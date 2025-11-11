Abcourt Presents Operations Update for October 2025 in the Development of the Sleeping Giant Mine

Abcourt Mines Inc. (" Abcourt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to present an update on the October development work at the Sleeping Giant mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec.

Highlights

Tonnes milled:
2,563 tonnes
Mill Head Grade: 6.0 g/t
% Recovered: 95.6%
Ounces Produced: 475 ounces
Ounces Sold: 124 ounces

Abcourt continued hiring in October to increase feed tonnage at the mill. Hiring will continue in the coming weeks to further increase mill feed volume. The Corporation received the custom milling permit in October to start discussion with neighbors about processing third party materials.

As of October 31, one stope was in production and two were under development underground. At the tailings facilities, civil engineering work continued in preparation for the planned lift in the summer of 2026. The number of diamond drill rigs increased from two to three during October. The variation in diamond drilling meterage from month to month is due, in part, to the number of drill rig moves during the month. The decrease in drift rehabilitation meterage in October was due to crews being redeployed to the shaft station rehabilitation at levels 235, 295, and 355.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, stated: "We are continuing to advance development and production underground and at the mill. Our priority remains the hiring, onboarding, and training of new employees. We went from 76 employees at the end of June to 106 at the end of October plus the addition of contractors to support us."

Communication and Marketing

Abcourt has been busy in October taking the words out about the current gold pour and the advancement of our projects.

Early in the month, the Corporation had a booth at the Munich Mining conference to introduce its achievement to the European investors. Later, we had investors coming to the mine site to show them first hands how fast things were moving.

We also had a full interview crew coming with camera and drone to document the different phase of our project. The cameraman interviewed many employees and made good promotional pieces that will be use all through the year to build new communication material for the company.

In early November, Abcourt attended the Red Cloud Mining Show case in Toronto and the New Orleans investment conference. At the end of November, Abcourt will present at Mines and Money in London where we will present in a pitch battle against some of the best mining projects in the world.

Monthly Summary of Key Elements



July August September October Year to date
Diamond Drilling
(m) 		2,201 2,360 1,906 1,666 8,133
Underground
Rehabilitation (m) 		810 350 543 61 1,764
Underground
Development (m) 		9.5 9.1 53 82 153
Tonnes Milled
(tonnes) 		0 1,072 2,439 2,563 6,074
Mill Head Grade
(g/t) 		0 5.66 5.98 6.0 5.94
Ounces Milled
(oz) 		0 195 469 497 1161
%
Recovered 		0
100% 92.8% 95.6% 95%
Ounces Produced
(oz) 		0 195 435 475 1105
Ounces Sold
(oz) 		0 0 26 124 150
  1. The gold inventory in the circuit at the end of the quarter was 955 ounces.
  2. The silver ounces in the circuit are not assayed.
  3. The silver ounces are recovered with the gold at the refinery, delivered to the Mint and sold with the gold to the market.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T : (819) 768-2857
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com
Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.
T : (514) 722-2276, poste 456
Email : dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the expected use of the proceeds from the Financing Facility and the final approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


