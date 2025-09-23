420 with CNW - OB/Gyn Association Calls for Universal Screening, Discourages Cannabis Use by Expectant Mothers

2025-09-23 16:25:00 ET

The American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) has released new recommendations urging people to avoid marijuana during pregnancy and breastfeeding . The group also recommends that doctors regularly ask patients about marijuana throughout their pregnancy journey so they can better address possible risks.

Medical marijuana companies, such as Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) , could also increase their consumer education programs so…

Cresco Labs Inc

Cresco Labs Inc

Cresco Labs Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company grows, manufactures, and distributes cannabis using a consumer-packaged-goods (CPG) approach. The firm sells its products through wholesale and Company-owned retail channels in numerous states.

