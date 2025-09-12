420 with CNW - Nebraska Commission Heeds Governor's Request and Sets Medical Marijuana Plant Limit

420 with CNW - Nebraska Commission Heeds Governor's Request and Sets Medical Marijuana Plant Limit

2025-09-12 16:25:00 ET

Nebraska's Medical Cannabis Commission will restrict the number of plants medical growers can cultivate, setting the cap at 1,250 flowering cannabis plants per operation. The move followed pressure from Governor Jim Pillen, who stated that the new program must have firm boundaries before he approved emergency guidelines .

The commission is set to meet again on September 30 at 1 p.m. Licensed cannabis companies like SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) operating in other markets will be…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

SNDL Inc.SNDLNASDAQ:SNDL
SNDL
The Conversation (0)
SNDL Inc.

SNDL Inc.

SNDL Inc, formerly Sundial Growers Inc is engaged in producing and marketing cannabis for the adult-use market. Some of its products are Lemon Riot, Daydream, Zen Berry, Twilight, Tropical Bliss, Pillow Talk, Citrus Punch, and others. The company's primary focus is on producing and distributing inhalable products and brands (flower, pre-rolls, and vapes). some of its brands include Sundial, Top Leaf, Palmetto, and Grasslands. Its three reportable segments: are cannabis operations, retail operations and investments.

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2025.

April 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the presentations from the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference held June 5 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/459OQ1L

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CBD, Cannabis and Psychedelics: CEO's of Sundial Growers, Red Light Holland, Nass Valley Gateway and Charlottes Web Discuss New Market Opportunities, M&A and Product Innovation

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG) (OTC: NSVGF) Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Charlottes Web Holdings (TSX: CWEB) (OTC:CWBHF).

Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in CBD, cannabis and psychedelics:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CEO's of OrganiGram, Icanic Brands, Red Light Holland, and Sundial Growers, Driving New Growth Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).

Investors are cheering new and expected legislation which is opening new market opportunities for both cannabis and psychedelics globally. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in cannabis and psychedelics:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Related News

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Gold Investing

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Gold Investing

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

×