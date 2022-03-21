Twelve abstracts and two late-breaking presentations demonstrate AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics' shared commitment to advancing research across a spectrum of dermatologic conditions and aesthetic indications ABBVie and Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company, today announced they will present 12 abstracts and two late-breaking presentations during the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, March 25-29 ...

ABBV