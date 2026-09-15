AbbVie and BioLabs University of Toronto Open Applications for AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award at Life Sciences Ontario Forum

AbbVie and BioLabs University of Toronto Open Applications for AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award at Life Sciences Ontario Forum

  • AbbVie and BioLabs University of Toronto are partnering to support the next generation of biotechnology innovators in Ontario.
  • Two winning companies will each receive a year of laboratory space and access to equipment at no cost, as well as access to support and mentorship.
  • Applications open today.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), together with BioLabs University of Toronto, today announced the opening of applications for the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award during the Life Sciences Ontario Ideas to Action Forum in Toronto. The award aims to support the growth of Ontario's life sciences sector by helping promising early-stage biotechnology companies accelerate the development of innovative healthcare solutions. 

AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award.

Applications are open to eligible Canada-based biotechnology companies with potential to develop transformative therapies in areas aligned with AbbVie's focus, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and aesthetics.

Submissions will be evaluated based on scientific innovation, potential impact for Canadians, and the company's opportunity to benefit from the resources and mentorship provided through the award program.

Aligned with BioLabs' Golden Ticket program, the award provides each of the two selected companies with one year of laboratory and office space at BioLabs University of Toronto at no cost, including access to shared equipment and services. The recipients will also receive mentorship from AbbVie's scientific and business leaders to help accelerate the translation of scientific insights into potential clinical impact. 

BioLabs University of Toronto is located in Toronto's MaRS Discovery District and provides approximately 40,000 square feet of fully equipped laboratory and collaboration space. The facility is designed to support up to 30 emerging biotechnology companies by providing access to scientific infrastructure, shared resources and industry connections.

Ontario is home to more than 2,000 life sciences companies, representing 44% of the industry in Canada. By providing entrepreneurs with access to laboratory space, scientific expertise and business mentorship, the award aims to support the continued growth of Ontario's life sciences sector.

Applications are being accepted from today through November 10, 2026. For more information on application requirements for the award, please visit: https://www.biolabs.io/AbbVie-2026-biotechinnovatorsaward

Statements:
"Ontario has a longstanding history as Canada's largest medical innovation cluster, and our government is proud to have played a leading role in advancing the conditions needed for the next generation of life sciences talent and solutions to succeed. We commend AbbVie and BioLabs University of Toronto on this new joint initiative, which will provide successful applicants with the specialized lab space and professional guidance needed to bring more made-in-Ontario innovations to market, and further deliver on the goals of our life sciences strategy." – Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade

"Ontario's future in life sciences will be built on collaboration between innovators and industry leaders like AbbVie. The AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award recognizes that turning great science into great companies requires more than ideas alone—and makes a meaningful investment in the next generation of founders who will shape our sector's future right here in Ontario." – Jason Field, President and CEO, Life Sciences Ontario

"The AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award closes a crucial gap that stalls many promising biotech companies, access to real lab infrastructure and experienced scientific and business mentorship. BioLabs University of Toronto is proud to work alongside AbbVie to help these founders build and scale their companies right here in Canada for the health and economic benefit of Canadians." – Allison Brown, Site Head, BioLabs University of Toronto

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at AbbVie, and the AbbVie Biotech Innovators Award is one way we are helping foster the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow. At AbbVie, we are passionate about discovering solutions that address serious health challenges and improve people's lives. Through this award, we hope to help innovative entrepreneurs turn promising ideas into innovations that can shape the future of healthcare." – Tanu Misra, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

About BioLabs
BioLabs is a global innovation infrastructure company creating the physical and community backbone that powers life science discovery worldwide. Through a growing network of premium shared laboratories and coworking spaces, BioLabs provides turnkey access to state-of-the-art research facilities, entrepreneurial programming, and deep industry and capital connections. These integrated ecosystems enable innovators - from early-stage founders to established R&D teams - to rapidly translate ideas into impact without the constraints of traditional lab ownership. The BioLabs network now spans major innovation hubs across the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia, serving as a catalyst for collaboration and a launchpad for breakthroughs that advance human health and sustainability.

Follow BioLabs University of Toronto on LinkedIn and on https://www.biolabs.io/toronto-canada. Inquiries: BioLabs Business Development – BioLabsBD@biolabs.io

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology and neuroscience – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie in Canada on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/15/c2131.html

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