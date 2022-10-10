Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in strategic Rare Earths and Sustainability Mining conferences on September and October
Asian Metals - 13th Rare Earth Summit
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA) reinvents mining as a climate-friendly industry, sustainably supplying minerals the world critically requires to achieve a low-carbon future. Aclara is testing its innovative, patent-pending Circular Mineral Harvesting Process through its Penco Module ionic clay asset in Chile. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process is a unique, sustainable extraction method developed in collaboration with the University of Toronto and the University of Concepción in Chile.
Aclara Resources aims to be at the forefront of reshaping the mining industry as a sustainable, vital partner in achieving the world’s net-zero emissions goals. The Climate-Smart Mining Initiative sets out guidelines to improve sustainability and minimize the environmental impact of mining operations.
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA), a rare earth element (REE) exploration and development mining company, is on a quest to reinvent mining as a climate-friendly industry, sustainably supplying minerals the world critically requires to achieve a low-carbon future.
Through its Penco Module ionic clay asset in Chile, Aclara is testing its innovative, patent-pending Circular Mineral Harvesting Process, a unique, sustainable extraction method developed in collaboration with the University of Toronto and the University of Concepción in Chile.
The mining industry has long-endured a negative public reputation. But recent efforts, such as the World Bank’s Climate-Smart Mining Initiative, are hoping to reshape the mining industry as a sustainable, vital partner in achieving the world’s net-zero emissions goals. The Climate-Smart Mining Initiative sets out guidelines to improve sustainability and minimize the environmental impact of mining operations.
Aclara Resources aims to be at the forefront of this movement.
Clean technologies, such as electric vehicles and wind turbines, require rare earth elements to manufacture the powerful magnets they need. However, while REEs are technically abundant in the Earth’s crust, there are few economically viable deposits worldwide, outside of Southern China and Myanmar. Ionic clay deposits, known as ionic adsorption clay (IAC), have three special characteristics, (1) contain high value of scarce heavy rare earths (HREE), (2) generate no radioactivity, and (3) have a simple metallurgy allowing for low costs and capital expenditures.
IAC are major contributors to the world’s total HREE output. For years, the only significant IAC deposit outside of China has been Ionic Rare Earth’s (ASX:IXR) Makuutu project in Uganda. Fortunately, that’s about to change as new IAC deposits have been discovered and are now moving towards development.
Aclara Resources’ Penco Module, the company’s flagship asset in Chile, contains ionic clays rich in both HREE and LREE. The project will be a testing ground for its Circular Mineral Harvesting Process for further optimization for future projects. This advanced extraction process does not use explosives, crushing or milling, nor produces solid or liquid residues.
The extraction process advances Aclara’s mission of becoming a leader in climate-smart mining practices. The Circular Mineral Harvesting Process produces no tailings dam, prioritizes revegetation, recirculates up to 95 percent of water used and 99 percent of the main reagent. This transformative new process led to the company earning the 2022 Sustainability Initiative of the Year award.
In addition to its new extraction process, Aclara has proposed and designed steps to achieve sustainability and ESG excellence throughout the Penco Module. These steps include preserving the local biological corridor, establishing a safety buffer to protect flora and fauna, reforestation of native species, and additional voluntary environmental protection commitment. The company recently voluntarily withdrew its Environmental Impact Assessment application following feedback from authorities to allow the company to reduce its environmental impact further. Aclara is now refining its operations before moving forward and resubmitting its application.
In parallel to the Penco Module development, Aclara owns a large concessions land package of 451,985 hectares to allow organic growth. The company is exploring to the south and north of the Penco Module (situated in only 600 hectares) to potentially incorporate additional modules in the medium term. An exploration plan has already been designed for the next 3 years and a drilling campaign is already underway.
Aclara Resources’ management team has diverse expertise throughout the natural resources sector. Experience includes project financing, REE project development, corporate management and international law. The range of experience builds confidence in the team’s ability to lead the company towards its goals.
A process developed by Aclara in collaboration with University of Toronto & University of Concepción
Aclara’s flagship asset covers 451,985 hectares of land in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío and Araucanía regions of Chile. The project is fully funded to the construction decision and is a spin-off from Hochschild Mining’s REE project. Hochschild Group will retain a 57 percent interest in Aclara, which owns a land package and mineral concessions in Chile containing ionic clays rich in REEs. Environmental sustainability is paramount to the operation's goals, and the asset is close to a trained workforce and established infrastructure.
Project Highlights:
Ramon Barua has more than 10 years of experience as CFO of Hochschild Mining. He was previously CEO of Fosfatos del Pacifico S.A., general manager of Hochschild’s Mexican operations, and deputy CEO and CFO of Cementos Pacasmayo.
Rodrigo Ceballos has more than 20 years of experience working in molybdenum, rhenium and rare earths markets at companies including Molibdenos y Metales S.A (Molymet) and Mathiesen Corporation. He was a member of the Minor Metals and Molybdenum Committees of the London Metals Exchange.
Francois Motte has more than 10 years of experience in various financial positions, including serving in corporate finance, financial planning, management and control, business development and investor relations at Hochschild Mining.
Barry Murphy is an experienced mining industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Prior senior positions included roles at Torex Gold Resources, Inc., Yamana Gold Inc. and Anglo American. Additionally, he has led technical services and project development teams in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Mexico and South Africa.
Diego Brieba has more than 20 years of experience in the mining sector. His prior positions included working at Codelco as senior corporate counsel, head of the mining practice group at Prieto & Cía. Abogados in Chile and foreign legal consultant at McMillan Binch Mendelsohn LLP in Canada.
On September 23, the Company will be participating in the Asian Metals 13th Rare Earth Summit in Hangzhou, China. Ramon Barua, CEO, will be giving the opening remarks of the event as well as presenting the recent developments of the Penco Module (defined below), the Company's heavy rare earths development project located in Chile.
Rare Earths Industry Association ("REIA") - 2022 Annual Conference
On October 5 and 6, the Company will be attending the REIA 2022 Annual Conference in Hanau, Germany. The conference is intended to improve the collaboration between the rare earths industry, its industrial customers, research institutions and governments to ensure these materials deliver on their incredible potential to decarbonize energy and transportation. Major downstream OEMs and Tier 1s such as BMW, Stellantis, Mercedes, Porsche, Polestar, ZF, Valeo, PSA, Mahle, Bosch, Brose, Shaeffler, Nidec, Grundfos, Danfoss, BASF, among other, will be participating as speakers, panelists, and attendees.
Rodrigo Ceballos, General Manger and President, and Francois Motte, CFO, will be available in-person for meetings throughout the conference to discuss potential business opportunities as well as Aclara's plans for the Penco Module. Aclara will have a spotlight to pitch the Penco Module unique value proposition.
Metal Events Limited - 18th International Rare Earths Conference
On October 18, the Company will be attending the Metal Events 18th International Rare Earths Conference in Las Vegas, USA. Ramon Barua, CEO, and Francois Motte, CFO, will be available in-person for meetings throughout the conference to discuss potential business opportunities.
MIT - Sustainability Mining & Energy Conference
On October 18, the Company will be also attending the MIT - Sustainability Mining & Energy Conference in Santiago, Chile. The conference is intended to discuss the roles that climate change, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, and other critical environmental challenges will play in global, national, regional, and urban markets. This conference will highlight the MIT knowledge and expertise on sustainable mining and the clean energy transition.
The Company will be presenting the Aclara's environmental and social unique value proposition as part of the fight against the climate change. Rodrigo Ceballos, General Manger and President, and Fernando Illanes, Public Affairs Manager, will be available in-person for meetings throughout the conference to discuss Aclara's plans for the Penco Module in Chile.
About Aclara
Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to advancing the exploration and development of the Penco Module, the exploration of potential new modules and the completion of a feasibility study on the Penco Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectuses each dated December 2, 2021 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results coulddiffer materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Business Intelligence Group has designated Aclara as one of the receivers of this year's Sustainability Initiative of the Year award, in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission
"We are proud to reward and recognize Aclara Resources for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"
Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with the Sustainability Initiative of the Year award, as it reflects the efforts that the Company is carrying out in order to be the cleanest Heavy Rare Earths supplier in the world. We have developed a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable rare earths sustainably. There are no explosives, no crushing, no milling, and no tailings dam. Our main reagent is a fertilizer, which will be recovered and reused during the process, with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we do not generate any liquid or solid wastes. Our product is 100% free of radioactivity. On top of that, we will have very low water consumption and will recirculate up to 95% of water used in the process. Finally, we will revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean rare earths in Chile is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do"
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to, among other things, the efficacy and sustainability of the Company's extractive process and contemplated operations, and any competitive advantages derived therefrom. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
About Aclara
Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
Pincher Well Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Prospect
The recent RC drilling tested EM and IP targets at the Pincher Dome volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system that hosts several known zinc (Zn) and copper (Cu) prospects and that had not been adequately tested by Venus’ previous vertical drilling (maximum depth of 130m) (refer ASX release 31 Oct 2017). In total, 13 holes for 1980m were completed targeting three areas (Figure 1).
A historical strong induced polarization (IP) anomaly, located south of previously drilled high-grade Zn mineralisation, e.g., in hole VPW40: 10m @ 7.31% Zn from 52 m including 6m @ 9.5% Zn from 55 m (refer ASX release 27 April 2017 and 29 May 2017). RC drilling along two east-west traverses, 6,821,331N and 6,821,531N, intersected 20m @ 1.2% Zn, 0.38% lead (Pb) and 0.17 g/t gold (Au) from 68m depth in RC hole VMC058 (Figure 2); one-meter analyses are pending.
Holes VMC049 and VMC055 (Figure 3) did not reach their respective target depths due to very strong ground water flow and diamond drilling is planned to test the centre of the IP anomaly along traverse 6,821,330N. Hole VMC VMC054 (Figure 3) intersected strong gold mineralization from surface in the laterite zone with an interval of 9m @ 15.6 g/t Au including 3m @ 35.2 g/t Au from 1m. These results demonstrate the prospectivity of the Pincher VMS system.
The historical electromagnetic (EM) conductor PWC03, located southeast of North Dome, was tested ~ 60 m along strike to the south from previous drilling. RC hole VMC036 intersected sulphide mineralization between 124-144m depth and at the approximate location of the modelled EM conductor plate. The sulphide mineralization hosts an interval of 12m @ 2.22% Zn, 0.15% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 128 m depth; one-meter analyses are pending.
Three RC holes, VMC037, VMC038 and VMC040, tested a historical EM conductor, PWC12, that coincides with a gravity anomaly and that has remained untested at depth. The holes intersected steeply west dipping sulphide mineralization between 80-120m vertical depth with the best Zn interval of 4m @ 0.94% Zn from 96m depth in hole VMC037. A hole drilled beneath this intersection, VMC040, did not encounter significant mineralization. PWC16 was not tested at this stage due to logistical reasons.
There are 17 different rare earth elements (REEs), and each has its own critical applications in manufacturing, industry and society. The thing that makes them somewhat unique amongst mineral resources is that they always occur jointly with one another in nature. You will not, for instance, find a scandium deposit without also finding yttrium.
Despite their name, REEs are actually quite common, being more plentiful than gold, silver and platinum. However, though they are abundant throughout nature, mineable concentrations of REEs are found much less frequently than other mineral resources.
It's also important to understand that different REE deposits contain different quantities of each metal. Scandium is widely regarded as the rarest of the 17, and is incidentally one of the most expensive natural elements.
So what does all this information mean? Due to a combination of high demand and scarcity of mineable deposits, the market will likely experience a global shortage of rare earth elements within the next five years. Rare earths recycling provides a compelling, cost-effective solution to this problem, one which is highly promising from an investment standpoint.
As already stated, rare earth metals are used in multiple industries and sectors. Where they see the most widespread use — and the reason demand for the resources has risen so sharply in recent years — is in technology manufacturing.
Neodymium, for instance, is a core component in modern smartphones, electric vehicles, medical equipment and industrial magnets. Praseodymium is heavily used by the film industry and, combined with magnesium, it's used to construct aircraft engines. Gallium in its liquid form is used in human-machine interfaces, solar panels, screens and semiconductors.
Cerium is used as a polishing agent for glass, while lanthanum is a catalyst in petroleum refinement and in the production of camera lenses and carbon arc lights.
Europium is used to produce LEDs, CRT displays and fluorescent bulbs alongside yttrium, which is also used as an alloying agent.
Erbium is a core component of fiber optic wiring, while scandium is used in multiple high-end alloys within the sporting, automotive and aerospace sectors.
Meanwhile, dysprosium, yttrium and terbium all play a crucial role in the development of clean energy. Terbium is also used in both televisions and solid-state hard drives alongside yttrium, and yttrium has its own uses like in polymerizing ethylene.
In truth, we could likely publish an entire piece exclusively discussing the myriad uses of REEs. They are essential materials in many of today's critical and emerging technologies. And as the world continues its push for electrification, demand will only continue to scale.
Eventually, we will reach a point where production simply cannot keep up. The problem holding us back is that, in addition to producing deposits being comparatively scarce, the extraction and refining process for REEs is also quite complex. This has given way to a market dominated and almost unchallenged by China — with all the potential supply chain issues that it entails.
In 2021, China produced 168,000 metric tons (MT) of rare earth metals, accounting for more than half of total global production. The United States, the world's second largest producer, accounted for only 43,000 MT. Australia, in fourth place, produced 22,000 MT.
As you might expect, this uneven market has made investing in the rare earths market quite challenging. Chinese suppliers functionally have a stranglehold on both pricing and market viability. This is at least in part due to the country's high rate of production, low labour costs and relaxed environmental regulations, although they are becoming more stringent.
Moreover, with rising geopolitical tensions, any rare earths supply chain between China and other countries could be considered potentially unstable. Given the growing importance of REEs, it's imperative that Australia establishes its own reliable domestic source. Emerging recycling technologies could provide exactly that.
Traditionally, rare earths recycling was nearly as difficult as refining the raw materials, if not more so. The process was incredibly energy-intensive and complex, requiring multiple separation techniques. Additionally, each step in the process had the potential to produce harmful chemical emissions.
This is slowly changing. Recent years have seen the development of multiple significant innovations in rare earths recycling. Modern recycling processes are not only more efficient and cost-effective than traditional REE production but also considerably more sustainable.
Unfortunately, there is still a great deal of growth required in this sector before it can directly address the growing issue of e-waste. Currently, of all discarded electronics, only 20 percent are recycled. Greater education about electronics recycling is necessary, alongside continued market growth. The good news is that the global rare earths recycling market is expected to reach US$422 million by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2 percent beginning in 2021.
There are several companies at the helm of this development.
Houston-based REEcycle, for instance, has developed a low-cost patented process for sustainable extraction. This process is capable of achieving up to 99.8 percent separation when recycling NdFeB magnets. REEcycle's process has earned it multiple environmental and sustainability awards, and to date is the most effective, sustainable recycling technique on the market.
Reach Resources (ASX:RR1) made a strategic investment of $1.8 million to acquire a 10 percent stake in REEgenerate, an Australian private company that owns 100 percent of REEcycle. REEcyle’s process has the ability to reclaim 15 of the 17 rare earth elements in discarded permanent NdFeB magnets.
The company is also exploring for REEs through its wholly owned subsidiary Skyline Resource, which was granted exploration licence E09/2646 over a 247 square kilometre area in the highly coveted Gascoyne province in Western Australia. The licence is adjacent to and shares contiguous boundaries with REE developer Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF) and explorer Lanthanein Resources (ASX:LNR). Recent REE exploration success from Lanthanein and nearby Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), in addition to Hastings’ move toward becoming Australia’s next REE producer, provides confidence in the prospects of the company’s Skyline project.
Other major competitors in the rare earths recycling market include Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF,EBR:SOLB), Hitachi Metals (TSE:5486), Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Global Tungsten & Powders. Currently, Australia lacks a significant footprint in the recycling sector, although Australian mining companies such as Northern Minerals (ASX:NTU) have made great strides in sustainable production.
Rare earth metals are crucial not just to the future of multiple industries, but to our global efforts for a greener, more sustainable future. Unfortunately, the current state of the global market represents a considerable roadblock to future growth, with a looming supply shortage threatening to send prices into the stratosphere. Innovative recycling processes could provide the answer to this problem, but only if mining companies and investors work together to support a burgeoning market.
Kincora Copper Limited (TSXV & ASX: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of an Exploration Alliance Agreement (Exploration Alliance) with Earth AI Pty Ltd (Earth AI) covering the Cundumbul project.
“The Exploration Alliance with Earth AI seeks to accelerate target generation and drill testing at the Cundumbul project. The project is strategically located in Australia’s foremost porphyry region.
Previous surface exploration and limited drilling has confirmed fertile intrusive porphyry systems in both the north and south of the project, located over 10km apart.
Earth AI has applied its proprietary cloud based AI and machine learning technology resulting in priority targets identified for field checking. Boots on the ground reconnaissance is expected over the summer to assist advance and refine the drill targeting process.
The agreement with Earth AI is consistent with Kincora’s exploration strategy to systematically advance, apply industry leading geoscience and drill test our strategically located and district scale project portfolio in the Lachlan Fold Belt.”
Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR, or "IonicRE") has released its most recent investor presentation.
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce its maiden drilling program on Ivigtût and Grønnedal projects has commenced (Figure 1). This is primarily a percussion drill program of approximately 2,000m, designed to follow-up REE targets and is expected to be completed in October.
Highlights
In addition to the drilling, the Company is undertaking a surface sampling program in areas of interest defined by remote sensing surveys and in proximity of the historical mine precinct. Findings from geophysical inversion modelling and satellite imagery analysis have provided Eclipse with many targets for field checking and sampling to be conducted during the current exploration program on the project site (refer ASX release 13 June 2022 for further details).
Investigations around the Ivigtût mine-site will include sampling of remnant waste dumps to assess cryolite, fluorite base metal content and outcrop areas to assess REE and lithium prospectivity.
Executive Chairman, Carl Popal, has joined the Greenlandic drilling contractor and geologist on site to oversee and report on the program as it progresses.
Eclipse will update the market with the results of this exploration program as they come available.
Latest diamond holes further expand the rare earths and phosphate mineralisation at depth, demonstrating strong potential to expand the current 18.8Mt Resource
Further to its announcement of 20 September 2022, RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) advises that assays have been received for a further two diamond drill-holes, CDX0022 and CDX0027, at its 100%-owned Cummins Range Rare Earths and Phosphate Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia (the Project, Cummins Range).
HIGHLIGHTS
The latest results include: 455.6m at 5% P2O5 and 0.5% TREO and multiple high-grade rare earths intersections cumulatively 100.4m at 1.9% TREO including 17m at 2.4% TREO from CDX0027; and 326.4m at 4% P2O5 and 0.4% TREO with multiple high-grade rare earths intersections cumulatively 60.5m at 1.8% TREO including of 6.2m at 4.2% TREO from CDX0022.
These two drill holes have been drilled on the same drill section down-dip from the JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (at a 0.5% TREO cut-off) of 18.8 million tonnes at 1.15% TREO and 10% P2O5, highlighting the strong potential to expand and upgrade the current MRE.
CDX0027 and CDX0022 are located 100m to the south-east of CDX0020, which intersected 384.4m at 4% P2O5 and 0.3% TREO (ASX: 20 September 2022).
RareX Managing Director, Jeremy Robinson, said: “Our 2022 drilling program is continuing to provide overwhelming evidence that Cummins Range is a world-class mineral system, hosting both rare earth oxides and top-quality rock phosphate. The potential to extract both valuable minerals was confirmed by the encouraging metallurgical testwork results we announced yesterday, which confirmed the potential to produce a high-quality phosphate concentrate.
“The latest drilling is now adding significant volume and scale to the deposit, with these latest intersections occurring well beyond the current Mineral Resource envelope. They will be incorporated in our next MRE update, which will in turn underpin a Pre-Feasibility Study to determine the optimum scale of this exciting and globally significant project.”
