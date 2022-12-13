Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara is planning to incorporate these results into a Feasibility Study for the Project, to be developed during 2023.
The exploration and infill drilling program resulted in:
- The addition of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources at Alexandra Poniente, a new area within the Project area to the north-west of Alexandra Oriente.
- The conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources from Luna, Victoria Norte, Alexandra Oriente, Victoria Sur, and Maite into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources.
A comparison of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and the mineral resource estimate presented in the "Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report - Preliminary Economic Assessment for Penco Module Project - Penco, Biobio Region, Chile" with an effective date of September 15, 2021, as prepared by Ausenco Chile Limitada and filed on December 2, 2021 (the "Technical Report") (which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com) is presented in Table 1, and highlights an increase of 32.6% in Measured and Indicated Resources and a decrease of 19.3% in Inferred Mineral Resources. Drilling success at the Project was tempered by a higher cut-off value at the Project, reflecting changes to some input prices. The Updated MRE (October 13, 2022) is presented in Table 2 and the Previous MRE (September 15, 2021) is presented in Table 3.
Table 1: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Comparison to Previous Mineral Resource Estimate
Category
MRE (Sept 15, 2021)
MRE (Oct 13, 2022)
Variation
Tonnage
Contained TREO
Tonnage
Contained TREO
Tonnage
Contained TREO
(Mt)
(kt)
(Mt)
(kt)
(Mt)
(%)
(kt)
(%)
Measured
15.4
37.9
21.3
49.3
5.9
38.2%
11.4
30.0%
Indicated
5.3
12.3
6.2
13.7
0.9
16.5%
1.4
11.1%
Measured + Indicated
20.7
50.2
27.5
62.9
6.8
32.6%
12.7
25.3%
Inferred
2.1
4.8
1.7
3.4
-0.4
-19.3%
-1.4
-29.5%
Notes:
- TREO = Total Rare Earth Oxides (La2O3, CeO2, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3) + Yttrium (Y2O3).
- Totals may not balance due to rounding of figures.
- NSR cut-off values: US$13/t (Oct 31, 2022) and US$ 9.79/t (Sept 15, 2021)
Table 2: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective October 13, 2022)
Category
Tonnage
NSR
TREO
TREY
TREY
TDYTB
TNDPR
TDY
TND
(Mt)
(US$/t)
(ppm)
(ppm)
Recovery
(ppm)
(ppm)
Recovery
Recovery
Measured
21.3
28.4
2,315
1,952
22.83%
67
384
43.15%
19.57%
Indicated
6.2
27.4
2,212
1,865
22.80%
64
368
43.49%
19.38%
Measured +
Indicated
27.5
28.2
2,292
1,932
22.82%
66
380
43.23%
19.53%
Inferred
1.7
24.3
1,999
1,679
22.56%
71
298
39.25%
18.06%
Table 3: Previous Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective September 15, 2021)
Category
Tonnage
NSR
TREO
TREY
TREY
TDYTB
TNDPR
TDY
TND
(Mt)
(US$/t)
(ppm)
(ppm)
Recovery
(ppm)
(ppm)
Recovery
Recovery
Measured
15.4
27.8
2,467
2,080
17.99%
71
401
35.70%
15.32%
Indicated
5.3
24.5
2,309
1,945
16.67%
69
373
33.30%
13.36%
Measured +
Indicated
20.7
27.0
2,426
2,045
17.65%
71
394
35.08%
14.82%
Inferred
2.1
24.0
2,299
1,936
16.37%
70
371
32.49%
12.72%
Notes:
- NSR = Net Smelter Return.
- NSR cut-off value = US$13/t
- TREY = Total Rare Earth Elements (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu) plus Yttrium.
- TREO = Total Rare Earth Oxides (La2O3, CeO2, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3) + Yttrium (Y2O3).
- TDYTB = Total Dysprosium plus Total Terbium.
- TNDPR = Total Neodymium plus Total Praseodymium.
- TDY Recovery = Average metallurgical recovery for Dysprosium.
- TND Recovery = Average metallurgical recovery for Neodymium.
- Totals may not balance due to rounding of figures.
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves, as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors.
- The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources.
- Mineral Resources are classified in accordance with the CIM (2014) Standards and Definitions of Mineral Resources.
- The results are presented in-situ and undiluted, are constrained within optimized open pit shells, and are considered to have reasonable prospects of economic viability.
The Updated MRE encompasses four mineralized zones, namely Luna, Maite, Victoria (Victoria Norte and Victoria Sur) and Alexandra (Alexandra Oriente and Alexandra Poniente). The Updated MRE figures by zone are presented in Table 4 and grade values for all 15 elements are shown in Table 5.
Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Details
Figure 1 highlights the location of the new drill holes, the Mineral Resource pit shells, and the environmental buffers limiting the Mineral Resources. New drilling incorporated into the Updated MRE was completed between May 2021 to May 2022.
Figure 1: Location of New Drilling, Constraining Pit Shells, Environmental Constraints, and Project Boundary
Several restricted areas exist within the Project area viz. native forests, the Penco Creek, the Ruta del Itata highway servitude, and the Alexandra Creek. The Updated MRE does not include any mineralized material within these areas.
A geological overview for the Project is available the Technical Report under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The geology, sampling, assay protocols, and QA/QC for the Alexandra Poniente zone have been presented in Aclara's news release on brownfield exploration results, dated July 25, 2022, which is also available on SEDAR, stating that the total grades database shows good precision and accuracy, and all estimating protocols are in line with standard industry practices.
Estimation Methodology
High-grade capping supported by statistical analyses (Parrish criteria) were completed on raw assay data before compositing and applying to the Victoria, Alexandra, and Luna zones. No capping was applied to Maite samples, as the statistical analysis suggested.
The Updated MRE was completed using GEOVIA Surpac for four different block models (Luna, Maite, Victoria, Alexandra zones) each consisting of 10 m x 10 m x 2 m blocks. Grade interpolation for each of the 15 elements was obtained by Ordinary Kriging using hard boundaries.
Variography was done for each of the four domains in the four different zones, for three groups of elements: Heavy Rare Earth elements plus Yttrium (Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu, Y), Light Rare Earth elements minus Europium (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm), and Europium (Eu) which showed a poor correlation with the other two groups. Block estimation was validated visually, by global bias analysis and by trend analysis. Figure 2 shows a comparison between estimated blocks and composites for a vertical section at the Alexandra Poniente zone. Additionally, a Whittle pit outline is displayed in the section.
Figure 2: Comparison Between Estimated Blocks and Composites for a Vertical Section at Alejandra Poniente
Average bulk density values ranging from 1.25 to 2.0 t/m3 were assigned to each Geological Unit. In-situ trench tests were completed at surface (horizon A) and for the deeper horizons (horizons B, C, and D0), and density was calculated using Shelby tubes.
The Updated MRE is classified as Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources, respectively. For both Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, the Kriging estimation error must be less than 15% in 90% of the cases, for a volume equivalent to three months of production for Measured and one year for Indicated.
The Measured Mineral Resource category is defined by three or more drill holes when the closest sample is located less than 40 m from the block being estimated, or with two drill holes if the closest sample is located less than of 24 m from the block being estimated.
The Indicated Mineral Resource category is defined with a minimum of two drill holes when the closest sample is be less than 65 m from the block being estimated.
The Inferred Mineral Resource category is defined with all blocks estimated with samples closer than 160 m.
Figure 3 presents a plan view of the Alejandra block model displaying the three block categories.
Figure 3: Plan View Displaying Block Categories at Alexandra
The Updated MRE is pit-constrained using GEOVIA Whittle 2022 software, with an overall slope angle of 23° and a mining cost of US$3/t. The Updated MRE is reported at a Net Smelter Return (NSR) marginal cut-off of US$13/t based on processing plus general and administrative cost estimates.
NSR was calculated for each block using the following parameters:
- Selling prices for rare earth oxides: Price estimates in US$/kg corresponds to those used in the Technical Report for pit optimization: La2O3 = 2.62, CeO2 = 1.88, Pr6O11 = 92.93, Nd2O3 = 96.34, Sm2O3 = 2.16, Eu2O3 = 41.40, Gd2O3 = 35.55, Tb4O7 = 1,344.82, Dy2O3 = 537.93, Ho2O3 = 106.65, Er2O3 = 31.76, Tm2O3 = 0.0, Yb2O3 = 6.78, Lu2O3 = 707.97, Y2O3 = 6.78.
- Metallurgical recoveries: Obtained from the 2021/22 laboratory test program performed by SGS Lakefield in Canada, consisting of 119 representative samples tested under conditions which carry out desorption at a pH of 3.0, plus a synthetic lixiviant solution designed to emulate the predicted concentrations of recycled salts generated in the closed-circuit process. For each Geological Unit, the median of the corresponding laboratory results was assigned. For some minor Geological Units with no available laboratory results, the 2021 PEA recovery values were used. See Table 6 at the end of this news release.
- Plant efficiency: Variable by element, ranging from 90.5 to 99.1% with an approximate average of 94%.
- Concentrate treatment and selling cost = $0.5034/kg of concentrate
- Concentrate purity = 83%
The Technical Report provides the basis for the assumptions used in the Updated MRE, unless otherwise stated. All technical and economic parameters will be subject to further consideration during the preparation of the Feasibility Study, which is expected to be developed during 2023.
Neither the authors of this news release nor the management of Aclara are aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or any other relevant issue not reported in the Technical Report that could materially affect the Updated MRE other than the information included in Aclara's news release, dated May 10, 2022, which is also available on SEDAR, where the Company provided an update on its corporate strategy.
Qualified Persons and Review of Technical Information
The Updated MRE has been prepared by Andres Beluzan (General Manager, ABelco Consulting SpA), an independent consultant for geostatistics and resource estimation with more than 12 years of relevant experience. Mr. Beluzan, who is responsible for the Updated MRE, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to the Updated MRE contained in this news release, is registered under the Chilean Mining Commission and is an independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
The scientific and technical information related to geology, drilling, mineralization, and geological modeling in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Luis Oviedo (General Manager, Atticus Chile S.A.), an independent Consulting Geologist with more than 45 years' experience. Mr. Oviedo is a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, is registered under the Chilean Mining Commission and is an independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
Manuel Arre (Head of Mine Engineering, Aclara), a mining engineer with 20 years' experience in economic modeling of mining projects, has produced pit shells to constrain the resources for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. Mr. Arre is registered under the Chilean Mining Commission and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. He has led an internal peer review for the Updated MRE.
About Aclara
Aclara Resources is a Rare Earths company with a development project in Chile, and is listed on the TSX (TSX:ARA).
Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module, which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares, and which hosts ionic clays rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally positive attributes such as: no blasting, crushing, or milling; no tailings facility; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer; and contains no radioactivity.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to mineral continuity, grade and upside at the Alexandra Poniente zone and the Company's expectations in respect thereof, the Updated MRE in respect of the Project and the estimates contained therein, the Company's proposed Feasibility Study and the Expected timing and contents in respect thereof., Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022, filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward- looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
Table 4: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective October 13, 2022), Detail by Zone
Zone
Category
Tonnage
NSR
TREO
TREY
TREY
TDYTB
TNDPR
TDY
TND
(Mt)
(US$/t)
(ppm)
(ppm)
Recovery
(ppm)
(ppm)
Recovery
Recovery
Alexandra O.
Measured
4.01
27.8
2429
2044
20.09%
78
383
41.88%
10.16%
Indicated
1.11
25.5
2316
1951
18.96%
71
375
41.66%
10.07%
M + I
5.12
27.3
2,404
2,024
19.84%
76
381
41.83%
10.14%
Inferred
0.22
23.0
2,175
1,832
18.27%
69
351
39.89%
9.37%
Alexandra P.
Measured
4.11
27.8
2065
1745
23.58%
54
358
46.95%
24.08%
Indicated
1.09
27.8
1911
1613
26.03%
52
331
49.40%
27.53%
M + I
5.21
27.8
2,033
1,717
24.09%
53
352
47.47%
24.80%
Inferred
0.38
22.8
1,420
1,199
28.21%
38
247
53.02%
32.48%
Luna
Measured
1.68
25.1
1545
1295
29.27%
66
211
42.38%
20.20%
Indicated
0.47
24.8
1417
1185
33.87%
64
184
44.24%
23.60%
M + I
2.15
25.1
1,517
1,270
30.28%
66
205
42.79%
20.95%
Inferred
0.60
27.5
2,077
1,734
25.55%
99
249
33.44%
15.15%
Maite
Measured
3.93
30.5
2501
2110
21.25%
71
421
41.43%
16.93%
Indicated
1.59
30.8
2510
2117
21.47%
72
422
41.47%
16.91%
M + I
5.52
30.6
2,504
2,112
21.32%
71
421
41.44%
16.92%
Inferred
0.02
35.3
2,893
2,439
21.78%
82
481
41.50%
16.90%
Victoria N.
Measured
5.73
30.6
2695
2274
23.53%
70
457
42.01%
23.81%
Indicated
0.87
29.3
2566
2166
23.98%
64
439
43.54%
25.07%
M + I
6.60
30.4
2,678
2,259
23.59%
69
455
42.22%
23.98%
Inferred
0.14
20.4
2,364
1,993
17.30%
65
379
31.20%
18.32%
Victoria S.
Measured
1.81
22.8
1741
1468
22.51%
54
292
45.40%
21.94%
Indicated
1.04
23.6
2027
1710
19.46%
59
341
41.91%
17.78%
M + I
2.86
23.1
1,845
1,557
21.40%
56
310
44.13%
20.42%
Inferred
0.34
22.2
2,195
1,852
15.88%
62
364
36.81%
12.65%
Notes:
- NSR = Net Smelter Return
- NSR cut-off value = US$13/t
- TREY = Total Rare Earth Elements (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu) plus Yttrium.
- TREO = Total Rare Earth Oxides (La2O3, CeO2, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3) + Yttrium (Y2O3).
- TDYTB = Total Dysprosium plus Total Terbium.
- TNDPR = Total Neodymium plus Total Praseodymium.
- Totals may not balance due to rounding of figures.
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves, as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
- The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources.
- Mineral Resources are classified in accordance with the CIM (2014) Standards and Definitions of Mineral Resources.
- The results are presented in-situ and undiluted, are constrained within optimized open pit shells and are considered to have reasonable prospects of economic viability.
Table 5: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective October 13, 2022), Detail by REE
Category
Tonnage
TLA
TCE
TPR
TND
TSM
TEU
TGD
TTB
TDY
THO
TER
TTM
TYB
TLU
TY
(Mt)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
Measured
21.3
321
658
79
305
51
3
49
8
58
12
36
5
33
5
330
Indicated
6.2
308
626
75
293
49
3
48
8
56
12
34
5
31
4
315
M + I
27.5
318
650
78
302
50
3
49
8
58
12
36
5
32
5
326
Inferred
1.7
249
510
61
237
41
2
46
9
63
14
40
6
36
5
363
Notes:
- NSR = Net Smelter Return
- NSR cut-off value = US$13/t
- TLA = Total Lanthanum
- TCE = Total Cerium
- TPR = Total Praseodymium
- TND = Total Neodymium
- TSM = Total Samarium
- TEU = Total Europium
- TGD = Total Gadolinium
- TTB = Total Terbium
- TDY = Total Dysprosium
- THO = Total Holmium
- TER = Total Erbium
- TTM = Total Thulium
- TYB = Total Ytterbium
- TLU = Total Lutecium
- TY = Yttrium
- Totals may not balance due to rounding of figures.
- Mineral resources are not mineral reserves, as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
- The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources.
- Mineral Resources are classified in accordance with the CIM (2014) Standards and Definitions of Mineral Resources.
- The results are presented in-situ and undiluted, are constrained within optimized open pit shells, and are considered to have reasonable prospects of economic viability.
Table 6: Metallurgical Recoveries (%) used for NSR Calculation
Zone
Unit
R. Ce
(%)
R. La
(%)
R. Pr
(%)
R. Nd
(%)
R. Sm
(%)
R. Y
(%)
R. Eu
(%)
R. Gd
(%)
R. Tb
(%)
R. Dy
(%)
R. Ho
(%)
R. Er
(%)
R. Tm
(%)
R. Yb
(%)
R. Lu
(%)
|A. Oriente
|GG_B
|1.7
|6.3
|7.7
|8.6
|12.1
|49.9
|33.5
|25.2
|31.9
|37.0
|36.6
|39.1
|39.0
|37.7
|37.0
|GG_C
|1.1
|5.1
|6.1
|7.1
|9.8
|49.7
|40.5
|21.6
|29.6
|33.7
|36.2
|38.5
|40.6
|38.5
|38.3
|DRT_B
|3.5
|9.8
|15.9
|18.8
|32.8
|89.3
|45.0
|57.2
|60.7
|67.6
|69.1
|68.6
|76.3
|69.5
|65.9
|DRT_C
|0.9
|1.0
|1.5
|2.3
|4.8
|17.5
|9.1
|8.0
|10.2
|12.2
|14.0
|14.6
|13.6
|13.8
|13.0
|MP_B
|2.3
|4.5
|6.2
|7.4
|8.9
|12.8
|24.5
|10.7
|12.1
|12.4
|12.6
|12.3
|13.4
|12.5
|12.8
|MP_C
|2.2
|4.7
|9.5
|13.2
|17.6
|15.1
|30.3
|15.1
|17.9
|17.5
|13.1
|12.6
|12.0
|11.4
|11.5
|A. Poniente
|GG_B
|1.8
|16.0
|18.9
|20.6
|23.3
|68.8
|46.3
|34.0
|41.6
|44.5
|49.4
|52.5
|45.7
|48.7
|51.3
|GG_C
|1.5
|5.6
|6.8
|7.7
|9.8
|39.4
|126.0
|16.0
|22.9
|23.8
|25.8
|25.3
|24.5
|22.6
|26.0
|DRT_B
|4.4
|26.7
|34.2
|36.9
|41.0
|65.0
|57.0
|55.0
|58.3
|56.3
|60.9
|57.7
|55.1
|55.4
|53.8
|DRT_C
|1.3
|1.6
|2.9
|4.6
|9.0
|24.2
|11.5
|12.4
|14.6
|16.5
|19.3
|20.2
|18.9
|20.2
|20.7
|MP_B
|4.8
|16.0
|18.6
|20.0
|79.5
|8.3
|21.6
|12.9
|12.2
|10.0
|9.3
|8.4
|6.7
|7.5
|7.8
|MP_C
|4.8
|16.0
|24.1
|24.5
|26.3
|70.0
|39.2
|38.6
|33.3
|46.8
|40.6
|42.9
|40.7
|43.2
|39.7
|Luna
|GG_B
|1.5
|9.1
|11.9
|13.8
|20.9
|55.3
|31.8
|33.0
|39.3
|36.4
|45.8
|42.0
|43.7
|38.9
|40.2
|GG_C
|2.2
|5.4
|8.2
|10.3
|12.2
|39.9
|25.1
|23.1
|24.5
|25.1
|28.6
|28.3
|26.5
|23.6
|22.9
|DRT_B
|3.6
|24.8
|28.9
|32.7
|33.4
|82.8
|47.6
|47.0
|52.7
|52.7
|59.3
|57.2
|59.8
|51.0
|48.9
|DRT_C
|4.6
|7.1
|6.7
|7.4
|12.7
|20.5
|24.8
|14.6
|17.6
|17.3
|17.4
|17.1
|15.5
|12.4
|13.5
|MP_B
|3.0
|23.1
|26.0
|28.8
|34.6
|60.8
|42.5
|37.4
|55.5
|61.5
|58.1
|57.2
|67.0
|58.0
|58.5
|MP_C
|2.5
|3.1
|4.3
|5.2
|7.5
|8.8
|25.1
|7.2
|9.3
|9.5
|8.7
|7.6
|6.9
|6.3
|6.8
|Maite
|GG_B
|2.2
|10.6
|16.0
|16.9
|16.6
|66.2
|24.8
|30.3
|36.1
|41.5
|48.3
|49.5
|50.4
|48.4
|49.1
|GG_C
|0.8
|3.8
|3.1
|3.4
|4.2
|16.2
|11.4
|7.6
|8.4
|10.1
|12.4
|12.0
|11.6
|10.3
|10.2
|DRT_B
|0.2
|0.3
|1.4
|0.9
|4.5
|24.3
|3.0
|7.2
|14.3
|14.1
|13.1
|15.7
|23.9
|13.3
|22.0
|DRT_C
|1.0
|3.5
|5.1
|6.4
|7.4
|23.4
|15.3
|14.5
|14.2
|17.3
|17.9
|20.0
|24.9
|15.8
|22.0
|MP_B
|4.6
|12.3
|16.3
|21.4
|27.6
|35.5
|40.1
|26.1
|29.4
|30.1
|34.5
|33.3
|32.6
|31.7
|31.1
|MP_C
|1.5
|3.7
|4.9
|7.3
|12.2
|41.8
|35.3
|19.2
|27.6
|30.6
|31.3
|33.7
|31.5
|29.2
|26.1
|V. Norte
|GG_B
|1.6
|18.7
|18.6
|20.4
|21.7
|62.8
|37.2
|34.9
|36.4
|40.3
|46.7
|45.8
|46.0
|40.9
|40.8
|GG_C
|2.4
|8.5
|9.7
|11.5
|10.9
|26.0
|18.1
|18.9
|20.1
|21.1
|21.4
|21.5
|21.5
|18.5
|21.7
|DRT_B
|6.9
|35.5
|46.6
|51.5
|62.9
|93.3
|59.9
|62.5
|78.8
|74.6
|77.4
|77.6
|79.3
|91.6
|70.9
|DRT_C
|2.5
|4.4
|4.6
|5.4
|6.6
|14.8
|13.4
|8.1
|9.2
|9.9
|11.5
|11.1
|10.1
|9.7
|10.4
|MP_B
|5.2
|36.0
|37.8
|44.1
|55.1
|69.4
|37.8
|53.5
|53.5
|54.9
|54.5
|53.9
|52.6
|58.5
|53.7
|MP_C
|1.7
|1.9
|2.5
|3.3
|4.4
|14.0
|7.2
|5.9
|8.5
|10.4
|10.5
|10.5
|7.9
|6.9
|5.8
|V. Sur
|GG_B
|2.7
|10.7
|12.3
|14.6
|17.2
|45.7
|45.5
|31.9
|37.7
|40.2
|41.9
|46.7
|50.1
|46.7
|45.4
|GG_C
|0.9
|1.7
|2.4
|2.9
|5.6
|27.6
|19.3
|15.7
|20.5
|26.2
|28.9
|23.6
|25.6
|22.1
|26.9
|DRT_B
|3.3
|11.3
|14.6
|16.6
|20.9
|81.5
|36.9
|47.2
|49.0
|53.7
|59.6
|54.2
|55.2
|62.9
|61.8
|DRT_C
|0.8
|0.9
|1.1
|1.5
|2.6
|11.2
|6.2
|3.9
|5.3
|6.3
|7.5
|8.7
|8.0
|7.6
|7.3
|MP_B
|5.6
|36.0
|40.5
|46.6
|39.1
|63.4
|75.9
|56.5
|49.4
|59.7
|59.2
|60.7
|64.3
|57.1
|55.3
|MP_C
|3.1
|7.9
|8.0
|8.1
|12.2
|56.3
|32.1
|17.0
|21.8
|24.6
|28.1
|30.5
|26.9
|27.2
|23.8
Notes:
- GG = Garnet Granitoid, DRT = Diorite, MP = Metapelite.
- _B and _C correspond to regolith horizons.
- The recoveries are based on the 2021/22 laboratory test program performed by SGS Lakefield in Canada, except for VNOR_ DRT_C, VNOR_MP_C, VSUR_ DRT_C, VSUR_MP_C, MAIT_MP_B, MAIT_MP_C, AORI_DRT_C, AORI_MP_C, APON_DRT_C, AORI_MP_B, LUNA_DRT_C, LUNA_MP_B, LUNA_MP_C where recovery values are based on the Technical Report (some units of MP and DRT were not tested by SGS because they account for approximately 10% of the Mineral Resource).
