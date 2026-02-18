420 with CNW - Virginia Cannabis Sales Bill Moves to Senate Floor for Consideration

420 with CNW - Virginia Cannabis Sales Bill Moves to Senate Floor for Consideration

2026-02-18 16:25:00 ET

Virginia legislators have moved closer to creating a legal retail cannabis market , advancing a revised Senate proposal. The updated bill cleared the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee on a 7 to 5 vote, sending it to the full Senate for debate. Meanwhile, House members are preparing to debate their companion bill.

Governor Abigail Spanberger, who recently took office, has voiced support for establishing a recreational cannabis market. Marijuana industry actors like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) around the country will be…

Read More>>

