Accuray Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Highlights 

  • On October 20, 2025, the Company announced accelerated transformation efforts, including:
    • Appointed Steve La Neve as President and Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Suzanne Winter, who will retire after six years of service and remain in an advisory role through the end of November 2025.
    • Appointed Steven F. Mayer, a member of the Board of Directors, as the Transformation Board Sponsor to lead the Company's planning and execution of certain strategic, organizational, cultural, and operational initiatives and transformation in consultation with Steve La Neve, Chief Executive Officer.
  • During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company initiated a restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs, aligning resources with strategic priorities, and streamlining operations. The Company recorded $2.8 million in restructuring charges, which included $1.5 million in severance related costs and $1.3 million in consulting costs directly related to the restructuring plan.
  • Introduced the Accuray Stellar™* Solution, a configuration of the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System initially for the U.S. market, at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting.
  • Announced signing of a memorandum of understanding with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health to advance online adaptive radiotherapy on the Accuray helical radiation treatment delivery platform.

"As the new CEO of Accuray, I have a tremendous amount of respect for what our radiotherapy systems can do to improve cancer patients' lives for the better. While our first quarter results were soft, we were pleased to see continued expansion of our CyberKnife® and Radixact® Systems into new hospitals and markets, and we are excited about the introduction of Accuray Stellar and its potential in the U.S., where it is currently available for sale," said Steve La Neve.

Fiscal First Quarter Results

Total net revenue was $93.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, or a decrease of 7 percent, as compared to $101.5 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter. Product revenue was $37.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, or a decrease of 23 percent, as compared to $48.4 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter. Service revenue was $56.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, or an increase of 7 percent, as compared to $53.2 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Total gross profit was $26.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, or 28.3 percent of total net revenue, as compared to a total gross profit of $34.5 million, or 33.9 percent of total net revenue, in the prior fiscal year first quarter. The decrease in gross margin rate was due to geographic sales mix and joint venture accounting adversely impacting product gross margins during the current quarter.

Operating expenses was $37.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, or an increase of 3 percent, as compared to $36.6 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter. The first quarter of fiscal year 2026 operating expenses included $2.4 million in restructuring charges and $0.4 million in one-time post close financing expenses. Excluding these charges, operating expenses would have decreased by 4 percent as compared to the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Net loss was $21.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, or $0.18 per share, as compared to a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior fiscal year first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, as compared to $3.1 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Gross product orders was $39.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to $55.4 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter. The book to bill ratio was 1.1 in both the first quarter of fiscal 2026, and the prior fiscal year first quarter. Order backlog as of September 30, 2025 was $395.7 million, which is approximately 16 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $63.9 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $5.9 million from June 30, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company is reaffirming guidance for fiscal year 2026 as follows:

  • Total net revenue is expected in the range of $471 million to $485 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $31 million to $35 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, provision for income taxes, loss from change in fair value of warrant liability, and certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To supplement its financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Accuray uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA.

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and loss from change in fair value of warrant liability ("adjusted EBITDA"). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's guidance and future results of operations, including expectations regarding: total net revenue and adjusted EBITDA; the company's ability to deliver sustained performance and execute on its strategies, including related to its transformation efforts and restructuring plans; the company's ability to expand adjusted EBITDA margins as a percentage of revenue; the company's ability to generate increased earnings momentum; expectations regarding the impact of tariffs as well as mitigation efforts by the company; the company's ability to navigate supply chain, logistics, macroeconomic, and foreign exchange challenges; expectations regarding the company's China joint venture; expectations related to the amount and timing of realizing deferred margin from the company's China joint venture; expectations with respect to strategic partnerships and collaborations; expectations related to the markets and regions in which the company operates; expectations regarding new product introductions and innovations, including related to Accuray Stellar; expectations regarding areas of growth for the company; expectations regarding installed base growth; and the company's ability to advance patient care and offer value to its customers. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the global macroeconomic environment on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; substantial outstanding indebtedness and its ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants related to its debt; the effect of enhanced international tariffs on the company; the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 28, 2025, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

* The Accuray Stellar System is currently available for the US market and is subject to international regulatory approval or licensing processes such that the availability of these products may vary according to geographical location.

Accuray Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,


2025

2024

Net revenue:





Products

$

37,161

$

48,369

Services

56,781


53,176

Total net revenue

93,942


101,545

Cost of revenue:





Cost of products

29,628


32,461

Cost of services

37,766


34,615

Total cost of revenue

67,394


67,076

Gross profit

26,548


34,469

Operating expenses:





Research and development

11,369


12,116

Selling and marketing

11,973


11,682

General and administrative

14,519


12,820

Total operating expenses

37,861


36,618

Loss from operations

(11,313)


(2,149)

Income (loss) from equity method investment, net

439


(72)

Interest expense

(8,052)


(2,955)

Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability

(1,874)



Other (expense) income, net

(407)


1,847

Loss before provision for income taxes

(21,207)


(3,329)

Provision for income taxes

471


625

Net loss

$

(21,678)

$

(3,954)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.18)

$

(0.04)

Weighted average common shares used in computing net loss per share:





Basic and diluted

118,946


100,225

 

Accuray Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

September 30,
 2025

June 30,
2025

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

63,344

$

57,416

Restricted cash

572


574

Accounts receivable, net

54,378


83,192

Inventories, net

155,503


141,020

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

29,373


33,501

Deferred cost of revenue

433


1,762

Total current assets

303,603


317,465

Property and equipment, net

29,013


28,658

Investment in joint venture

4,010


4,612

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

32,099


33,115

Goodwill

57,820


57,802

Long-term restricted cash

6,012


4,144

Other assets

24,259


24,443

Total assets

$

456,816

$

470,239

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

42,400

$

34,033

Accrued compensation

13,907


14,573

Operating lease liabilities, current

7,463


7,375

Other accrued liabilities

26,271


29,361

Customer advances

12,087


12,197

Deferred revenue

79,631


82,306

Short-term debt

12,853


12,734

Total current liabilities

194,612


192,579

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

31,481


32,482

Long-term other liabilities

5,345


5,160

Warrant liability

10,371


8,497

Deferred revenue, non-current

25,824


26,566

Long-term debt

127,316


123,786

Total liabilities

394,949


389,070

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

113


113

Additional paid-in capital

604,680


602,165

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,976)


(1,837)

Accumulated deficit

(540,950)


(519,272)

Total stockholders' equity

61,867


81,169

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

456,816

$

470,239

 

Accuray Incorporated
Summary of Orders and Backlog
(in thousands, except book to bill ratio)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,


2025

2024

Gross orders

$

39,570

$

55,365

Net orders

5,916


29,656

Order backlog

395,726


468,607

Book to bill ratio (a)

1.1


1.1

(a) Book to bill ratio is defined as gross orders for the period divided by product revenue for the period.

 

Accuray Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,


2025

2024

GAAP net loss

$

(21,678)

$

(3,954)

Depreciation and amortization (a)

1,676


1,464

Stock-based compensation

2,515


2,354

Interest expense, net (b)

7,780


2,652

Provision for income taxes

471


625

Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability

1,874



Restructuring charges

2,811



Post-financing costs

441



Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,110)

$

3,141

(a) Consists of depreciation on property and equipment and amortization of intangibles.

(b) Consists of interest expense net of interest income.

 

Accuray Incorporated
Forward-Looking Guidance
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net Loss to Projected Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Twelve Months Ending
June 30, 2026


From

To

GAAP net loss

$

(30,000)

$

(27,500)

Depreciation and amortization (a)

8,500


8,500

Stock-based compensation

11,000


11,000

Interest expense, net (b)

30,000


30,000

Provision for income taxes

3,000


3,000

Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability

2,000


2,000

Restructuring charges

5,000


6,000

Post-financing costs

1,500


2,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$

31,000

$

35,000

(a) Consists of depreciation on property and equipment and amortization of intangibles.

(b) Consists of interest expense net of interest income.

 

