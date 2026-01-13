Abcourt Announces the Appointment of Loïc Bureau as Chief Operating Officer

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Loïc Bureau, as Chief Operating Officer of Abcourt, effective immediately. Mr. Bureau is resigning today from the Board of Directors of Abcourt Mines to dedicate himself fully to the Corporation's operational activities.

Loïc Bureau is a trilingual engineer, a graduate of Polytechnique Montréal in geological engineering, and has over twenty years of experience in mining operations management, executive leadership and corporate governance, both in Canada and internationally.

He previously served as General Manager at Pershimco Resources Inc., where he was responsible for operations and budget management in Canada, Mexico, and Panama. His mandate included operational performance, financial discipline, and strategic team alignment.

Following this appointment, Mr. Bureau joined the Mineral Technology Department at Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue. This transition allowed him to deepen and broaden his technical expertise across all disciplines related to the mining sector, while actively contributing to the training of the next generation.

Alongside his career in education, Mr. Bureau served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pershimex Resources, where he led the company's strategic direction at numerous levels, culminating in the successful merger with Abcourt Mines.

Loïc Bureau, Chief Operating Officer, stated: "I am pleased to join the Abcourt Mines team and to actively contribute to the execution of the Corporation's operational plan. The recent return to production of the Sleeping Giant mine represents a significant strategic milestone, and the timing is right for me to fully dedicate myself to achieving our operational and financial objectives, with a view to creating sustainable value for the benefit of the Corporation and its shareholders."

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, stated: "I am very pleased to welcome Loïc to the Abcourt operations team. 2026 will be a very exciting year for Abcourt and Loïc's arrival on the team will be a significant asset to our growth and the start of production at the Sleeping Giant Mine. Furthermore, I would also like to thank Loïc for his past years as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abcourt. His organizational skills greatly benefited the Corporation during this period. Finally, I welcome Mr. Noureddine Mokaddem as the new Chairman of the Board. His vision for growth aligns perfectly with our objectives at the Sleeping Giant Mine and with our exploration projects in Abitibi. We have all the necessary elements to make Abcourt Mines a success in 2026."

Update on the agreement with Glencore

On December 22, 2025, Abcourt Mines issued a press release presenting a summary of binding terms with Glencore AG for a senior debt financing of up to US$30 million and a production purchase agreement. The parties progress towards a final agreement in the coming days.

ABOUT Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca, and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca, or contact:

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T: (819) 768-2857
E: phamelin@abcourt.com 		Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
T: (514) 722-2276
E: ir@abcourt.com
   

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Abcourt Mines Inc.ABI:CCTSXV:ABIGold Investing
ABI:CC
The Conversation (0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.

None Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB)

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals

Keep Reading...
doug casey, red globe, dollar sign

Doug Casey: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil/Gas — My Focus in 2026

Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com and the podcast Doug Casey's Take shares his thoughts on gold, silver and more heading into the new year. Casey, who is also a best-selling author, sees higher prices for both precious metals ahead."This gold bull market is coming from a whole different sector... Keep Reading...
Green pin on the map of Mexico

Accelerated Permitting Trends Send Positive Signal for Mexican Mining Projects

Mexico has a long history as one of the world’s leading mining jurisdictions, supported by strong geological endowment, established infrastructure and a skilled workforce. For years, regulatory uncertainty and permitting delays heavily weighted on project development timelines across the sector.... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,600; Silver Reaches All-time High Above US$86

Gold marked a new price milestone on Monday (January 12), continuing its record-breaking run into 2026. The spot price rose as high as US$4,630.01 per ounce, hitting that point at 8:14 a.m. PST.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Base Metals Investing

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Precious Metals Investing

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab