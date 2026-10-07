Abbott introduces Ensure® Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support, bringing the benefits of a supplement stack into one scoop

- New powder combines 30 grams of high‑quality protein to help build muscle tissue,† 5 grams of creatine monohydrate to support muscle recovery‡* and 3 grams of calcium HMB (beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate) to help preserve muscle
- Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 formula provides muscle support in a single daily serving to support muscle health goals—and is available in chocolate and vanilla at major U.S. retailers
- Muscle-supporting ingredients like creatine and HMB are moving beyond the gym and into mainstream wellness routines as more adults prioritize strength and fitness
Muscle support just got simpler. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the launch of Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support, a protein powder that combines three key ingredients in one product: protein to help build muscle tissue,† creatine to support exercise recovery‡* and HMB to help preserve muscle.
Once associated primarily with athletes and bodybuilders, muscle health is gaining wider appeal as a cornerstone of longevity. As more consumers embrace strength training and seek nutritional support to stay active, many find themselves piecing together multiple products to support their muscle health goals. Abbott helps to simplify the supplement "stack" with Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support, bringing three science-backed ingredients together in one convenient powder.
"People are thinking about muscle health differently. It's not just about lifting weights—it's about having the strength to embrace an active lifestyle, achieve personal goals and make the most of everyday moments," said Bridget Cassady, PhD, RDN, LD, dietitian with Abbott. "That's why we're going beyond protein to add creatine and HMB to our new Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support, which brings these science-backed ingredients together in one simple solution."
Meeting the growing interest in muscle health
The growing interest in muscle health and overall strength has fueled awareness of ingredients such as creatine, which are breaking out of the gym and into some unexpected spaces. According to estimates, the global creatine market is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2030. Researchers are also expanding their focus on creatine beyond athletic performance, investigating its potential role in areas including women's health, cognition and muscle mass and strength in older adults.
To meet this evolving consumer need, Abbott developed Ensure Max Protein 3‑in‑1 Muscle Support, combining three key ingredients with distinct muscle-supporting benefits:
- 30 grams of protein: The high-quality protein in Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support delivers all the essential amino acids to help build muscle tissue when combined with resistance training*
- 5 grams of creatine monohydrate: Creatine is a compound that is naturally found in foods like meat and fish and produced by the body. Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 contains creatine monohydrate, one of the most studied forms of the ingredient, to help support muscle strength and power† as well as exercise recovery from and during high-intensity exercise*
- 3 grams of calcium HMB (beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate): HMB is derived from an amino acid, but it is difficult to obtain meaningful amounts through diet alone. Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support contains the studied amount of calcium HMB shown to help preserve muscle tissue by slowing protein breakdown1, 2*
Available in chocolate and vanilla, Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support is sold at Walmart and Amazon. This product comes in a 28-ounce powder format with a suggested serving of two scoops mixed with 12 fluid ounces of liquid once daily or added to smoothies, yogurt and oatmeal.
Advancing nutrition for muscle health
The launch reflects both the evolving needs of consumers and Abbott's vision for the future of muscle health: nutrition solutions designed to support both short-term performance goals and long-term health.
Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support combines protein, creatine and HMB in amounts supported by research and is third-party NSF Contents Certified, providing added assurance around quality, purity and label transparency. By bringing these ingredients together in one convenient daily serving, Abbott is making effective muscle health nutrition easier to incorporate into everyday life.
To learn more, visit Ensure.com and follow @Ensure on Instagram and Facebook.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What is Ensure Max 3-in-1 Muscle Support?
Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support is a protein powder that combines three key ingredients in one product: 30 grams of protein to help build muscle tissue,† 5 grams of creatine monohydrate to support exercise recovery‡* and 3 grams of calcium HMB to help preserve muscle. This product comes in a 28-ounce powder format with a suggested serving of two scoops mixed with 12 fluid ounces of liquid once daily.
What does creatine do for exercise performance?
In the context of exercise, creatine helps support performance during activities like lifting, sprinting or other high-intensity training. By helping your muscles maintain energy, it can support the quality of your workouts and help with exercise recovery, both between sets and after more intense sessions, so your muscles are better prepared for your next workout.*
Is creatine safe for adults?
Yes, creatine monohydrate is one of the most studied sports nutrition ingredients and is safe for active adults when used as directed, including long-term. As with any dietary supplement, individuals with underlying medical conditions or who are pregnant or nursing should consult a healthcare professional before use.
Can people taking GLP-1 medications use Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support?
Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support provides 30 grams of high-quality protein to help support muscle health, and research shows that adequate protein intake can help preserve muscle mass during intentional weight loss3. Individuals taking GLP-1 medications should consult a healthcare professional before using the product to determine whether it is appropriate for their individual nutritional needs, medication regimen, and medical history.
Why is Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support only available in a powdered format?
Creatine works best in a dry powder format. When pre-mixed in liquids for extended periods, it can break down into creatinine, a natural byproduct that the body eliminates, and it may also clump over time. Because consumers are already accustomed to using protein and creatine powders, Abbott developed Ensure Max Protein 3-in-1 Muscle Support in a convenient powder format.
About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritional and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.
Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.
1 Wilkinson DJ, et al. J Physiol. 2013;591(11):2911-2923.
2 Wilkinson DJ, et al. Clin Nutr. 2018;37(6 Pt A):2068-2075.
3 Kokura Y, et al. Clin Nutr ESPEN. 2024;63:417-426. doi:10.1016/j.clnesp.2024.06.030. PMID:39002131.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
† When combined with resistance training.
‡ From and during high-intensity exercise.
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SOURCE Abbott