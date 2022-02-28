Life Science News Investing News
ABBVie today announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for IMBRUVICA ® for the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients one year and older with chronic graft versus host disease after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. A New Drug Application was also submitted for an oral suspension formulation of IMBRUVICA to provide an alternative ...

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IMBRUVICA ® (ibrutinib) for the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients one year and older with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. A New Drug Application (NDA) was also submitted for an oral suspension formulation of IMBRUVICA to provide an alternative administration option for pediatric patients. If approved, this represents ABBVie's first pediatric indication for IMBRUVICA.

cGVHD is a life-threatening complication for about 14,000 patients each year after receiving a donor stem cell or bone marrow transplantation. 1,2 Nearly half of these transplant patients develop cGVHD, and there are currently no FDA-approved treatment options for children under 12. 3 The applications seek to update the IMBRUVICA U.S. Prescribing Information primarily based on the analysis of three years of data from the Phase 1/2 iMAGINE clinical trial, including use of a new oral suspension formulation of the treatment.

"We are committed to this work with IMBRUVICA in the hopes of providing the first FDA-approved BTKi treatment option for younger patients with cGVHD, including a new oral suspension formulation," said James Dean , M.D., Ph.D., IMBRUVICA Global Development Lead and Executive Medical Director at AbbVie. "For young children, the availability of a liquid oral suspension versus an oral capsule or tablet can be significant to enable them to take the recommended dose and address challenges swallowing capsules or tablets."

The iMAGINE clinical trial enrolled 59 patients 1-19 years of age with relapsed/refractory (R/R) or new-onset moderate/severe cGVHD. The primary endpoints of the study were pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety; secondary endpoints included overall response rate. Results showed an overall response rate of 78 percent with IMBRUVICA and that PK data was consistent with adult dosing of IMBRUVICA. After 20 weeks, sustained response rates were observed in 70 percent and 58 percent of treatment-naive and R/R responders, respectively. Safety was consistent with the established profile for IMBRUVICA, with observed adverse events (AEs) consistent with those observed in adult patients with moderate to severe cGVHD. The most common Grade ≥3 AEs (≥ 5% of subjects) overall were pyrexia (8.5%), neutropenia (6.8%), stomatitis (6.8%), hypoxia (6.8%), osteonecrosis (6.8%), alanine aminotransferase increased (5.1%), hypokalemia (5.1%), and pneumothorax (5.1%).

"It is important to empower patients and their families with evidence-based knowledge and I am encouraged by the results from the iMAGINE clinical trial of IMBRUVICA," said Dr. Paul A. Carpenter , attending physician at Seattle Children's Hospital and study principal investigator. "Results show that PK and safety were consistent with the known profile of IMBRUVICA and that of cGVHD. Efficacy results, including sustained response rates, were also encouraging."

In 2017 , IMBRUVICA was first approved as a single-agent therapy for adult patients with cGVHD who have experienced failure of prior systemic therapy, becoming the first FDA-approved treatment for adults with cGVHD. IMBRUVICA could be the first FDA-approved BTKi treatment option for pediatric and adolescent patients with cGVHD.

About cGVHD

cGVHD occurs when donated peripheral blood or bone marrow stem cells view the recipient's body as foreign and the donated cells launch an immune attack on the body. 4 cGVHD impacts major organs, with the skin, eyes, mouth and liver being most common. 5 About 35 percent of the estimated 8,000 patients who undergo life-saving allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) per year develop cGVHD that requires systemic treatment. 4 Additionally, cGVHD is the most common cause of morbidity after allogeneic transplant. 6 Steroids are the current standard treatment for pediatric cGVHD. 7

About the iMAGINE Study

iMAGINE ( PCYC-1146-IM ) is an interventional single group treatment Phase 1/2 study, which enrolled 59 pediatric patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). In the two-part study, Part A patients ages one to 2 once daily. To determine the Recommended Pediatric Equivalent Dose (RPED), dosage was escalated to 240mg/m 2 after 14 days if no Grade 3 or higher related toxicity was observed. In Part B, patients 12 to

About IMBRUVICA

IMBRUVICA ® (ibrutinib) is a once-daily oral medication that is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie Company and Janssen Biotech, Inc. IMBRUVICA ® blocks the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) protein, which is needed by normal and abnormal B cells, to multiply and spread. By blocking BTK, IMBRUVICA may help move abnormal B cells out of their nourishing environments in the lymph nodes, bone marrow, and other organs. 8,9,10

IMBRUVICA ® is approved in more than 100 countries and has been used to treat more than 250,000 patients worldwide. There are more than 50 company-sponsored clinical trials, including 18 ongoing or completed Phase 3 studies, over 11 years evaluating the efficacy and safety of IMBRUVICA ® .

IMBRUVICA ® was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2013 , and today is indicated for adult patients in six disease areas, including five hematologic cancers. These include adults with CLL/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with or without 17p deletion (del17p) and adults with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), as well as adult patients with previously treated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)*, adult patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who require systemic therapy and have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy*, as well as adult patients with previously treated chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. 11

*Accelerated approval was granted for MCL and MZL based on overall response rate. Continued approval for MCL and MZL may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Since 2019, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® (NCCN ® ), recommends ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA ® ) as a preferred regimen for first-line treatment of CLL/SLL, with Category 1 status for previously untreated patients without del17p. Additionally, IMBRUVICA ® is a preferred treatment regimen for previously untreated patients with del17p. Since January 2020 , the NCCN Guidelines recommend IMBRUVICA ® as a category 2A preferred regimen for the treatment of relapsed/refractory MCL. Since September 2020 , the NCCN Guidelines recommend IMBRUVICA ® with or without rituximab as a Category 1 preferred regimen for both untreated and previously treated WM patients. 12

For more information, visit www.IMBRUVICA.com .

Important Side Effect Information

Before taking IMBRUVICA ® , tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

  • have had recent surgery or plan to have surgery. Your healthcare provider may stop IMBRUVICA ® for any planned medical, surgical, or dental procedure.
  • have bleeding problems
  • have or had heart rhythm problems, smoke, or have a medical condition that increases your risk of heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes
  • have an infection
  • have liver problems
  • are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. IMBRUVICA ® can harm your unborn baby. If you are able to become pregnant, your healthcare provider will do a pregnancy test before starting treatment with IMBRUVICA ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® .
    • Females who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® and for 1 month after the last dose.
    • Males with female partners who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control, such as condoms, during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® and for 1 month after the last dose.
  • are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.  Do not breastfeed during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® and for 1 week after the last dose.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking IMBRUVICA ® with certain other medicines may affect how IMBRUVICA ® works and can cause side effects.

How should I take IMBRUVICA ® ?

  • Take IMBRUVICA ® exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to take it.
  • Take IMBRUVICA ® 1 time a day.
  • Swallow IMBRUVICA ® capsules or tablets whole with a glass of water.
  • Do not open, break or chew IMBRUVICA ® capsules.
  • Do not cut, crush or chew IMBRUVICA ® tablets.
  • Take IMBRUVICA ® at about the same time each day.
  • If you miss a dose of IMBRUVICA ® take it as soon as you remember on the same day. Take your next dose of IMBRUVICA ® at your regular time on the next day. Do not take extra doses of IMBRUVICA ® to make up for a missed dose.
  • If you take too much IMBRUVICA ® call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

What should I avoid while taking IMBRUVICA ® ?

  • You should not drink grapefruit juice, eat grapefruit, or eat Seville oranges (often used in marmalades) during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® . These products may increase the amount of IMBRUVICA ® in your blood.

What are the possible side effects of IMBRUVICA ® ?

IMBRUVICA ® may cause serious side effects, including:

  • Bleeding problems (hemorrhage) are common during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® , and can also be serious and may lead to death. Your risk of bleeding may increase if you are also taking a blood thinner medicine. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any signs of bleeding, including: blood in your stools or black stools (looks like tar), pink or brown urine, unexpected bleeding, or bleeding that is severe or that you cannot control, vomit blood or vomit looks like coffee grounds, cough up blood or blood clots, increased bruising, dizziness, weakness, confusion, change in your speech, or a headache that lasts a long time or severe headache.
  • Infections can happen during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® . These infections can be serious and may lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have fever, chills, weakness, confusion, or other signs or symptoms of an infection during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® .
  • Decrease in blood cell counts. Decreased blood counts (white blood cells, platelets, and red blood cells) are common with IMBRUVICA ® , but can also be severe.  Your healthcare provider should do monthly blood tests to check your blood counts.
  • Heart problems. Serious heart rhythm problems (ventricular arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, and atrial flutter), heart failure, and death have happened in people treated with IMBRUVICA ® , especially in people who have an increased risk for heart disease, have an infection, or who have had heart rhythm problems in the past. Tell your healthcare provider if you get any symptoms of heart problems, such as feeling as if your heart is beating fast and irregular, lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, swelling of the feet, ankles, or legs, chest discomfort, or you faint.  If you develop any of these symptoms, your healthcare provider may do a test to check your heart (ECG) and may change your IMBRUVICA ® dose.
  • High blood pressure (hypertension). New or worsening high blood pressure has happened in people treated with IMBRUVICA ® . Your healthcare provider may start you on blood pressure medicine or change current medicines to treat your blood pressure.
  • Second primary cancers. New cancers have happened during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® , including cancers of the skin or other organs.
  • Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS). TLS is caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. TLS can cause kidney failure and the need for dialysis treatment, abnormal heart rhythm, seizure, and sometimes death. Your healthcare provider may do blood tests to check you for TLS.

The most common side effects of IMBRUVICA ® in adults with B-cell malignancies (MCL, CLL/SLL, WM and MZL) include:

  • diarrhea
  • tiredness
  • muscle and bone pain
  • rash
  • bruising

The most common side effects of IMBRUVICA ® in adults with cGVHD include:

  • tiredness
  • bruising
  • diarrhea
  • mouth sores (stomatitis)
  • muscle spasms
  • nausea
  • pneumonia

Diarrhea is a common side effect in people who take IMBRUVICA ® . Drink plenty of fluids during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® to help reduce your risk of losing too much fluid (dehydration) due to diarrhea. Tell your healthcare provider if you have diarrhea that does not go away.

These are not all the possible side effects of IMBRUVICA ® . Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

General information about the safe and effective use of IMBRUVICA ®

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Patient Information leaflet. Do not use IMBRUVICA ® for a condition for which it was not prescribed. Do not give IMBRUVICA ® to other people, even if they have the same symptoms that you have. It may harm them. You can ask your pharmacist or healthcare provider for information about IMBRUVICA ® that is written for health professionals.

Uses

What is IMBRUVICA ® (ibrutinib)?

IMBRUVICA ® (ibrutinib) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

  • Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior treatment
  • Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/Small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)
  • Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/Small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with 17p deletion
  • Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM)
  • Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who require a medicine by mouth or injection (systemic therapy) and have received a certain type of prior treatment
  • Chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) after failure of 1 or more lines of systemic therapy

It is not known if IMBRUVICA ® is safe and effective in children.

Please see the full Important Product Information .

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

IMBRUVICA is a registered trademark of Pharmacyclics LLC.

1 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Graft Versus Host Disease. Available from: https://www.lls.org/treatment/types-of-treatment/stem-cell-transplantation/graft-versus-host-disease . Accessed February 2021 .
2 Bachier CR, Aggarwal SK, et al. Epidemiology and Real-World Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease Post Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation: A US Claims Analysis. Blood 2019; doi: https://doi.org/10.1182/blood-2019-13056
3 Robert Zeiser , Stephanie J Lee; Three FDA-approved therapies for chronic GVHD. Blood 2022; blood.2021014448. doi: https://doi.org/10.1182/blood.2021014448
4 Martin PJ, Lee SJ, Przepiorka D, et al. National Institutes of Health Consensus Development Project on Criteria for Clinical Trials in Chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease: VI. The 2014 Clinical Trial Design Working Group Report. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant. 2015;21(8):1343-1359. doi:10.1016/j.bbmt.2015.05.004
5 Lee SJ. Classification systems for chronic graft-versus-host disease. Blood. 2017;129(1):30-37. doi:10.1182/blood-2016-07-686642
6 Cooke KR, Luznik L, Sarantopoulos S, et al. The Biology of Chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease: A Task Force Report from the National Institutes of Health Consensus Development Project on Criteria for Clinical Trials in Chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant. 2017;23(2):211-234. doi:10.1016/j.bbmt.2016.09.023
7 Baird K, Cooke K, Schultz KR. Chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in children. Pediatr Clin North Am. 2010;57(1):297-322. doi:10.1016/j.pcl.2009.11.003
8 Genetics Home Reference. Isolated growth hormone deficiency. http://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/condition/isolated-growth-hormone-deficiency . Accessed November 2021 .
9 Turetsky A, et al. Single cell imaging of Bruton's tyrosine kinase using an irreversible inhibitor. Scientific Reports. 2014;6:4782.
10 de Rooij MF, Kuil A, Geest CR, et al. The clinically active BTK inhibitor PCI-32765 targets B-cell receptor- and chemokine-controlled adhesion and migration in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Blood. 2012;119(11):2590-2594.
11 IMBRUVICA U.S. Prescribing Information, December 2020 .
12 NCCN® Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma V4.2021. National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Accessed November 2021 .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-seeks-new-indication-for-imbruvica-ibrutinib-in-pediatric-patients-with-chronic-graft-versus-host-disease-cgvhd-301491494.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVie ABBV Biotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading... Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for Opdivo Plus Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Application based on CheckMate -816, the first Phase 3 trial with an immunotherapy-based combination to demonstrate improved event-free survival and pathologic complete response in this setting

If approved, Opdivo plus chemotherapy would be the first neoadjuvant immunotherapy-based option for patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer in the U.S.

Keep reading... Show less

Aurinia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Company Updates

$23.4 million in net revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 (60% increase from third quarter) and $45.6 million in net revenue for full year 2021

2021 readout of strong results from AURORA 2 continuation study fuels momentum for year two of launch

Keep reading... Show less

NEW DATA FURTHER REINFORCE EFFICACY OF TEZSPIRE IN A BROAD POPULATION OF SEVERE ASTHMA PATIENTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced results from a pooled post-hoc analysis of the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase 3 and PATHWAY Phase 2b trials showed TEZSPIRE™ (tezepelumab-ekko) demonstrated reductions in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) across biomarker subgroups of patients with severe asthma. 1 These findings support the role of TEZSPIRE as a first-in-class treatment for a broad population of people living with severe asthma, irrespective of biomarker levels. 1

In the pooled analysis, TEZSPIRE, when added to standard of care (SoC), reduced asthma exacerbations in patients, irrespective of baseline blood eosinophil counts, demonstrating consistent efficacy with a 71% (≥300 cells per microliter), 48% ( 1 In the same analysis, TEZSPIRE also demonstrated improvements in AAER in patients regardless of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) level and allergy status over 52 weeks, compared to placebo. 1

Keep reading... Show less
Boosh Integrates Beanfields; Secures New Clients

Boosh Integrates Beanfields; Secures New Clients

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") provides recent updates relating distribution of the Beanfields brand.

  • Raley's, the multi-billion-dollar grocery and retail company, has informed the Company it has made Beanfields their primary displayed bean chip. The Jalapeno lime flavour is being distributed into 150% more stores, with the Black Bean & Nacho flavours into 53% more stores.
  • Beanfield retail launches into Lowe's (Grain Free Rings), The Save Mark Companies (Nacho, Jalapeno, Pico), New Seasons (Grain Free Rings, 2 New Chips), Clark's (2 New Chips & Fiery Hot), & Healthy Edge Retail Group (2 New Chips & Fiery Hot).
  • Boosh's first Save On Foods UNFI order came in at 1,500 cases.
  • Loblaw's begins testing Boosh's chilled line in select stores in Eastern Canada.

"It's been practically a seamless integration between Team Boosh and Team Beanfields. Two major highlights in the integration have been our sales departments' ability to immediately connect with the majority of existing retail buyers, and simultaneously secured new key accounts within the last seven days," comments Jim Pakulis, CEO of Boosh. "Based on our analysis we anticipate the expansion into new stores including larger channels and box stores
to continue."

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo plus Chemotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Unresectable Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma with Tumor Cell PD-L1...

Recommendation based on positive results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -648 trial, in which the combination demonstrated significantly improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY):

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for Opdivo plus Yervoy for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Unresectable Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma...

Recommendation based on results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -648 trial, in which the immunotherapy combination demonstrated significantly improved overall survival compared to fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy

Opdivo plus Yervoy is the first immunotherapy combination to show a superior survival benefit versus chemotherapy in this setting

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×