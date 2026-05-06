420 with CNW - Looming Federal Ban Causes Colorado Bill Regulating Hemp THC to Fail

420 with CNW - Looming Federal Ban Causes Colorado Bill Regulating Hemp THC to Fail

2026-05-06 16:25:00 ET

Efforts to expand where hemp-derived THC beverages can be sold in Colorado stalled this week as lawmakers were unable to gather enough support to move the proposal forward.

Licensed cannabis firms like SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) will be watching how…

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN

News Provided by CannabisNewsWire via QuoteMedia

SNDLCSE:SNDLnasdaq:sndl
SNDL
The Conversation (0)
SNDL

SNDL

Keep Reading...
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2025.April 2025 Operating StatisticsTrading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;Trading value of CSE listed securities was $265 million;CSE issuers completed 90... Keep Reading...
KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the presentations from the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference held June 5 th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT... Keep Reading...
KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors,... Keep Reading...

CBD, Cannabis and Psychedelics: CEO's of Sundial Growers, Red Light Holland, Nass Valley Gateway and Charlottes Web Discuss New Market Opportunities, M&A and Product Innovation

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG) (OTC: NSVGF) Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Charlottes Web Holdings (TSX:... Keep Reading...

CEO's of OrganiGram, Icanic Brands, Red Light Holland, and Sundial Growers, Driving New Growth Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

InMed Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Related News

energy investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

precious metals investing

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

precious metals investing

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

gold investing

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook: World Edition

iron investing

Robust Project Economics Confirmed Following Completion of DRI Process Plant Costing

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook