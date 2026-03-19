420 with CNW - Study Finds That Marijuana Legalization Lowers Crime Rates

420 with CNW - Study Finds That Marijuana Legalization Lowers Crime Rates

2026-03-19 16:25:00 ET

A new study suggests that marijuana legalization may be linked to changes in crime patterns over time. Researchers found that allowing cannabis for recreational use among adults appears connected to gradual declines in violent offenses, while laws permitting medical marijuana are associated with decreases in property-related crimes.

Marijuana firms, such as SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) , may prefer that…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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