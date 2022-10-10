Critical MetalsInvesting News


Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA) reinvents mining as a climate-friendly industry, sustainably supplying minerals the world critically requires to achieve a low-carbon future. Aclara is testing its innovative, patent-pending Circular Mineral Harvesting Process through its Penco Module ionic clay asset in Chile. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process is a unique, sustainable extraction method developed in collaboration with the University of Toronto and the University of Concepción in Chile.

Aclara Resources aims to be at the forefront of reshaping the mining industry as a sustainable, vital partner in achieving the world’s net-zero emissions goals. The Climate-Smart Mining Initiative sets out guidelines to improve sustainability and minimize the environmental impact of mining operations.

Circular Mining Harvesting

Company Highlights

  • Aclara Resources is an HREE-focused exploration and development company moving towards development at its ionic adsorption clay deposit in Chile.
  • The company’s unique, patent-pending Circular Mineral Harvesting Process improves its future ESG rating by eliminating tailings dams, prioritizing revegetation and recirculating up to 95 percent of the water used and 99 percent of the main reagent.
  • Aclara was awarded the 2022 Sustainability of the Year award for its innovative Circular Mineral Harvesting Process.
  • The Penco Module, the company’s flagship asset, contains an encouraging IAC deposit and will serve as a pilot project for the new harvesting process.
  • Aclara voluntarily withdrew its Environmental Impact Assessment application following feedback from authorities, allowing the company to improve and refine its environmental practices before reapplying.
  • Aclara owns a large concessions land package of 451,985 hectares to allow organic growth (Penco Module situated in only 600 hectares). Exploration plan to incorporate additional modules already under way.
  • An experienced management team leads the project towards becoming a pivotal turning point in environmentally sustainable REE mining.
  • With $78 million in cash, Aclara’s main shareholder is leading precious metal producer Hochschild Mining, with a 57 percent stake in the company.

Aclara to Attend Rare Earths and Sustainability Mining Conferences

Aclara to Attend Rare Earths and Sustainability Mining Conferences

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in strategic Rare Earths and Sustainability Mining conferences on September and October

Asian Metals - 13th Rare Earth Summit

Aclara Awarded as Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Aclara Awarded as Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Business Intelligence Group has designated Aclara as one of the receivers of this year's Sustainability Initiative of the Year award, in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission

"We are proud to reward and recognize Aclara Resources for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

Venus Metals Corporation Ltd

Exploration Update

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (“Venus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of RC drilling programs at its Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Prospect in E 57/1019 that is part of the Youanmi Base Metals Project (100% Venus), and Henderson Lithium-Gold-Nickel Project, both located in the Goldfields Province of Western Australia.
earth marked with green trees

Recycling Rare Earth Elements

There are 17 different rare earth elements (REEs), and each has its own critical applications in manufacturing, industry and society. The thing that makes them somewhat unique amongst mineral resources is that they always occur jointly with one another in nature. You will not, for instance, find a scandium deposit without also finding yttrium.

Despite their name, REEs are actually quite common, being more plentiful than gold, silver and platinum. However, though they are abundant throughout nature, mineable concentrations of REEs are found much less frequently than other mineral resources.

It's also important to understand that different REE deposits contain different quantities of each metal. Scandium is widely regarded as the rarest of the 17, and is incidentally one of the most expensive natural elements.

RareX

Alliance with Artificial Intelligence Explorer for Cundumbul project

Kincora Copper Limited (TSXV & ASX: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of an Exploration Alliance Agreement (Exploration Alliance) with Earth AI Pty Ltd (Earth AI) covering the Cundumbul project.

Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Investor Presentation

Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR, or "IonicRE") has released its most recent investor presentation.

Eclipse Metals Ltd

Maiden Drilling Program Commences At Eclipse’s Flagship Project

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce its maiden drilling program on Ivigtût and Grønnedal projects has commenced (Figure 1). This is primarily a percussion drill program of approximately 2,000m, designed to follow-up REE targets and is expected to be completed in October.

RareX

Outstanding New Drill Intercepts At Cummins Range: 455m at 0.5% TREO and 5% P2O5 & 326m at 0.4% TREO and 4% P2O5

Latest diamond holes further expand the rare earths and phosphate mineralisation at depth, demonstrating strong potential to expand the current 18.8Mt Resource

Further to its announcement of 20 September 2022, RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) advises that assays have been received for a further two diamond drill-holes, CDX0022 and CDX0027, at its 100%-owned Cummins Range Rare Earths and Phosphate Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia (the Project, Cummins Range).

