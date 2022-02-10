Acer Inc. announced today its consolidated revenues for January 2022 at NT$25.16 billion to reach an eight-year high for the same period. The January revenues grew by 7.1% year-on-year and declined by 14.8% month-on-month due to seasonality. Logistics issues continue to be a bottleneck, while semi-conductor shortages are easing. Business highlights for January include: Gaming line [1] : revenues grew 28.7% YoY ...

