Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF) ("Aclara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Aclara Metals SpA ("Aclara Metals"), its 5050 joint venture with CAP S.A. ("CAP"), has successfully produced magnet-grade neodymium-praseodymium ("NdPr") metal at its industrial-scale demonstration plant using molten salt electrolysis technology. Aclara Metals has also successfully achieved the daily nameplate production capacity of its proprietary electrolysis cell design.
Following four production campaigns, Aclara Metals submitted samples from the production batches to an independent international laboratory for compositional analysis. The results confirmed that the target product quality was achieved.
|
Ingots in the batch (#)
|
Total kilos produced in the batch
|
% NdPr
|
7
|
12
|
99.4
|
6
|
11
|
99.4
|
11
|
21
|
99.7
|
7
|
13
|
99.2
|
Total ingots: 31
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Total kg: 57
|
Wt. Avg. NdPr (%): 99.4
To assess the production capacity of the cell, Aclara Metals conducted an additional production campaign, successfully achieving the nominal design capacity of 175 kg of rare earth metal per day, with a total production of 560 kg over slightly more than three days of continuous operation. In total 767 kilograms of NdPr metal has been produced to date.
These results are an important milestone for Aclara Metals' proprietary molten salt electrolysis technology, demonstrating the effectiveness of the equipment design, operational performance, and production process at an industrial scale.
Building on these achievements, Aclara Metals is targeting the production of over one tonne of NdPr metal during December 2026. In parallel, Aclara is engaged in discussions with several magnet manufacturers to undertake industrial qualification trials to incorporate the Company's NdPr metal into their magnet manufacturing processes. These trials are expected to provide further validation of the product's quality and suitability for commercial magnet production.
Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara, said: "Producing magnet-grade NdPr metal marks a significant milestone for Aclara and an important step forward in executing our mine-to-metal strategy. With this achievement, we can now offer clients a broader range of products—from SPREC and oxides to metals and alloys—giving us the flexibility to serve their needs at different stages of the value chain. Importantly, achieving this milestone using our own proprietary technology demonstrates the readiness of our process to scale. The metal produced will be used as qualification samples in support of the commercial contracts we are pursuing, while also providing potential financing partners with tangible technical validation as we advance toward the development of our metals and alloys plant in Louisiana."
Nicolás Burr, CEO of Grupo CAP, said: "This milestone represents an important step in Grupo CAP's strategy to develop new capabilities in critical materials for the energy transition. Through our partnership with Aclara, we are combining decades of metallurgical expertise, industrial infrastructure, and highly skilled talent with innovation and advanced technologies to help build an integrated rare earth value chain, from mineral extraction to high-value products. Achieving these results at our demonstration plant in Huachipato shows how we can leverage our industrial heritage to develop new technological capabilities, create value, and participate in emerging strategic industries".
Aclara Metals will continue gathering data to provide critical technical and operational inputs for the basic engineering of Aclara Metals' future industrial-scale facility in Louisiana, United States. This data will also contribute to the further development and refinement of its predictive digital twin designed to optimize the production process, enhance operational stability, and improve the efficiency and performance of the electrolysis cells.
About Aclara
Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF), a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earth alloys used in permanent magnets, as well as high-purity rare earth oxides, including yttrium and gadolinium, for power generation, aerospace and other high-performance applications. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earth separation plant in the United States. This facility will process super pure rare earth carbonate sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating it into individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara, through a joint venture with CAP S.A., is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP S.A.'s extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: the ability of the demonstration plant to maintain and replicate the production capacity, metal purity and operational performance achieved to date; the planned production of an additional 1.6 tonnes of NdPr metal during December 2026; the qualification of NdPr metal by magnet manufacturers and its suitability for commercial magnet production; the continued validation, optimization and potential scale-up of Aclara Metals' proprietary molten salt electrolysis technology; the use of technical and operational data from the demonstration plant to support the basic engineering of Aclara Metals' future industrial-scale facility in Louisiana, United States; the further development, refinement and expected benefits of the predictive digital twin, including improvements in production efficiency, operational stability and process performance; and the Company's strategy to develop a vertically integrated rare earth supply chain. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including that the demonstration plant will continue to operate as designed; that the production capacity and metal quality achieved to date can be consistently replicated; that the planned production targets will be achieved; that magnet manufacturers will conduct qualification trials and that the NdPr metal produced will meet their requirements; that the molten salt electrolysis technology can be successfully scaled up for commercial production; that the predictive digital twin will perform as expected; and that the future industrial-scale facility in Louisiana will be financed, developed and operated as currently planned. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including technical and operational risks associated with molten salt electrolysis technology and its scale-up; the risk that results achieved at the demonstration plant are not indicative of commercial-scale performance; the inability to sustain production rates or consistently achieve the required metal quality; delays or challenges in achieving production targets or obtaining customer qualification; risks associated with the development and implementation of predictive digital models; the availability of financing; permitting, construction and regulatory risks; the availability and cost of feedstock and other key inputs; environmental, health and safety risks; risks relating to joint venture arrangements; the protection of intellectual property; fluctuations in rare earth prices and market demand; competition, including from producers in China; and changes in trade policy, tariffs and export controls. Please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 18, 2026, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities laws.
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SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.
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