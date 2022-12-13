Critical MetalsInvesting News

Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its greenfield exploration

In parallel with the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to define additional opportunities to increase potential future rare earth element production via intensive greenfield exploration programmes and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's concessions.

Summary of 2022 Exploration Activities

Based on the results of the mapping and sampling works performed in 2021, the Company identified the presence of regolith formations and rare earth element mineralization within the Veronica, Catalina and Petronila districts. The initial success from the mapping exploration works was complemented by a multi-element geophysics radiometry and magnetometry fly-over that covered most of the Company´s mining concessions (6,017 km2). Survey results were delivered at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and resulted in the generation of new prospective targets throughout the Company´s concessions package.

During Q2, Q3 and Q4 2022, further geological and regolith mapping was carried out in the Petronila and Veronica districts, where over 40,000 hectares of mining concessions were assessed for the presence of mineralization. This is associated with the geochemical analysis of superficial samples which has identified new areas of interest for a sonic drilling campaign and resulted in total of 28 targets being proposed for further drilling.

Verónica District

As at YTD 2022, a total of 125 holes and 3,787 metres have been drilled within the Veronica District as part of the Company's 2022 greenfield exploration initiative. Preliminary results indicate continuity of mineralization with drill hole spacing of between 35 meters and 300 meters and shows mineralization occurring at a depth of between 2 and 10 meters below the surface. The Company intends to report the results of this drilling campaign in the first quarter of 2023.

2023 Exploration Activities

The Company is excited to present a robust budget of US$5.9 million to fund ongoing exploration activities within the Veronica and Petronila districts in 2023 to support its aspiration of adding additional modules to the current Penco module.

In addition, the Company has recently decided to initiate Ionic Clays prospectivity exploration in other countries within South America, including Brazil, Colombia and Peru, which will be assessed in 2023 for future drilling campaigns.

Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara, commented: "We are very pleased to move forward with our strategy of becoming a multi-module company. In 2022, we have been able to refine our exploration techniques and develop our capacity to deploy exploration teams in different parts of our concession areas, resulting in promising drilling outcomes in areas where the geological potential is attractive. We look forward to 2023 for further developing new modules optionality."

Qualified Person and Review of Technical Information

The technical information in this news release, with respect to the Company's exploration projects, has been reviewed and approved by Barry Murphy, Pr ENG, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources is a Rare Earths company with a development project in Chile, and is listed on the TSX (TSX:ARA).

Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module, which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares, and which hosts ionic clays rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally positive attributes such as: no blasting, crushing, or milling; no tailings facility; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer; and contains no radioactivity. In parallel with the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to define additional opportunities to increase potential future rare earth element production via intensive greenfield exploration programmes and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's concessions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the Company's greenfield exploration plan, the timing and execution thereof and expected success resulting therefrom. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results, timing, performance, achievements or future events or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expresslyrequired under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

Aclara Provides an Update on the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Penco Module Project

Aclara Provides an Update on the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Penco Module Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Rare Earth Element ("REE") project, Penco Module ("Project"), located in the BioBio Region of Chile

Aclara Resources Inc., Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

Following drilling campaigns carried out during 2021 and 2022, a total of 5,298 m from 175 new drill holes have been completed and incorporated into the Updated MRE. This work has resulted in both the definition of a new resource area, Alexandra Poniente, as well as an increase in the Mineral Resources within the Project area.

Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Confirms Successful Completion of Its Process Flowsheet at Lab Scale

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a laboratory testing phase undertaken to optimize the metallurgical process and ensure that liquid residues not are generated. This test work forms part of the development program for the extraction of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") from Aclara's ionic clay resource in the Penco Module ("Project") located in the Bio Bio Region, in the south of Chile

This represents an important milestone in the development of the proposed Aclara REE extraction process, now known as "Circular Mineral Harvesting", as it demonstrates a unique process that not only results in attractive recoveries of REE but also minimizes the associated environmental footprint. The results show that 95% of the fresh water utilized by the process plant is retained within the circuit, that 99% of the main reagent (ammonium sulphate) is recirculated, and that no liquid residues will be produced thus negating the need for a tailings facility. In addition, the mining activities do not require the use of explosives nor subsequent crushing and milling, resulting in a very low carbon footprint operation. The successful completion of this test work materially de-risks the metallurgical attributes of the Project.

Aclara Provides Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Aclara Provides Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which will be available under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aclara-re.com. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated

Q3 Highlights

ACLARA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RULING RELATED TO MADESAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDING

ACLARA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RULING RELATED TO MADESAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDING

Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) is pleased to announce that an arbitrator of the Arbitration Center of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (" ACSCC ") has recently rendered a final ruling in favour of Aclara in connection with the previously disclosed arbitration proceeding between the Company and Madesal SpA (" Madesal "), providing for no specific performance nor payments of any kind to be made by the Company to Madesal.

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The grounds for the arbitration, which was initiated by Madesal before the ACSCC, was its  claim of an alleged violation of preparatory agreements executed between the parties in 2014 and 2015 (the " MOU and its Addendum ") pursuant to which Madesal would grant to the former owner of the Penco Module a mining easement over its property called "Fundo El Cabrito" for the future development of the Penco Module. As consideration for the easement, and recognizing the strategic value of the Fundo El Cabrito property, Madesal was granted a royalty over the future production of rare earths mined on the said property. Nevertheless, it was subsequently decided for technical and environmental reasons that the Penco Module would be developed in a different location and that, as a result, no mining would take place on Madesal's property. Madesal had been seeking specific performance of the obligations allegedly derived from the MOU and its Addendum, plus damages, which amounted to approximately US$30 million .

The ruling of the arbitrator, Mr. Roberto Guerrero del Rio , of the ACSCC was rendered on October 28, 2022 , however, the outcome of the ruling was not disclosed to the Company until it was served with the ruling today.

The ruling of the arbitrator, Mr. Roberto Guerrero del Rio , of the ACSCC was rendered on October 28, 2022 , however, the outcome of the ruling was not disclosed to the Company until it was served with the ruling today.

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile . Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the " Penco Module "), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

Aclara Announces the Passing of Board Member Ms. Karen Poniachik

Aclara Announces the Passing of Board Member Ms. Karen Poniachik

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is saddened to announce the passing of Ms. Karen Poniachik, a member of the Aclara Board of Directors

"On behalf of Aclara, our employees and our Board of Directors, we extend our deepest condolences to Karen's family and friends," said Chairman Eduardo Hochschild. "It has been a privilege to know and work alongside her and we are grateful for her contributions to Aclara and to mining in Chile. She will be greatly missed."

Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be closing the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering, announced on November 21, 2022, with the issuance of 1,980,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $990,000 and 409,300 working capital units (the "WC Units") (collectively, the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $176,000. The Company has raised total gross proceeds of $3,666,000.

Each FT Share is priced at $0.50 and consists of one (1) common share. Each WC Unit is priced at $0.43 and consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant issued on the final closing entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.65 per Warrant Share until December 8, 2023.

Search Minerals Completes Initial 2,000m Fox Meadow Phase 1 Drill Program

Search Minerals Completes Initial 2,000m Fox Meadow Phase 1 Drill Program

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the planned 2,000 m of the FOX MEADOW Phase 1 drill program have been completed. FOX MEADOW our third major REE mineralized zone, is located in the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador. The drill program consisted of a total of 14 drill holes and 2000 m drilled. All drill holes have intersected visual REE mineralization similar to that observed on the surface. Our geology team will have all holes logged and sampled, with all samples sent for assay, in the next 10 days.

Appia Announces Alces Lake 2022 Prospecting Program Discovers Massive Monazite at the West Limb Radiometric Anomaly Returning up to 36 wt.% TREO

Appia Announces Alces Lake 2022 Prospecting Program Discovers Massive Monazite at the West Limb Radiometric Anomaly Returning up to 36 wt.% TREO

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the receipt of assay results from the 2022 prospecting program at its wholly owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights from the program include:

E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,060,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") to officers, directors, consultants, and employees. Officers and directors were granted 800,000 of the total options granted.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, will vest at the rate of 25% of the total on each of the six-month anniversary dates of the grant and will expire after five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to the end of the period.

For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing and First Closing

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing and First Closing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.50 per FT Share or up to 10,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") at $0.43 per WC Unit or a combination thereof to a maximum of up to 10,000,000 common shares and up to 10,000,000 WC Warrants (as defined below) (the "Offering"). The Company will be closing in the first tranche of the Offering with the issuance of 5,000,000 FT Shares for gross proceeds of $2.5 million. The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining securities and December 22, 2022.

×