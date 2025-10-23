420 with CNW - Supreme Court to Hear Case on Gun Rights of Marijuana Users

420 with CNW - Supreme Court to Hear Case on Gun Rights of Marijuana Users

2025-10-23 16:25:00 ET

The US Supreme Court has stated that it will hear a case on whether individuals who frequently use cannabis can legally possess firearms. The case will mark the latest in a series of major gun rights disputes since the Court's 2022 decision that broadened constitutional protections for gun ownership.

Marijuana companies like SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) from far and wide will be…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

SNDL Inc.SNDLNASDAQ:SNDL
SNDL
The Conversation (0)
SNDL Inc.

SNDL Inc.

Keep Reading...
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2025.April 2025 Operating StatisticsTrading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;Trading value of CSE listed securities was $265 million;CSE issuers completed 90... Keep Reading...
KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the presentations from the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference held June 5 th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT... Keep Reading...
KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors,... Keep Reading...

CBD, Cannabis and Psychedelics: CEO's of Sundial Growers, Red Light Holland, Nass Valley Gateway and Charlottes Web Discuss New Market Opportunities, M&A and Product Innovation

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG) (OTC: NSVGF) Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Charlottes Web Holdings (TSX:... Keep Reading...

CEO's of OrganiGram, Icanic Brands, Red Light Holland, and Sundial Growers, Driving New Growth Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Resource Investing

Australian Resource and Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025-2026

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control