420 with CNW - Congressional Researchers Explain Limitations, Implications of Marijuana Reclassification

420 with CNW - Congressional Researchers Explain Limitations, Implications of Marijuana Reclassification

2026-05-11 16:25:00 ET

A new report from congressional researchers is shedding light on what the Trump administration's move to reclassify cannabis could mean for the industry, while also outlining the limits of the policy shift under federal law.

As the ramifications of the recent decision to reclassify some marijuana products continue to become clearer, marijuana companies like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) will be able to ascertain how…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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