- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for January 2022 at NT$25.16 billion to reach an eight-year high for the same period. The January revenues grew by 7.1% year-on-year (YoY), and declined by 14.8% month-on-month due to seasonality. Logistics issues continue to be a bottleneck, while semi-conductor shortages are easing.

Acer Incorporated Logo

Business highlights for January include:

  • Gaming line [1] : revenues grew 28.7% YoY
  • Desktops: revenues grew 40.7% YoY
  • Commercial PCs (desktop and notebooks): revenues grew 18.6% YoY
  • Displays: revenues grew 15.3% YoY

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues to gain momentum. Meanwhile, businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 19.0% of total revenues, compared to 16.1% contribution in January 2021 .

Among the Acer Group subsidiaries, the publicly- listed companies have all announced their January revenues, while Acer Gaming's revenues grew by 29.3% YoY and Acer Gadget's revenues grew by 24.9% YoY.

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved.

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network Partners with Polygon Alliance to Support NFT and DeFi Projects

Umbria is working with Polygon Alliance to ensure projects on the Polygon network have access to the Narni Bridge for the fastest and most cost-effective cross-chain transactions.

Polygon Alliance - a platform for the Polygon community to network, collaborate, learn, and grow - provides resources and support for projects in the space. It recommends Umbria's Narni bridge to its members as the cheapest and fastest solution for bridging ETH (Ether) to the Polygon network from Ethereum Mainnet and vice versa. Polygon Alliance has also integrated Umbria's Narni bridge widget into its site for a seamless user experience.

Umbria continues to enhance its presence in the field with further collaborations. Its latest partners (detailed below) endorse the Narni Bridge and promote it to their communities for bridging crypto.

Invaluable Club – INVALUABLE is a utility driven NFT marketplace and ecosystem created by collectors for collectors featuring its own metaverse, the INVALUABLE CLUB. The club is essentially a digital playground that brings collectors, artists, musicians, athletes, and brands together through an interactive and immersive experience.

https://invaluable.club/

Funky Otters - Baby Otters is a community focused collection of 7777 randomly generated NFTs from 170+ traits, living on the Polygon blockchain. By owning a Baby Otter and Funky Otter, you will be part of a long-term brand, vision and community. With metaverse, giveaways, comics, merchs, collaborations, charity, events, Otters and much more to come in 2022.

Check out more on the website: funkyotters.com

Collections: https://opensea.io/collection/baby-otters
https://opensea.io/collection/funkyotters

Troll Game - Troll Game is a fast paced, quickly updating play to earn Polygon blockchain game. In this game you can experience the fun of raiding, protecting your dwarves, visiting the bank, and having some fun in the casino! The main focus of the game is $BERYL. The coveted token that dwarves mine and trolls desire. You will want to hold as much $BERYL as possible to obtain loot, armor, and even buildings to place on your land.

CRAZY BEARS is a community-driven collectibles NFT project. CRAZY BEARS consists of over 300 attractive characteristics of faces, hats, bodies, accessories, items, and backgrounds. You will find the perfect bear for you. Each CRAZY BEAR is an NFT on the Polygon blockchain. We believe that with the help of imaginative CRAZY OWNERS and BEARS, we can create content that will change the world.

https://opensea.io/collection/the-crazy-bears

The Matic Greys - The Matic Greys are a brand-new collection of 7,747 out of this world NFTs, invading the polygon blockchain. Each hand-drawn Grey is randomly generated with over 100 distinct attributes of varying rarity, stored as ERC-721 tokens, and hosted on IPFS each one referencing an aspect of Earthly pop culture. Owning a Matic Grey not only provides you with a rare, one-of-a-kind, work of art, but also provides access to the Mothership on TCG World: a metaverse community where members can play games, win prizes, and vote on charitable donations.

https://opensea.io/collection/thematicgreys

MicroBuddies - is an NFT strategy game developed by Good Gaming, Inc. and powered by Polygon. In game, players passively earn GOO from their MicroBuddies, which can be spent to create rarer MicroBuddies who produce even more GOO. To date, over 50,000 MicroBuddies have been created, producing over two billion GOO in total. To learn more, visit: https://microbuddies.io .

MonstyNFT - Official Monstys NFT is a collection made up of 200 unique handmade Monstys on the Polygon blockchain. A very small volume of Monstys will be minted as a limited edition, which will make them rare. Monstynfts were created with different moods with each Monsty having different and unique properties and movement/animation.

The collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/monstys : and more info about the project here: https://monsty.ck.page/

Crypto Goonz - A collection of 6000 Goonz travelling the Goonizverse on the Polygon Blockchain. Featuring OG, FemGoonz, ZombGoonz, DeadGoonz, AstroGoonz and CyborGoonz! Designed to showcase the perfection in imperfection, they exist to serve one purpose; take over the Gooniverse. Our collections can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/cryptogoonz… https://opensea.io/collection/deadgoonz

"Through partnerships we are improving the user experience for growing numbers within the DeFi and NFT space by facilitating the cheap migration of assets cross-chain. We're helping projects onboard new communities easily and providing a platform to increase their visibility whilst simultaneously increasing our own profile," said Barney Chambers , co-lead developer/founder of Umbria . "Usage of Umbria's Narni Bridge has accelerated substantially in the last few weeks, and we keep surpassing all-time highs on transactions. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank our partners – old and new - for their support and promotion of Umbria and the Narni Bridge."

Dave Swainbank of Polygon Alliance commented: "As a co-founder of Polygon Alliance, one of our main drives is to bring together anyone that can offer value to the Polygon community. I am excited to be working with Umbria , who have consistently offered value to Polygon NFT projects via their bridge; a simple and effective way to reduce gas fees."

"The greatest challenge in onboarding new players to a blockchain game today is wallet funding. Umbria simplifies this process by allowing players to seamlessly bridge funds from Ethereum to Polygon in a fast and gas-efficient manner. Additionally, the tools Umbria provides will allow us to eventually integrate their bridge directly into the MicroBuddies app, streamlining the process for our users and making wallet funding easier than ever before," said Fluxty, founder of MicroBuddies.

Umbria recently launched its Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche bridges and is looking for projects on these networks who would like to partner and introduce their communities to the fastest and cheapest Ethereum mainnet to AVAX and BSC bridging. Anyone interested in a partnership should fill out this form: https://partner.umbria.network/

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/
https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

About Umbria
https://umbria.network/
https://bridge.umbria.network/

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high APYs on those assets with no impermanent loss.

Umbria's flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

  1. A Cross-chain Asset Bridge : enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
  2. A Staking Pool : users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge
  3. A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) : an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

For media enquiries, contact Francesca De Franco - francesca@onlineblockchain.io , 0794 125 3135

Jackpot Digital arranges $975,000 private placement

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) announces that the Company intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $975,000 at the price of $0.09 per unit through the issuance of 10,833,333 units of the Company (the "Private Placement"). Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (the "Exchange"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.10 per common share until November 20, 2025 (the "Private Placement Warrants"). The Private Placement Warrants will have the same terms and conditions as the warrants that were issued by the Company pursuant to the rights offering which completed on November 20, 2020 (the "Rights Offering Warrants"). There may be finder's fees payable in respect to the Private Placement.

Subject to Exchange approval, the Company intends to list the Private Placement Warrants on the Exchange, which listing will be on the same terms and conditions as the Rights Offering Warrants and will not become effective until the statutory four-month hold period in respect of the Private Placement Warrants has expired.

Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: PNER, AQSE: PNER) (" Pioneer " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim MacCallum as Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") of the Company.

Jim has more than 20 years of international financial and operational executive experience with multinational public companies and Big 4 accounting firms. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and financial reporting experience and has worked in Canada, the US and Europe.

Japanese Powerhouses mixi and DAZN Partner to Create a Sports NFT Marketplace on Flow

New DAZN MOMENTS marketplace will let fans collect memorable moments across various sports starting Spring 2022 in Japan

Media powerhouse mixi, Inc. and global sports streaming service DAZN Japan Investment GK today announced that DAZN MOMENTS, a sports NFT marketplace, will launch on Flow, a leading Web3 platform designed for consumer-friendly applications. The announcement was made locally in Japan with Flow confirming the new marketplace will launch in the spring.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Announced as Founding Sponsor of Inaugural US Cyber Games

Katzcy is excited to announce the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as a founding sponsor of the first ever US Cyber Team™, which will compete in the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) June 14-17, 2022 in Athens, Greece . The US Cyber Games is led by Katzcy in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"Cyber competitions are a fundamental element of developing the next generation of cybersecurity talent. Games help motivate the future workforce, and keep the current workforce sharp, maintaining a thriving community of cyber professionals," noted CISA Director Jen Easterly . "While certifications and apprenticeships are important training instruments, games provide a safe and legal venue to practice offensive and defensive techniques in a real-world environment."

Good Gamer Entertainment Announces Successful Completion of OTCQB Listing

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming tournament management platform operator and mobile game and NFT play-to-earn blockchain-based game developer, is pleased to announce that it has complete its listing on the U.S. trading market with its common shares being posted on the OTCQB and will commence trading on February 4, 2022 under the symbol "GGAMF." The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GOOD."

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. Logo

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Trading on this US marketplace provides Good Gamer's current and future US-based investors greater access to data, home country disclosure, ease of trading and transparency.

"We are pleased to announce that we have met all requirements and have been accepted by OTC Markets to up-list from the Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier for trading," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "Listing on the OTCQB is another important milestone for the company and we are confident the uplisting will bring added value to our shareholders."

The Company is also in the final stages of having its common shares made eligible for book-entry and depository services from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility once approved is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring of the common shares of the Company, to enhance the liquidity in the United States.

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.
Good Gamer Entertainment Inc . (TSXV:GOOD) (OTC:GGAMF) is a real-money skill gaming operator and mobile game and  NFT Play-to-Earn ("P2E") NFT-based blockchain games developer that holds a 100% interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its mobile Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "TMP") in Canada and the United States . The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real cash prizes.  Good Gamer has developed multiple blockchain applications including an NFT character generator, NFT minting software, and smart contract generator to create non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), artwork, characters and Play-to-Earn ("P2E") NFT-based blockchain games including the Chosen Ones P2E game.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

