exploration. He brings a wealth of mineral exploration and capital markets knowledge to Defense Metals and we look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the Wicheeda Rare Earth Elements project."

About Discovery Group
Discovery Group is an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development.

Founded in 2005 by John Robins and Jim Paterson, two respected entrepreneurs in the Canadian mining industry, Discovery Group has generated over $500M in direct and indirect expenditures resulting in over $2.6 billion in M&A activity, with notable recent successes being the sale of Great Bear Royalties to Royal Gold Inc., the sale of Great Bear Resources Ltd. to Kinross Gold Corporation, the sale of Northern Empire Resources to Coeur Mining, and the sale of Kaminak Gold to Goldcorp.

Current Discovery Group member companies include: Elemental Altus Royalties, Fireweed Metals, Gold Basin Resources, Kodiak Copper, K2 Gold, Prospector Metals, and ValOre Metals.

For more information on Discovery Group, please visit www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-646-4527.

On Behalf of Discovery Group Principals,

"Rita Bennett"

President

Discovery Group

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities Report And Appendix 5b For The Quarter Ending 31 March 2023

Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation Hydrogen Further Investment

