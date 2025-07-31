AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 
 
  •   Reports Second-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.52 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 32.5 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.97 , an Increase of 12.1 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.42 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
     
    •  
  •   Delivers Second-Quarter Net Revenues of $15.423 Billion , an Increase of 6.6 Percent on a Reported Basis or 6.5 Percent on an Operational Basis
     
    •  
  •   Second   -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.631 Billion , an Increase of 9.5 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 9.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $4.423 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $2.028 Billion ; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $1.180 Billion  
     
    •  
  •   Second   -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $2.683 Billion , an Increase of 24.2 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 24.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $900 Million ; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $928 Million ; Combined Global Ubrelvy and Qulipta Net Revenues Were $605 Million  
     
    •  
  •   Second   -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Oncology Portfolio Were $1.676 Billion , an Increase of 2.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $754 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $691 Million ; Global Elahere Net Revenues Were $159 Million  
     
    •  
  •   Second   -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.279 Billion , a Decrease of 8.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $692 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $260 Million  

     
    •  
  •   Raises 2025 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $11.67 - $11.87 to $11.88 - $12.08 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.55 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the Second Quarter 2025  
    •  

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 .

 

"AbbVie delivered another outstanding quarter with strong performance from our diversified growth platform. We also made meaningful pipeline progress with several regulatory approvals, encouraging clinical data and strategic investments in promising external innovation," said Robert A. Michael , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "We're entering the second half of the year with substantial momentum and are once again raising our full-year outlook."

 

  Second   -Quarter Results  

 
  • Worldwide net revenues were $15.423 billion , an increase of 6.6 percent on a reported basis, or 6.5 percent on an operational basis.
    •  
  • Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $7.631 billion , an increase of 9.5 percent on a reported basis, or 9.2 percent on an operational basis.
    • Global Skyrizi net revenues were $4.423 billion , an increase of 62.2 percent on a reported basis, or 61.8 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    • Global Rinvoq net revenues were $2.028 billion , an increase of 41.8 percent on a reported basis, or 41.2 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    • Global Humira net revenues were $1.180 billion , a decrease of 58.1 percent on a reported basis, or 58.2 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    •  
  • Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $2.683 billion , an increase of 24.2 percent on a reported basis, or 24.0 percent on an operational basis.
    • Global Vraylar net revenues were $900 million , an increase of 16.3 percent.
      •  
    • Global Botox Therapeutic net revenues were $928 million , an increase of 14.1 percent on a reported basis, or 14.2 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    • Global Ubrelvy net revenues were $338 million , an increase of 47.1 percent on a reported basis, or 47.2 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    • Global Qulipta net revenues were $267 million , an increase of 77.5 percent on a reported basis, or 76.9 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    •  
  • Global net revenues from the oncology portfolio were $1.676 billion , an increase of 2.6 percent on a reported basis, or 2.4 percent on an operational basis.
    • Global Imbruvica net revenues were $754 million , a decrease of 9.5 percent.
      •  
    • Global Venclexta net revenues were $691 million , an increase of 8.5 percent on a reported basis, or 8.3 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    • Global Elahere net revenues were $159 million , an increase of 24.2 percent on a reported basis, or 23.7 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    •  
  • Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.279 billion , a decrease of 8.1 percent on a reported basis, or 8.0 percent on an operational basis.
    • Global Botox Cosmetic net revenues were $692 million , a decrease of 5.0 percent on a reported basis, or 4.9 percent on an operational basis.
      •  
    • Global Juvederm net revenues were $260 million , a decrease of 24.0 percent.

      •  
    •  
  • On a GAAP basis, gross margin in the second quarter was 71.8 percent. The adjusted gross margin was 84.4 percent.
    •  
  • On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was 21.1 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 21.0 percent of net revenues.
    •  
  • On a GAAP basis, research and development (R&D) expense was 13.8 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 13.7 percent of net revenues.
    •  
  • Acquired IPR&D and milestones expense was 5.3 percent of net revenues.
    •  
  • On a GAAP basis, operating margin in the second quarter was 31.7 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 44.3 percent.
    •  
  • Net interest expense was $678 million .
    •  
  • On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 39.4 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 16.2 percent.
    •  
  • Diluted EPS in the second quarter was $0.52 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $2.97 . These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.42 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.
    •  

  Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.

 

  Recent Events  

 
  • AbbVie announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) as the first oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA). The approval was supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 SELECT-GCA trial, which met the primary endpoint of sustained remission and key secondary endpoints. This marks the ninth approved indication for Rinvoq in the U.S., across rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology.
    •  
  • AbbVie announced positive topline results from the first of two pivotal studies in the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program evaluating the safety and efficacy of Rinvoq in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA). In the study, Rinvoq achieved the primary endpoint, demonstrating that 44.6% and 54.3% of patients with severe AA treated with Rinvoq 15mg and 30mg, respectively, reached 80% or more scalp hair coverage at week 24 as defined by the severity of alopecia tool (SALT) score ≤20. Key secondary endpoints, including improvements in eyebrows and eyelashes, as well as the percentage of subjects with 90% or more scalp coverage (SALT ≤10) and complete scalp hair coverage (SALT=0) at Week 24, were also met. Rinvoq's safety profile in AA was generally consistent with that in approved indications, and no new safety signals were identified in this study.
    •  
  • AbbVie and Capstan Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in vivo engineering of cells through RNA delivery using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs), announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Capstan. The transaction includes CPTX2309, a potential first-in-class in vivo tLNP anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy candidate, currently in Phase 1 development for the treatment of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Additionally, AbbVie will acquire Capstan's proprietary tLNP platform technology designed to deliver RNA payloads, such as mRNA, capable of engineering specific cell types in vivo.
    •  
  • AbbVie announced new data from its Phase 3 TEMPLE head-to-head study evaluating the tolerability, safety and efficacy of Qulipta (atogepant) compared to topiramate for the preventive treatment of migraine in adult patients with a history of four or more migraine days per month. In the study, Qulipta met the primary endpoint of fewer treatment discontinuations attributed to adverse events versus topiramate, and all six secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance for superiority versus topiramate, demonstrating clinical efficacy. Full results from the TEMPLE study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
    •  
  • AbbVie announced that Emrelis (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c-Met protein overexpression who have received a prior systemic therapy. Emrelis is the first treatment approved for previously treated advanced NSCLC patients with high c-Met protein overexpression, a population that often faces poor prognosis and has limited treatment options.
    •  
  • AbbVie announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for Venclexta (venetoclax) and acalabrutinib combination therapy for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This combination therapy has potential to be the first all oral, fixed-duration regimen for previously untreated patients with CLL. The submission is supported by data from the Phase 3 AMPLIFY trial which demonstrated that the combination regimen of Venclexta and acalabrutinib improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard chemoimmunotherapy in previously untreated patients with CLL.
    •  
  • At the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented key data that showcased significant progress across AbbVie's robust oncology pipeline, in a range of difficult-to-treat solid tumors and blood cancers. Highlights included new data from AbbVie's novel investigational antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) telisotuzumab adizutecan (ABBV-400, Temab-A) in advanced NSCLC, ABBV-706 in high-grade neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) and pivekimab sunirine (PVEK) in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN).
    •  
  • AbbVie announced the global Phase 3 VERONA trial evaluating Venclexta (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine in the treatment of newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival. No new safety signals were observed and results from the trial will be available in a future medical congress and/or publication.
    •  
  • AbbVie and Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) announced an exclusive licensing agreement for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, which is being investigated for the treatment of oncology and autoimmune diseases. ISB 2001 is a first-in-class trispecific T-cell engager currently in Phase 1 development for relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
    •  
  • AbbVie announced the FDA approved a label expansion for Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), an oral pangenotypic direct acting antiviral (DAA) therapy. Mavyret is the first oral eight-week pangenotypic treatment option approved for people with acute or chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV). With this approval, providers can now treat HCV patients immediately at the time of diagnosis.
    •  
  • AbbVie and ADARx Pharmaceuticals, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, announced a collaboration and license option agreement to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas. The collaboration will leverage AbbVie's expertise in biotherapeutic drug development and commercialization with ADARx's proprietary RNA technology to advance next-generation siRNA therapies across neuroscience, immunology and oncology.
    •  

  Full-Year 2025 Outlook  

 

AbbVie is raising its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the full year 2025 from $11.67 - $11.87 to $11.88 - $12.08 , which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.55 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2025. The company's 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2025, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

 

  About AbbVie  

 

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and eye care - and products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at   www.abbvie.com   . Follow   @abbvie   on X (formerly Twitter),   Facebook ,    Instagram   ,   YouTube   or   LinkedIn   .

 

  Conference Call  

 

AbbVie will host an investor conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss our second-quarter performance. The call will be webcast through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at   investors.abbvie.com   . An archived edition of the call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Central Time .

 

  Non-GAAP Financial Results  

 

Financial results for 2025 and 2024 are presented on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. Reported results were prepared in accordance with GAAP and include all revenue and expenses recognized during the period. Non-GAAP results adjust for certain non-cash items and for factors that are unusual or unpredictable, and exclude those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables later in this release. AbbVie's management believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding AbbVie's results of operations and assist management, analysts and investors in evaluating the performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

  Forward-Looking Statements  

 

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

 
 
                  
 

   AbbVie Inc.   

 

   Key Product Revenues   

 

   Quarter Ended June 30, 2025   

 

   (Unaudited)   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   % Change vs. 2Q24   

 
 
 

   Net Revenues (in millions)   

 		 
 

   Reported   

 		 
 

   Operational   a    

 
 
 

    U.S.    

 		 
 

    Int'l.    

 		 
 

    Total    

 		 
 

    U.S.    

 		 
 

    Int'l.    

 		 
 

    Total    

 		 
 

    Int'l.    

 		 
 

    Total    

 
 

   NET REVENUES   

 		 

   $11,762   

 		 
 

   $3,661   

 		 
 

   $15,423   

 		 
 

   5.9 %   

 		 
 

   9.1 %   

 		 
 

   6.6 %   

 		 
 

   8.4 %   

 		 
 

   6.5 %   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Immunology   

 		 

   6,097   

 		 
 

   1,534   

 		 
 

   7,631   

 		 
 

   6.7   

 		 
 

   22.3   

 		 
 

   9.5   

 		 
 

   20.7   

 		 
 

   9.2   

 
 

  Skyrizi  

 		 

  3,843  

 		 
 

  580  

 		 
 

  4,423  

 		 
 

  64.3  

 		 
 

  49.7  

 		 
 

  62.2  

 		 
 

  47.2  

 		 
 

  61.8  

 
 

  Rinvoq  

 		 

  1,452  

 		 
 

  576  

 		 
 

  2,028  

 		 
 

  42.7  

 		 
 

  39.6  

 		 
 

  41.8  

 		 
 

  37.5  

 		 
 

  41.2  

 
 

  Humira  

 		 

  802  

 		 
 

  378  

 		 
 

  1,180  

 		 
 

  (66.0)  

 		 
 

  (16.8)  

 		 
 

  (58.1)  

 		 
 

  (17.2)  

 		 
 

  (58.2)  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Neuroscience   

 		 

   2,333   

 		 
 

   350   

 		 
 

   2,683   

 		 
 

   23.2   

 		 
 

   30.6   

 		 
 

   24.2   

 		 
 

   28.7   

 		 
 

   24.0   

 
 

  Vraylar  

 		 

  898  

 		 
 

  2  

 		 
 

  900  

 		 
 

  16.2  

 		 
 

  72.8  

 		 
 

  16.3  

 		 
 

  76.8  

 		 
 

  16.3  

 
 

  Botox Therapeutic  

 		 

  775  

 		 
 

  153  

 		 
 

  928  

 		 
 

  15.9  

 		 
 

  5.7  

 		 
 

  14.1  

 		 
 

  6.0  

 		 
 

  14.2  

 
 

  Ubrelvy  

 		 

  330  

 		 
 

  8  

 		 
 

  338  

 		 
 

  46.5  

 		 
 

  73.9  

 		 
 

  47.1  

 		 
 

  76.7  

 		 
 

  47.2  

 
 

  Qulipta  

 		 

  237  

 		 
 

  30  

 		 
 

  267  

 		 
 

  62.8  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  77.5  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  76.9  

 
 

  Vyalev  

 		 

  22  

 		 
 

  76  

 		 
 

  98  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 
 

  Duodopa  

 		 

  20  

 		 
 

  77  

 		 
 

  97  

 		 
 

  (13.6)  

 		 
 

  (13.7)  

 		 
 

  (13.7)  

 		 
 

  (16.3)  

 		 
 

  (15.7)  

 
 

  Other Neuroscience  

 		 

  51  

 		 
 

  4  

 		 
 

  55  

 		 
 

  (11.4)  

 		 
 

  (23.3)  

 		 
 

  (12.3)  

 		 
 

  (21.3)  

 		 
 

  (12.2)  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Oncology   

 		 

   1,026   

 		 
 

   650   

 		 
 

   1,676   

 		 
 

   (1.0)   

 		 
 

   8.7   

 		 
 

   2.6   

 		 
 

   8.3   

 		 
 

   2.4   

 
 

  Imbruvica b  

 		 

  543  

 		 
 

  211  

 		 
 

  754  

 		 
 

  (8.9)  

 		 
 

  (11.2)  

 		 
 

  (9.5)  

 		 
 

  (11.2)  

 		 
 

  (9.5)  

 
 

  Venclexta  

 		 

  321  

 		 
 

  370  

 		 
 

  691  

 		 
 

  7.4  

 		 
 

  9.5  

 		 
 

  8.5  

 		 
 

  9.1  

 		 
 

  8.3  

 
 

  Elahere  

 		 

  138  

 		 
 

  21  

 		 
 

  159  

 		 
 

  8.0  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  24.2  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  23.7  

 
 

  Epkinly c  

 		 

  22  

 		 
 

  48  

 		 
 

  70  

 		 
 

  57.4  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  93.9  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  92.3  

 
 

  Other Oncology  

 		 

  2  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  2  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Aesthetics   

 		 

   797   

 		 
 

   482   

 		 
 

   1,279   

 		 
 

   (7.8)   

 		 
 

   (8.5)   

 		 
 

   (8.1)   

 		 
 

   (8.3)   

 		 
 

   (8.0)   

 
 

  Botox Cosmetic  

 		 

  410  

 		 
 

  282  

 		 
 

  692  

 		 
 

  (8.7)  

 		 
 

  0.9  

 		 
 

  (5.0)  

 		 
 

  1.2  

 		 
 

  (4.9)  

 
 

  Juvederm Collection  

 		 

  105  

 		 
 

  155  

 		 
 

  260  

 		 
 

  (23.6)  

 		 
 

  (24.4)  

 		 
 

  (24.0)  

 		 
 

  (24.4)  

 		 
 

  (24.0)  

 
 

  Other Aesthetics  

 		 

  282  

 		 
 

  45  

 		 
 

  327  

 		 
 

  1.6  

 		 
 

  5.8  

 		 
 

  2.2  

 		 
 

  6.4  

 		 
 

  2.3  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Eye Care   

 		 

   226   

 		 
 

   288   

 		 
 

   514   

 		 
 

   (5.7)   

 		 
 

   (2.4)   

 		 
 

   (3.9)   

 		 
 

   (1.5)   

 		 
 

   (3.4)   

 
 

  Ozurdex  

 		 

  30  

 		 
 

  95  

 		 
 

  125  

 		 
 

  (12.6)  

 		 
 

  5.8  

 		 
 

  0.6  

 		 
 

  4.4  

 		 
 

  (0.4)  

 
 

  Lumigan/Ganfort  

 		 

  52  

 		 
 

  51  

 		 
 

  103  

 		 
 

  19.9  

 		 
 

  (15.4)  

 		 
 

  (0.8)  

 		 
 

  (15.2)  

 		 
 

  (0.7)  

 
 

  Alphagan/Combigan  

 		 

  

 		 
 

  36  

 		 
 

  36  

 		 
 

  (91.6)  

 		 
 

  (3.1)  

 		 
 

  (25.6)  

 		 
 

  (0.2)  

 		 
 

  (23.5)  

 
 

  Other Eye Care  

 		 

  144  

 		 
 

  106  

 		 
 

  250  

 		 
 

  (4.3)  

 		 
 

  (1.7)  

 		 
 

  (3.2)  

 		 
 

  0.9  

 		 
 

  (2.1)  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Other Key Products   

 		 

   835   

 		 
 

   202   

 		 
 

   1,037   

 		 
 

   11.2   

 		 
 

   (4.4)   

 		 
 

   7.8   

 		 
 

   (5.8)   

 		 
 

   7.5   

 
 

  Mavyret  

 		 

  184  

 		 
 

  191  

 		 
 

  375  

 		 
 

  9.7  

 		 
 

  (5.1)  

 		 
 

  1.6  

 		 
 

  (6.5)  

 		 
 

  0.8  

 
 

  Creon  

 		 

  404  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  404  

 		 
 

  8.4  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  8.4  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  8.4  

 
 

  Linzess/Constella  

 		 

  247  

 		 
 

  11  

 		 
 

  258  

 		 
 

  17.4  

 		 
 

  10.8  

 		 
 

  17.1  

 		 
 

  10.3  

 		 
 

  17.1  

 
 
 
 
         
 
 
 

   a  

 		 

  "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.  

 
 

   b  

 		 

  Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.  

 
 

   c  

 		 

  Epkinly U.S. revenues reflect profit sharing. International revenues reflect product revenues as well as profit sharing from certain international territories.  

 
 

  n/m = not meaningful  

 
 
 

 

 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                
 

   AbbVie Inc.   

 

   Key Product Revenues   

 

   Six Months Ended June 30, 2025   

 

   (Unaudited)   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   % Change vs. 6M24   

 
 
 

   Net Revenues (in millions)   

 		 
 

   Reported   

 		 
 

   Operational   a    

 
 
 

    U.S.    

 		 
 

    Int'l.    

 		 
 

    Total    

 		 
 

    U.S.    

 		 
 

    Int'l.    

 		 
 

    Total    

 		 
 

    Int'l.    

 		 
 

    Total    

 
 

   NET REVENUES   

 		 

   $21,741   

 		 
 

   $7,025   

 		 
 

   $28,766   

 		 
 

   7.9 %   

 		 
 

   6.0 %   

 		 
 

   7.4 %   

 		 
 

   8.3 %   

 		 
 

   8.0 %   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Immunology   

 		 

   10,980   

 		 
 

   2,915   

 		 
 

   13,895   

 		 
 

   11.3   

 		 
 

   17.9   

 		 
 

   12.6   

 		 
 

   20.4   

 		 
 

   13.1   

 
 

  Skyrizi  

 		 

  6,762  

 		 
 

  1,086  

 		 
 

  7,848  

 		 
 

  69.2  

 		 
 

  46.9  

 		 
 

  65.8  

 		 
 

  49.6  

 		 
 

  66.2  

 
 

  Rinvoq  

 		 

  2,672  

 		 
 

  1,074  

 		 
 

  3,746  

 		 
 

  53.3  

 		 
 

  37.6  

 		 
 

  48.5  

 		 
 

  40.1  

 		 
 

  49.3  

 
 

  Humira  

 		 

  1,546  

 		 
 

  755  

 		 
 

  2,301  

 		 
 

  (62.6)  

 		 
 

  (20.8)  

 		 
 

  (54.7)  

 		 
 

  (18.4)  

 		 
 

  (54.3)  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Neuroscience   

 		 

   4,305   

 		 
 

   660   

 		 
 

   4,965   

 		 
 

   19.3   

 		 
 

   27.4   

 		 
 

   20.3   

 		 
 

   29.8   

 		 
 

   20.6   

 
 

  Vraylar  

 		 

  1,661  

 		 
 

  4  

 		 
 

  1,665  

 		 
 

  13.4  

 		 
 

  41.8  

 		 
 

  13.5  

 		 
 

  47.4  

 		 
 

  13.5  

 
 

  Botox Therapeutic  

 		 

  1,498  

 		 
 

  296  

 		 
 

  1,794  

 		 
 

  17.0  

 		 
 

  5.2  

 		 
 

  14.9  

 		 
 

  8.6  

 		 
 

  15.5  

 
 

  Ubrelvy  

 		 

  563  

 		 
 

  15  

 		 
 

  578  

 		 
 

  33.0  

 		 
 

  46.7  

 		 
 

  33.3  

 		 
 

  51.2  

 		 
 

  33.4  

 
 

  Qulipta  

 		 

  409  

 		 
 

  51  

 		 
 

  460  

 		 
 

  49.5  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  63.6  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  63.6  

 
 

  Vyalev  

 		 

  28  

 		 
 

  133  

 		 
 

  161  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 
 

  Duodopa  

 		 

  40  

 		 
 

  153  

 		 
 

  193  

 		 
 

  (16.6)  

 		 
 

  (14.9)  

 		 
 

  (15.2)  

 		 
 

  (14.0)  

 		 
 

  (14.5)  

 
 

  Other Neuroscience  

 		 

  106  

 		 
 

  8  

 		 
 

  114  

 		 
 

  (10.4)  

 		 
 

  (12.7)  

 		 
 

  (10.5)  

 		 
 

  (8.1)  

 		 
 

  (10.2)  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Oncology   

 		 

   2,053   

 		 
 

   1,256   

 		 
 

   3,309   

 		 
 

   2.4   

 		 
 

   7.1   

 		 
 

   4.2   

 		 
 

   9.1   

 		 
 

   5.0   

 
 

  Imbruvica b  

 		 

  1,072  

 		 
 

  420  

 		 
 

  1,492  

 		 
 

  (11.1)  

 		 
 

  (9.7)  

 		 
 

  (10.7)  

 		 
 

  (9.7)  

 		 
 

  (10.7)  

 
 

  Venclexta  

 		 

  633  

 		 
 

  723  

 		 
 

  1,356  

 		 
 

  9.1  

 		 
 

  7.8  

 		 
 

  8.4  

 		 
 

  11.3  

 		 
 

  10.3  

 
 

  Elahere  

 		 

  303  

 		 
 

  35  

 		 
 

  338  

 		 
 

  57.5  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  75.5  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  75.5  

 
 

  Epkinly c  

 		 

  43  

 		 
 

  78  

 		 
 

  121  

 		 
 

  61.8  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  92.1  

 		 
 

  >100.0  

 		 
 

  93.3  

 
 

  Other Oncology  

 		 

  2  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  2  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Aesthetics   

 		 

   1,437   

 		 
 

   944   

 		 
 

   2,381   

 		 
 

   (12.3)   

 		 
 

   (5.6)   

 		 
 

   (9.8)   

 		 
 

   (3.6)   

 		 
 

   (9.0)   

 
 

  Botox Cosmetic  

 		 

  705  

 		 
 

  543  

 		 
 

  1,248  

 		 
 

  (15.9)  

 		 
 

  3.7  

 		 
 

  (8.4)  

 		 
 

  5.8  

 		 
 

  (7.6)  

 
 

  Juvederm Collection  

 		 

  180  

 		 
 

  311  

 		 
 

  491  

 		 
 

  (25.9)  

 		 
 

  (21.5)  

 		 
 

  (23.2)  

 		 
 

  (19.8)  

 		 
 

  (22.2)  

 
 

  Other Aesthetics  

 		 

  552  

 		 
 

  90  

 		 
 

  642  

 		 
 

  (1.0)  

 		 
 

  11.7  

 		 
 

  0.6  

 		 
 

  14.5  

 		 
 

  0.9  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Eye Care   

 		 

   447   

 		 
 

   573   

 		 
 

   1,020   

 		 
 

   (4.2)   

 		 
 

   (5.3)   

 		 
 

   (4.8)   

 		 
 

   (1.8)   

 		 
 

   (2.8)   

 
 

  Ozurdex  

 		 

  60  

 		 
 

  188  

 		 
 

  248  

 		 
 

  (12.4)  

 		 
 

  0.8  

 		 
 

  (2.8)  

 		 
 

  2.7  

 		 
 

  (1.4)  

 
 

  Lumigan/Ganfort  

 		 

  100  

 		 
 

  109  

 		 
 

  209  

 		 
 

  39.4  

 		 
 

  (11.0)  

 		 
 

  7.5  

 		 
 

  (7.7)  

 		 
 

  9.6  

 
 

  Alphagan/Combigan  

 		 

  26  

 		 
 

  70  

 		 
 

  96  

 		 
 

  (3.6)  

 		 
 

  (13.1)  

 		 
 

  (10.6)  

 		 
 

  (8.5)  

 		 
 

  (7.2)  

 
 

  Other Eye Care  

 		 

  261  

 		 
 

  206  

 		 
 

  467  

 		 
 

  (12.8)  

 		 
 

  (4.4)  

 		 
 

  (9.3)  

 		 
 

  0.3  

 		 
 

  (7.3)  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

   Other Key Products   

 		 

   1,471   

 		 
 

   375   

 		 
 

   1,846   

 		 
 

   2.5   

 		 
 

   (12.0)   

 		 
 

   (0.8)   

 		 
 

   (10.4)   

 		 
 

   (0.4)   

 
 

  Mavyret  

 		 

  326  

 		 
 

  355  

 		 
 

  681  

 		 
 

  4.9  

 		 
 

  (12.8)  

 		 
 

  (5.1)  

 		 
 

  (11.2)  

 		 
 

  (4.2)  

 
 

  Creon  

 		 

  759  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  759  

 		 
 

  15.4  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  15.4  

 		 
 

  n/m  

 		 
 

  15.4  

 
 

  Linzess/Constella  

 		 

  386  

 		 
 

  20  

 		 
 

  406  

 		 
 

  (17.4)  

 		 
 

  7.0  

 		 
 

  (16.5)  

 		 
 

  9.7  

 		 
 

  (16.4)  

 
 
 
 
         
 
 
 

   a  

 		 

  "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.  

 
 

   b  

 		 

  Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.  

 
 

   c  

 		 

  Epkinly U.S. revenues reflect profit sharing. International revenues reflect product revenues as well as profit sharing from certain international territories.  

 
 

  n/m = not meaningful  

 
 
 

 

 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                              
 

   AbbVie Inc.   

 

   Consolidated Statements of Earnings   

 

   (Unaudited)   

 
 
 

   (in millions, except per share data)   

 		 

   Second Quarter   

 

   Ended June 30   

 		 
 

   Six Months   

 

   Ended June 30   

 
 
 

   2025   

 		 
 

   2024   

 		 
 

   2025   

 		 
 

   2024   

 
 

  Net revenues  

 		 

  $       15,423  

 		 
 

  $       14,462  

 		 
 

  $       28,766  

 		 
 

  $        26,772  

 
 

  Cost of products sold  

 		 

  4,346  

 		 
 

  4,202  

 		 
 

  8,348  

 		 
 

  8,296  

 
 

  Selling, general and administrative  

 		 

  3,253  

 		 
 

  3,377  

 		 
 

  6,546  

 		 
 

  6,692  

 
 

  Research and development  

 		 

  2,131  

 		 
 

  1,948  

 		 
 

  4,198  

 		 
 

  3,887  

 
 

  Acquired IPR&D and milestones  

 		 

  823  

 		 
 

  937  

 		 
 

  1,071  

 		 
 

  1,101  

 
 

  Other operating income  

 		 

  (24)  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  (24)  

 		 
 

  

 
 

  Total operating costs and expenses  

 		 

  10,529  

 		 
 

  10,464  

 		 
 

  20,139  

 		 
 

  19,976  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Operating earnings  

 		 

  4,894  

 		 
 

  3,998  

 		 
 

  8,627  

 		 
 

  6,796  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Interest expense, net  

 		 

  678  

 		 
 

  506  

 		 
 

  1,305  

 		 
 

  959  

 
 

  Net foreign exchange loss  

 		 

  23  

 		 
 

  1  

 		 
 

  27  

 		 
 

  5  

 
 

  Other expense, net  

 		 

  2,639  

 		 
 

  1,345  

 		 
 

  4,080  

 		 
 

  1,931  

 
 

  Earnings before income tax expense  

 		 

  1,554  

 		 
 

  2,146  

 		 
 

  3,215  

 		 
 

  3,901  

 
 

  Income tax expense  

 		 

  613  

 		 
 

  773  

 		 
 

  985  

 		 
 

  1,156  

 
 

  Net earnings  

 		 

  941  

 		 
 

  1,373  

 		 
 

  2,230  

 		 
 

  2,745  

 
 

  Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest  

 		 

  3  

 		 
 

  3  

 		 
 

  6  

 		 
 

  6  

 
 

  Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.  

 		 

  $             938  

 		 
 

  $          1,370  

 		 
 

  $          2,224  

 		 
 

  $          2,739  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc.  

 		 

  $            0.52  

 		 
 

  $            0.77  

 		 
 

  $            1.24  

 		 
 

  $            1.53  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Adjusted diluted earnings per share a  

 		 

  $            2.97  

 		 
 

  $            2.65  

 		 
 

  $            5.43  

 		 
 

  $            4.96  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding  

 		 

  1,771  

 		 
 

  1,771  

 		 
 

  1,772  

 		 
 

  1,772  

 
 
 
 
    
 
 
 

   a  

 		 

  Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.  

 
 
 

 

 
 
                                                        
 

   AbbVie Inc.   

 

   Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information   

 

   (Unaudited)   

 
 
 

  1.     Specified items impacted results as follows:  

 
 
 
 

   Quarter Ended June 30, 2025   

 
 

   (in millions, except per share data)   

 		 

  Earnings  

 		 
 

  Diluted  

 
 
 

  Pre-tax  

 		 
 

  After-tax a  

 		 
 

  EPS  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $              1,554   

 		 
 

   $                 938   

 		 
 

   $                0.52   

 
 

  Adjusted for specified items:  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 

  Intangible asset amortization  

 		 

  1,864  

 		 
 

  1,571  

 		 
 

  0.89  

 
 

  Change in fair value of contingent consideration  

 		 

  2,795  

 		 
 

  2,709  

 		 
 

  1.53  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

  91  

 		 
 

  60  

 		 
 

  0.03  

 
 

   As adjusted (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $              6,304   

 		 
 

   $              5,278   

 		 
 

   $                2.97   

 
 
 

   a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.  

 
 
 

  Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025 included acquired IPR&D
and milestone expense of $823 million on a pre-tax and $737 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact
of $0.42 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.  

 
 
 
 
                                                                           
 
 

  2.     The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:  

 
 
 
 

   Quarter Ended June 30, 2025   

 
 

   (in millions)   

 		 

  Cost of
products
sold  

 		 
 

  SG&A  

 		 
 

  R&D  

 		 
 

  Other
operating
income  

 		 
 

  Other
expense,
net  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $      4,346   

 		 
 

   $      3,253   

 		 
 

   $      2,131   

 		 
 

   $         (24)   

 		 
 

   $      2,639   

 
 

  Adjusted for specified items:  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Intangible asset amortization  

 		 

  (1,864)  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 
 

  Change in fair value of contingent consideration  

 		 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  (2,795)  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

  (69)  

 		 
 

  (14)  

 		 
 

  (16)  

 		 
 

  24  

 		 
 

  (16)  

 
 

   As adjusted   (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $      2,413   

 		 
 

   $      3,239   

 		 
 

   $      2,115   

 		 
 

   $            —   

 		 
 

   $       (172)   

 
 
 
 
                             
 
 

  3.     The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 16.2 percent, as detailed below:  

 
 
 
 

   Quarter Ended June 30, 2025   

 
 

   (dollars in millions)   

 		 

  Pre-tax
earnings  

 		 
 

  Income taxes  

 		 
 

  Tax rate  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $              1,554   

 		 
 

   $                 613   

 		 
 

   39.4 %   

 
 

  Specified items  

 		 

  4,750  

 		 
 

  410  

 		 
 

  8.6 %  

 
 

   As adjusted   (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $              6,304   

 		 
 

   $              1,023   

 		 
 

   16.2 %   

 
 
 

 

 
 
                                                                
 

   AbbVie Inc.   

 

   Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information   

 

   (Unaudited)   

 
 
 

  1.     Specified items impacted results as follows:  

 
 
 
 

   Quarter Ended June 30, 2024   

 
 

   (in millions, except per share data)   

 		 

  Earnings  

 		 
 

  Diluted  

 
 
 

  Pre-tax  

 		 
 

  After-tax a  

 		 
 

  EPS  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $              2,146   

 		 
 

   $              1,370   

 		 
 

   $                0.77   

 
 

  Adjusted for specified items:  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 

  Intangible asset amortization  

 		 

  1,947  

 		 
 

  1,651  

 		 
 

  0.93  

 
 

  Acquisition and integration costs  

 		 

  145  

 		 
 

  125  

 		 
 

  0.07  

 
 

  Change in fair value of contingent consideration  

 		 

  1,476  

 		 
 

  1,438  

 		 
 

  0.81  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

  90  

 		 
 

  126  

 		 
 

  0.07  

 
 

   As adjusted (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $              5,804   

 		 
 

   $              4,710   

 		 
 

   $                2.65   

 
 
 

   a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.  

 
 
 

  Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect costs related to the ImmunoGen acquisition.  

 
 
 

  Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024 included acquired IPR&D
and milestone expense of $937 million on a pre-tax and $924 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact
of $0.52 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.  

 
 
 
 
                                                                        
 
 

  2.     The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:  

 
 
 
 

   Quarter Ended June 30, 2024   

 
 

   (in millions)   

 		 

  Cost of
products
sold  

 		 
 

  SG&A  

 		 
 

  R&D  

 		 
 

  Other
expense,
net  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $     4,202   

 		 
 

   $     3,377   

 		 
 

   $     1,948   

 		 
 

   $     1,345   

 
 

  Adjusted for specified items:  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Intangible asset amortization  

 		 

  (1,947)  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 
 

  Acquisition and integration costs  

 		 

  (79)  

 		 
 

  (35)  

 		 
 

  (31)  

 		 
 

  

 
 

  Change in fair value of contingent consideration  

 		 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  (1,476)  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

  (41)  

 		 
 

  (27)  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  (22)  

 
 

   As adjusted   (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $     2,135   

 		 
 

   $     3,315   

 		 
 

   $     1,917   

 		 
 

   $      (153)   

 
 
 

  3.     The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 18.8 percent, as detailed below:  

 
 
 
 
 
                          
 
 

   Quarter Ended June 30, 2024   

 
 

   (dollars in millions)   

 		 

  Pre-tax
earnings  

 		 
 

  Income taxes  

 		 
 

  Tax rate  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $              2,146   

 		 
 

   $                 773   

 		 
 

   36.0 %   

 
 

  Specified items  

 		 

  3,658  

 		 
 

  318  

 		 
 

  8.7 %  

 
 

   As adjusted   (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $              5,804   

 		 
 

   $              1,091   

 		 
 

   18.8 %   

 
 
 

 

 
 
                                                         
 

   AbbVie Inc.   

 

   Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information   

 

   (Unaudited)   

 
 
 

  1.     Specified items impacted results as follows:  

 
 
 
 

   Six Months Ended June 30, 2025   

 
 

   (in millions, except per share data)   

 		 

  Earnings  

 		 
 

  Diluted  

 
 
 

  Pre-tax  

 		 
 

  After-tax a  

 		 
 

  EPS  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $              3,215   

 		 
 

   $              2,224   

 		 
 

   $                1.24   

 
 

  Adjusted for specified items:  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 

  Intangible asset amortization  

 		 

  3,722  

 		 
 

  3,145  

 		 
 

  1.78  

 
 

  Change in fair value of contingent consideration  

 		 

  4,313  

 		 
 

  4,186  

 		 
 

  2.36  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

  153  

 		 
 

  93  

 		 
 

  0.05  

 
 

   As adjusted (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $           11,403   

 		 
 

   $              9,648   

 		 
 

   $                5.43   

 
 
 

   a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.  

 
 
 

  Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2025 included acquired IPR&D
and milestones expense of $1.1 billion on a pre-tax and $975 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact
of $0.55 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.  

 
 
 
 
 
                                                                          
 

  2.     The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:  

 
 
 
 

   Six Months Ended June 30, 2025   

 
 

   (in millions)   

 		 

  Cost of
products
sold  

 		 
 

  SG&A  

 		 
 

  R&D  

 		 
 

  Other
operating
income  

 		 
 

  Other
expense,
net  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $      8,348   

 		 
 

   $      6,546   

 		 
 

   $      4,198   

 		 
 

   $          (24)   

 		 
 

   $      4,080   

 
 

  Adjusted for specified items:  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Intangible asset amortization  

 		 

  (3,722)  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 
 

  Change in fair value of contingent consideration  

 		 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  (4,313)  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

  (97)  

 		 
 

  (27)  

 		 
 

  (32)  

 		 
 

  24  

 		 
 

  (21)  

 
 

   As adjusted   (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $      4,529   

 		 
 

   $      6,519   

 		 
 

   $      4,166   

 		 
 

   $            —   

 		 
 

   $        (254)   

 
 
 
 
                             
 
 

  3.     The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2025 was 15.3 percent, as detailed below:  

 
 
 
 

   Six Months Ended June 30, 2025   

 
 

   (dollars in millions)   

 		 

  Pre-tax
earnings  

 		 
 

  Income taxes  

 		 
 

  Tax rate  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $              3,215   

 		 
 

   $                 985   

 		 
 

   30.6 %   

 
 

  Specified items  

 		 

  8,188  

 		 
 

  764  

 		 
 

  9.3 %  

 
 

   As adjusted   (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $            11,403   

 		 
 

   $              1,749   

 		 
 

   15.3 %   

 
 
 

 

 
 
                                                                
 

   AbbVie Inc.   

 

   Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information   

 

   (Unaudited)   

 
 
 

  1.     Specified items impacted results as follows:  

 
 
 
 

   Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   

 
 

   (in millions, except per share data)   

 		 

  Earnings  

 		 
 

  Diluted  

 
 
 

  Pre-tax  

 		 
 

  After-tax a  

 		 
 

  EPS  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $              3,901   

 		 
 

   $              2,739   

 		 
 

   $                1.53   

 
 

  Adjusted for specified items:  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 

  Intangible asset amortization  

 		 

  3,838  

 		 
 

  3,254  

 		 
 

  1.84  

 
 

  Acquisition and integration costs  

 		 

  656  

 		 
 

  611  

 		 
 

  0.34  

 
 

  Change in fair value of contingent consideration  

 		 

  2,136  

 		 
 

  2,081  

 		 
 

  1.17  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

  111  

 		 
 

  145  

 		 
 

  0.08  

 
 

   As adjusted (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $           10,642   

 		 
 

   $              8,830   

 		 
 

   $                4.96   

 
 
 

   a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.  

 
 
 

  Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect costs related to the ImmunoGen acquisition.  

 
 
 

  Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included acquired IPR&D
and milestones expense of $1.1 billion on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.60 to both
diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.  

 
 
 
 
                                                                                     
 
 

  2.     The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:  

 
 
 
 

   Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   

 
 

   (in millions)   

 		 

  Cost of
products
sold  

 		 
 

  SG&A  

 		 
 

  R&D  

 		 
 

  Interest
expense,
net  

 		 
 

  Other
expense,
net  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $     8,296   

 		 
 

   $     6,692   

 		 
 

   $     3,887   

 		 
 

   $        959   

 		 
 

   $     1,931   

 
 

  Adjusted for specified items:  

 		 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  Intangible asset amortization  

 		 

  (3,838)  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 
 

  Acquisition and integration costs  

 		 

  (158)  

 		 
 

  (315)  

 		 
 

  (159)  

 		 
 

  (24)  

 		 
 

  

 
 

  Change in fair value of contingent consideration  

 		 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  (2,136)  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

  (57)  

 		 
 

  (30)  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  

 		 
 

  (24)  

 
 

   As adjusted   (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $     4,243   

 		 
 

   $     6,347   

 		 
 

   $     3,728   

 		 
 

   $        935   

 		 
 

   $      (229)   

 
 
 
 
                             
 
 

  3.     The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2024 was 17.0 percent, as detailed below:  

 
 
 
 

   Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   

 
 

   (dollars in millions)   

 		 

  Pre-tax
earnings  

 		 
 

  Income taxes  

 		 
 

  Tax rate  

 
 

   As reported (GAAP)   

 		 

   $              3,901   

 		 
 

   $              1,156   

 		 
 

   29.6 %   

 
 

  Specified items  

 		 

  6,741  

 		 
 

  650  

 		 
 

  9.6 %  

 
 

   As adjusted   (non-GAAP)   

 		 

   $            10,642   

 		 
 

   $              1,806   

 		 
 

   17.0 %   

 
 
 

 

 
 

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The firm's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

