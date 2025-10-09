420 with CNW - Michigan Lawmakers Pass Marijuana Tax Hike Proposal

420 with CNW - Michigan Lawmakers Pass Marijuana Tax Hike Proposal

2025-10-09 16:25:00 ET

The Michigan State Senate recently passed a measure introducing a 24% tax on wholesale marijuana sales. The new levy will be used to fix and maintain the state's roads. The Senate passed House Bill 4951 last Friday, following the state House's approval on September 25.

Canadian marijuana firms like SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) may be sympathizing with their U.S.-based counterparts that have to…

Read More>>

