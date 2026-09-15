AbbVie Named Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and 2026 Presidents Cup, Launches Birdies for Brain Health Campaign

AbbVie Named Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and 2026 Presidents Cup, Launches Birdies for Brain Health Campaign

  • AbbVie introduces Birdies for Brain Health, a purpose-driven PGA TOUR campaign that turns birdies into awareness and support for people living with brain health conditions and their care partners
  • Birdies for Brain Health will debut at the 2026 Presidents Cup with donations to six patient advocacy organizations advancing science and support across migraine, mental health conditions and Parkinson's disease
  • In 2027, the campaign will expand to PGA TOUR Signature Events and the FedExCup Playoffs

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global pharmaceutical leader, and the PGA TOUR today announced a partnership naming AbbVie the Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and the 2026 Presidents Cup. Through this new partnership, AbbVie introduces Birdies for Brain Health, a multi-year, purpose-driven campaign that turns birdies into more than a score by raising awareness and advancing support for people living with brain health conditions and their care partners.

Birdies for Brain Health will launch at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club, near AbbVie's global headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. The campaign will begin with a donation in recognition of the more than 1 in 3 people globally affected by a neurological disorder.1 The donation will be shared among six patient advocacy organizations advancing science, awareness and support across migraine, mental health conditions and Parkinson's disease.

In 2027, Birdies for Brain Health will scale through donations for every birdie at PGA TOUR Signature Events and the FedExCup Playoffs. Signature Events are limited-field PGA TOUR tournaments featuring many of the TOUR's top players, with increased purses and FedExCup points.

The organizations AbbVie is supporting through Birdies for Brain Health in 2026-2027 include:

  • American Migraine Foundation
  • National Headache Foundation
  • Mental Health America
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness 
  • The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
  • Parkinson's Foundation

"Neurological and mental health conditions affect more than the individual living with the disease. They can impact families and entire support networks," said Tracie Haas, senior vice president, corporate affairs, AbbVie. "Through our partnership with the PGA TOUR, we have a unique opportunity to elevate patient and care partner voices, support patient advocacy organizations and raise awareness of the critical need for continued research, innovation and care for the communities we serve."

"Purpose and community impact have long been part of the PGA TOUR's identity, and AbbVie Birdies for Brain Health gives us a meaningful way to build on that legacy," said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. "We are proud to welcome AbbVie as the Official Pharmaceutical Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and the 2026 Presidents Cup, and to use the reach of golf to help raise awareness and support people living with brain health conditions and their care partners."

AbbVie will work with Gary Woodland, one of the U.S. captain's assistants for the 2026 Presidents Cup and 2019 U.S. Open champion, to bring Birdies for Brain Health to life through storytelling and engagement. Woodland underwent surgery in 2023 to remove a benign brain lesion and has spoken publicly about the physical, mental and emotional challenges of his recovery.

"My experience has shown me how important awareness, support and a strong community can be when someone is facing a health challenge," said Woodland. "Birdies for Brain Health gives us a meaningful way to use golf's platform to support organizations advancing science and patient advocacy, while helping people with brain health conditions and their care partners know they are not alone."

For more information about Birdies for Brain Health and AbbVie's purpose-driven partnership with the PGA TOUR, visit www.abbvie.com/PGATOUR.

Sources

1. World Health Organization. "Global status report on neurology." October 2025. Accessed Aug. 5, 2026. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240116139

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Neuroscience
At AbbVie, we believe people and their care partners living with difficult-to-treat nervous system disorders deserve more, and that purpose fuels our relentless drive to discover breakthrough science and deliver innovative medicines. We are helping to shape the future of neuroscience with a diverse portfolio of approved and investigational treatments designed to address some of the greatest burdens and unmet needs across psychiatry, migraine and pain, movement disorders and neurodegeneration. Our neuroscience therapies are making a meaningful impact for people around the world today, and our continued research reflects our commitment to exploring new approaches that have the potential to advance standards of care and create possibilities for patients living with these challenging conditions. Discover more at https://www.abbvie.com/science/areas-of-focus/neuroscience.html.

About the PGA TOUR
The PGA TOUR's mission is to deliver the world's most compelling professional golf competition, featuring the sport's greatest players, for fans, partners and communities. The PGA TOUR is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. To date, PGA TOUR-sanctioned events have generated more than $4 billion in charitable giving.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law. 

AbbVie Media:

Cat Langel

+1 (708) 508-3524

catherine.langel@abbvie.com 

PGA TOUR Media:

Lindsey Spatola

lindseyspatola@pgatourhq.com

 

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