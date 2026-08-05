Accuray to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on August 19, 2026

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended June 30, 2026, during a conference call hosted by company management at 1:30 p.m. PT4:30 p.m. ET on August 19, 2026.
The conference call dial-in numbers are 1-833-316-0563 (USA) or 1-412-317-5747 (international). In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 1-855-669-9658 (USA) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), conference ID: 6917084.
A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.
About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Investor Contact
Steve Monroe
VP, Financial Planning & Analysis, Accuray
Investor.relations@accuray.com
Media Contact
Taylor Bould
Communications Specialist, Accuray
tbould@accuray.com
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SOURCE Accuray Incorporated