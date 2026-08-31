Abbott launches the first and only ready-to-feed liquid infant formula made with whole milk in the U.S. at similar price to its existing Similac powdered formula

- New Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk combines creamy whole milk for a fat blend that more closely resembles the fats in breast milk and five immune-nourishing prebiotics to help support baby's natural defenses—making it Similac's closest formula to breast milk
- Abbott's liquid-only launch reflects growing parent interest in infant formulas made with whole milk while offering the convenience and reassurance that comes with commercially sterile, ready-to-feed formula
- Product is available at prices similar to the per-feeding cost of powdered Similac 360 Total Care and is available online and at major U.S. retailers
Parents looking for an infant formula made with whole milk now have a new option. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the launch of Similac® 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk—the first and only commercially sterile, ready-to-feed liquid infant formula made with whole milk in the United States. This new formula is available at launch pricing similar to the per-feeding cost of Similac 360 Total Care powdered infant formulas.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/abbott/9415851-en-abbott-launches-similac-360-total-care-made-with-whole-milk
Infant formulas made with whole milk have become a popular choice because they provide a fat blend that more closely resembles the fats found in breast milk. Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk is Similac's closest formula to breast milk. It combines whole milk and an exclusive blend of five human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), which are prebiotics structurally identical to five of those found in breast milk. This formula is designed to help support a baby's immune system, brain development, and digestive health. Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk is also non-GMOi and does not contain artificial growth hormonesii, corn syrup or palm olein oil.
"Parents have been asking for more whole milk options, and we wanted to give them something they couldn't get anywhere else," said Misha Pardubicka-Jenkins, Abbott's U.S. vice president and general manager for pediatric nutrition. "We decided on a liquid-only approach to give families the benefits of whole milk, the convenience of a formula that's ready when baby is, and the reassurance that comes with a commercially sterile liquid formula. And through launch, we'll make it accessible to more families by offering it at powder-like prices."
Abbott made the decision to bring this new formula to American families in a commercially sterile, liquid offering only. This gives parents the choice of formula made with whole milk in a convenient, ready-to-feed format, and it provides the inherent peace of mind that comes with liquid infant formulas. Unlike powdered formula, ready-to-feed liquid formula requires no preparation. Parents can simply open and feed, whether at home, while traveling or during overnight feedings. Whether powder or liquid, parents can use all Similac formulas confidently.
"As a pediatrician, I've spent decades helping parents navigate infant feeding, so I know how meaningful it is to find a formula option parents feel confident choosing," said Karyn Wulf, M.D., pediatrician and senior medical director in Abbott's nutrition division. "All Similac formulas start with high-quality ingredients that provide the essential nutrition babies need to grow and develop. Ready-to-feed infant formulas offer parents convenience because they require no mixing and the reassurance that comes with a commercially sterile liquid."
Availability and pricing
Starting today, Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk is available at Target and Amazon. Over the coming weeks, customers can find the liquid formula at Walmart and additional retail and club locations, grocers and pharmacy chains.
While liquid infant formulas typically cost more than powdered, Abbott is launching the 8 fl oz and 32 fl oz sizes of Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk at prices similar to the per-feeding cost of Similac 360 Total Care powdered infant formulas. This gives more families access to the convenience of ready-to-feed formula at pricing similar to powder.
Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk joins Abbott's extensive portfolio of infant formulas and expands feeding options for families seeking a formula made with whole milk. Each batch of Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk will be produced at Abbott's own manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Is Abbott discontinuing its original Similac 360 Total Care liquid infant formula?
No. For parents who prefer the original Similac 360 Total Care formula, that product will remain in 2 fl oz and 8 fl oz ready-to-feed format. Nothing changes in our original Similac 360 Total Care powdered formulas, which will still be available at various sizes and price points.
What does it mean for an infant formula to be commercially sterile?
While all formulas, including powdered formulas, are manufactured to eliminate potentially harmful microorganisms, commercial sterility means a liquid infant formula has undergone an additional, carefully controlled, validated heat treatment process designed to eliminate spores of potentially harmful microorganisms, particularly Clostridium spores. The nutritional quality of all Abbott's liquid, ready-to-feed infant formulas is maintained throughout the heat treatment process. All of Abbott's liquid, ready-to-feed infant formulas are commercially sterile.
Why are liquid, ready-to-feed infant formulas considered a safer formula option for certain babies?
Ready-to-feed liquid formulas are often used for convenience, especially in those late-night hours when mixing formula is less than ideal. However, both FDA and CDC advise parents of infants under two months of age and those with weakened immune systems should also consider feeding a commercially sterile liquid formula for infants not receiving breast milk.
Are powdered infant formulas safe?
Yes. Parents can continue using Similac powdered infant formulas with confidence, knowing that we design our manufacturing processes to help prevent the presence and growth of potentially harmful bacteria across both liquid and powder formula production. All of Abbott's powdered infant formulas are manufactured under rigorous quality and safety controls and meet or exceed industry regulations for infant formula testing.
About Similac®
Similac has been feeding babies for more than 100 years. Backed by Abbott's science and research, Similac is committed to supporting parents with high-quality infant nutrition that meets a wide variety of babies' needs and parents' preferences. Connect with us at Similac.com and on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.
i *Ingredients not genetically engineered
ii Milk ingredients are derived from milk of non-rbST-treated cows, which is not different from milk of rbST-treated cows.
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SOURCE Abbott