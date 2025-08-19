AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics

AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics

  • Acquisition adds a potential first-in-class in vivo targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy candidate for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases as well as a proprietary tLNP platform designed to deliver RNA payloads, such as mRNA, capable of engineering specific cell types in vivo

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics. With the completion of the acquisition, Capstan is now a part of AbbVie.

Capstan's lead asset CPTX2309, currently in Phase 1 for the treatment of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, is a tLNP that generates CD19-specific, CD8+ in vivo CAR-T cells. The CAR-T cells are designed to achieve rapid and deep B cell depletion with the aim of achieving durable, drug-free remission. This can be accomplished without the need for lymphodepleting chemotherapy, while also avoiding other challenges associated with conventional ex vivo CAR-T therapies.

"With the acquisition now complete, we are excited to work together with the talented team at Capstan to advance our mission of transforming patient care," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie. "The addition of CPTX2309 and Capstan's tLNP platform strengthens our ability to deliver new treatments aimed at resetting the immune system and enables application of Capstan's proprietary technology more broadly for in vivo programming of cells."

For additional background on the acquisition, please read the press release announcing the definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Capstan here .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

AbbVieABBVNYSE:ABBVPharmaceutical Investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
