A2GOLD COMMENCES CORE DRILLING AT EASTSIDE TARGETING RESOURCE EXPANSION

A2GOLD COMMENCES CORE DRILLING AT EASTSIDE TARGETING RESOURCE EXPANSION

PROVIDES RC DRILLING EXPLORATION UPDATE

 A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond core drilling at its flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project ("Eastside" or the "Project") in Nevada The fully funded and approximately 2,500 metre program is designed to support mineral resource definition and potential expansion. The Company also provides an update on its ongoing reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "We are excited to initiate this phase of diamond core drilling at Eastside. The program is intended to provide important geological and structural data to support an updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and to complement the Company's ongoing RC exploration activities at Eastside." 

2,500 Meter Diamond Core Drilling Program
The diamond core drill rig has mobilized to site and drilling is underway in the Castle area, located in the southern portion of the Eastside District. This program has been designed with the following objectives:

  • Integrated Drilling Approach: To integrate with and support the Company's ongoing RC drilling program by providing higher-quality geological and structural information.
  • Resource Definition and Expansion: To target areas with the potential to improve geological confidence and contribute to the delineation and potential expansion of mineral resources.
  • Geological and Structural Characterization: To better define lithological units, alteration, structural controls, and the continuity of mineralization.
  • Data Acquisition for Modeling: To collect representative geological, geotechnical, and metallurgical data to support future resource estimation and modeling.

Update on RC Drilling Program
The Company has completed eleven (11) RC drill holes, including one (1) core pre-collar, as part of its current exploration program.  Drilling has primarily targeted new areas generated from recent geophysical surveys, geological mapping, surface geochemistry, and reinterpretation of historical datasets. Results are pending. 

The current program has utilized a track-mounted RC rig thus far. To improve drilling efficiency and to achieve planned depths, the Company intends to transition to a truck-mounted RC rig, which is expected to arrive on-site within approximately 60 days. Upon arrival, RC drilling is expected to continue systematic testing of exploration targets across the District.

Path Toward Updated Resource Estimate
Upon completion of the current diamond core drilling program, the Company intends to update the mineral resource estimate for the Eastside Project in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The updated resource is expected to incorporate data from both the diamond core and RC drilling programs, with the objective of improving resource confidence and evaluating the potential for expansion of the existing mineral resource.

QUALIFIED PERSON
John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release. 

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP
A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Peter Gianulis, CEO

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a2gold-commences-core-drilling-at-eastside-targeting-resource-expansion-302748074.html

SOURCE A2 Gold Corp

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