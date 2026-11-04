A2GOLD COMPLETES INITIAL TARGET PENTE RC DRILLING AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

A2GOLD COMPLETES INITIAL TARGET PENTE RC DRILLING AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

FIVE RC HOLES TOTALING 1,936 METRES TEST THREE PRIORITY STRUCTURAL CORRIDORS; STRONG ALTERATION ENCOUNTERED; ASSAYS PENDING

A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) is pleased to announce the completion of an initial RC drill program at Target Pente at the Company's flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project ("Eastside" or the "Project") near Tonopah, Nevada.

Target Pente Drill Program
A2Gold has completed RC drilling at Target Pente as part of the Company's 2026 exploration program at Eastside. A total of five RC drill holes were completed for approximately 1,936 metres (Figure 1). The program was designed to test priority structural targets identified through recent geological mapping and interpretation, with a focus on evaluating the potential for high-grade gold-silver mineralization associated with epithermal veins.

Figure 1: Plan view map that shows holes drilled in the 2026 RC drill program for Target Pente.

The five holes tested all three priority structural corridors identified through surface mapping at Pente. All five holes intersected strong zones of alteration, while two holes testing the same structural corridor also intersected a significant interval of quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia. These geological observations provide important information to support the Company's ongoing evaluation of the Pente system.

Drilling encountered challenging ground conditions that became progressively more difficult as the program advanced. Having tested all three priority structural corridors and obtained valuable geological information, the Company elected to conclude the program after five holes.

Samples from all five completed drill holes have been submitted for assay. Given the significant backlog currently being experienced by assay laboratories, the Company anticipates that complete results may take several months to receive. The Company will evaluate the assay results together with the geological observations from the program to determine the potential for further exploration at Target Pente.

Peter Gianulis, CEO, commented: "We successfully tested all three priority structural corridors identified through our surface mapping at Pente, and the geological observations from the program provide valuable information as we continue to develop our understanding of the system. 

Importantly, all five holes encountered strong alteration, while two holes testing the same structural corridor intersected a significant interval of quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia. These observations are particularly encouraging from a geological perspective and will be important in evaluating the potential of the Pente system as we await assay results. 

Drilling conditions were difficult and became more challenging as the program advanced. While we completed somewhat fewer metres than originally anticipated, we made the decision to conclude drilling after five holes having tested our priority structural targets and considered the technical challenges and costs associated with continuing. We look forward to receiving the assay results, which will help guide our next steps at Pente." 

The Company's exploration strategy at Eastside continues to focus on identifying and testing the high-grade components of the broader epithermal system. Pente represents one of several high-priority exploration targets across the Company's extensive Eastside land package.

Qualified Person
John Marma, CPG, a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About A2Gold Corp
A2Gold Corp. has built a multi-asset gold-silver exploration platform in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company controls approximately 230 km² of prospective mineral tenure across its Eastside and Taylor projects, both district-scale assets with large precious metals resources with significant exploration and resource growth potential. 

Eastside hosts an inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver*, while Taylor adds a highly prospective exploration district with gold, silver, antimony and porphyry-skarn upside. Backed by a strong pipeline of catalysts, A2Gold is focused on unlocking value through resource expansion, new discoveries and systematic district-scale exploration. 

A2Gold is also supported by a strong shareholder base, including Kinross Gold Corporation, which owns approximately 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

* Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada, prepared by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources, using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au, total 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone, representing 1,090,000 ounces of gold and 8,700,000 ounces of silver, and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area, representing 314,000 ounces of gold, using a gold price of US$1,725/ounce. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

On Behalf of the Board
Peter Gianulis, CEO

Follow us:
X
LinkedIn

Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated receipt and timing of assay results from the Company's completed drilling program at Target Pente; potential delays in receiving assay results due to laboratory backlogs; the Company's interpretation of geological observations, alteration and hydrothermal breccia encountered during drilling; the potential for high-grade gold-silver mineralization at Target Pente and elsewhere within the Eastside Gold-Silver Project; the Company's evaluation of assay results and geological information; the potential for additional exploration and drilling at Target Pente; and the Company's future exploration plans, objectives and activities at Eastside.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including assumptions regarding laboratory processing times, the accuracy and completeness of geological information, the potential significance of geological features encountered during drilling, the availability of financing, personnel and equipment, and the Company's ability to conduct future exploration activities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, delays in receiving assay results; assay results that do not confirm or support preliminary geological interpretations; the possibility that alteration, hydrothermal breccia or other geological features encountered during drilling may not be associated with economically significant mineralization; difficult ground conditions and other technical or operational challenges associated with drilling; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of potential mineralization; changes in exploration priorities; availability of capital, personnel, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; permitting and regulatory requirements; and other risks inherent in mineral exploration and development.

The Company cautions that geological observations made during drilling, including the presence of alteration and quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia, are not necessarily indicative of economically significant gold or silver mineralization. The significance of these observations will be evaluated in conjunction with the pending assay results and other geological information. There can be no assurance that the assay results will identify significant mineralization or that additional exploration at Target Pente will be warranted or undertaken. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business is contained in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under A2Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A2Gold Corp. Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a2gold-completes-initial-target-pente-rc-drilling-at-eastside-gold-silver-project-302928897.html

SOURCE A2 Gold Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/04/c3835.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AUAU:CCtsxv:auaugold investing
AUAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Allegiant Gold Ltd.

Allegiant Gold Ltd.

Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Midterms — Price Impact as US Votes

How will US midterm elections affect gold and silver prices? John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his thoughts, saying both precious metals could see further downside in the short term if Republicans lose both the House and Senate; however, the long-term... Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Below US$4,000 — Buy Stocks Now or Wait?

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold, saying while he's optimistic long term, the price could still fall further. "When do we jump in? You know, if I didn't own a single gold stock today, I would certainly be looking to buy (this) week. But if I've... Keep Reading...
Stacks of gold bars overlaid with upward arrow and financial data charts, background text reads various dollar amounts.

Brien Lundin: Rising Debt and Currency Risks Could Drive Gold Higher

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, says rising government debt and weaker currencies could help keep the gold price high over the long term, even as the market faces short-term ups and downs.Speaking at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Lundin, who hosts the event, said that although... Keep Reading...
Red stamp on paper with "approved" in bold red letters.

Gold Fields Secures Environmental Approval for Windfall Gold Project

Multinational miner Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has received environmental approval from the Quebec government to begin construction of its Windfall gold project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, approximately 115 kilometers east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon by road.According to a Monday (November 2)... Keep Reading...
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Gold, Silver — Stack on Weakness, "Ultimate Game Changer" Ahead

Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shares his perspective on recent declines in gold and silver, saying that while prices can still go lower, ultimately the math will work out in favor of precious metals and send them to much higher levels. "Gold's just gold. It just sits there.... Keep Reading...
Tavi Costa: Gold Price Takes a Hit — 3 Reasons Why, What's Next

Tavi Costa: Gold Price Takes a Hit — 3 Reasons Why, What's Next

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, weighs in on recent price declines in gold and silver, emphasizing that bottoming is a process that won't happen immediately. In his view, that setup makes the metals more appealing than copper, which has held onto its gains. "I think that the catch-up trade... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes HQ Drill Program for Planned Metallurgical Pilot Study Associated with PEA / PFS - Level Evaluation at Radar Critical Minerals Project

Mining Industry Veteran Bill Trenaman Joins Spartan Metals Board

Generation Uranium CEO: Uranium Exploration Must Go Beyond the Athabasca

New Break Closes $523,820 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes HQ Drill Program for Planned Metallurgical Pilot Study Associated with PEA / PFS - Level Evaluation at Radar Critical Minerals Project

battery metals investing

Mining Industry Veteran Bill Trenaman Joins Spartan Metals Board

uranium investing

Generation Uranium CEO: Uranium Exploration Must Go Beyond the Athabasca

uranium investing

Lobo Tiggre: Silver vs. Uranium — My Top Pick for 2027

oil and gas investing

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2026

uranium investing

Buried Potential: Why Uranium Explorers Are Returning to Nunavut’s Kivalliq Region

precious metals investing

New Break Closes $523,820 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing