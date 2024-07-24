Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

GMV Minerals

GMV:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Frontier Energy

$215 Million Debt Finance for the Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a senior debt mandate with Infradebt Pty Limited (Infradebt), an Australian specialist infrastructure fund, for Infradebt to provide senior project finance debt for the construction and operation of Stage One of Frontier’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Waroona Project). Stage One of the Waroona Project comprises a 120MWdc solar facility and an 80MW/360MWh DC coupled battery energy storage system.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Infradebt to provide up to $215 million senior project finance debt for the Stage One development of its Waroona Project
    • Key terms include a debt tenor of 17 years and an innovative repayment structure that allows the Project to maximise exposure to its attractive economics
    • The deal includes a long-term partnership for Infradebt to finance further battery projects developed by Frontier, including Stage Two of the Waroona Project
  • Infradebt is an Australian based infrastructure financing specialist and is a significant lender to multiple renewable energy projects in Australia
    • Infradebt’s Energy Transition Fund (ETF) is dedicated to financing grid scale batteries. Existing investments include Genex Power’s 50MW/100MWh Bouldercombe Battery in Queensland and Neoen’s 100MW/200MWh Capital Battery in the ACT
    • The Infradebt Ethical Fund (IEF), Australia’s first ethically screened infrastructure debt fund, has a number of existing Western Australian exposures including the 180MW Warradarge Wind Farm, 40MW Greenough Solar Farm and 35MW Albany Grasmere Wind Farm
  • Infradebt investors include Australian superannuation funds and family offices
  • Long-form facility agreement and security documentation are expected to be executed in September 2024
  • The Company continues to pursue potential investment by a strategic partner

CEO Adam Kiley commented: “The Company is delighted to mandate Infradebt, an Australian based infrastructure specialist, to provide debt financing of up to $215 million for the development of Stage One of our Waroona Project.

The Company received multiple credit endorsed proposals as part of the debt financing process from several major financial institutions, however, the Infradebt offer was superior, with a highly attractive tenor and interest rate, whilst also providing greater flexibility compared to alternatives. Infradebt’s proposal is also for 100% of the debt financing, meaning the Company will only deal with a single party compared to a syndicate solution.”

Frontier mandates specialised infrastructure financier

Following the release of the Stage One Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in February 2024, a debt financing process commenced, led by debt advisory firm Leeuwin Capital Partners. Following receipt of multiple proposals, the Company has mandated Infradebt (Mandate) to provide debt financing for up to $215 million (Project Finance). The DFS estimated the total capital cost for Stage One at $304 million1.

The Project Finance will be funded by discretionary funds managed by Infradebt and co- investors advised by Infradebt. Infradebt has confirmed that it has committed funds for the purpose of providing the Project Finance. The majority of the Project Finance will be funded by the Infradebt Energy Transition Fund, a senior debt fund mandated specifically to provide debt finance to utility-scale battery projects in Australia.

The Mandate sets out the Project Finance terms, an indicative timetable for completion of the arrangements under which the Project Finance would be provided and other provisions that are expected to be included in long-form Project Finance documentation.

The facility has a base rate (a combination of three-month BBSY and the 12-year Swap Rate) plus a margin. The facility tenor is 17 years, including the two-year construction period.

A long-form facility agreement and security documentation are expected to be executed in September 2024.

The final debt quantum will be determined after confirmation of the Reserve Capacity Price from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in late September 2024. The Benchmark Reserve Capacity Price of $230,000 for the 2026/27 capacity year has already been published2.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

oil and gas investingasx stocksasx:fhecleantech investingenergy investingfrontier energyresource investingResource Investing
FHE:AU
The Conversation (0)
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

June 2024 Quarter - Activities Report

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing a portfolio of projects within the highly prospective Lachlan Orogen (“LO") and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figures 1, 2 and 4).

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Firebird Executes Farm-Out Agreement with Macro Metals on Non-Core Manganese Tenements

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Macro Metals Ltd (“Macro”) regarding the development of Firebird’s Wandanya, Disraeli and Midgengadge tenements.
Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Buys Specific Mineral Rights and Related Assets from WIN Metals for $1.2M

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric) together with WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (WIN Metals or WIN) are pleased to announce that the two parties have successfully executed a Binding Term Sheet on 22 July 2024 for the partial purchase of WIN’s nickel and lithium rights within the Munda Gold Project area, water access rights and other related assets, to Auric.

Keep reading...Show less
The White House.

S&P Global: US Outpaced by Most Other Countries in Mine Development Times

A report published by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveals that the US lags significantly behind other countries in mine development times, impacting its ability to build strategic mineral resources.

The document reveals that it takes nearly 29 years on average for a US mine to progress from discovery to production, compared to 27 years in Canada and 20 years in Australia. Only Zambia takes longer at an average of 34 years.

This extended timeline puts the US at a disadvantage, especially as demand for the critical minerals needed for energy transition continues to rise. The report points out several key factors behind the delays.

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Commences Drilling on 600 Meters by 350 Meters Bingo Main Zone - Contains up to 31.20 gpt Gold, 8.98 % Copper and 0.58 % Cobalt - Remains Wide Open - Bingo Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.


Keep reading...Show less
Tech grid overlaying forest.

Australian Organisations Make Case for Natural Capital Accounting in Resource Sector

Two organisations have collaborated on the release of a new suite of resources geared at helping companies in the Australian mining industry implement natural capital accounting (NCA).

The Cooperative Research Centre for Transformations in Mining Economies (CRC TiME) and CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, announced the news in a press release on Monday (July 15).

NCA is a means of “accounting for impacts on nature over the life of projects.” Mining companies of all stages are increasingly being asked to show how they affect the environment and mitigate their impact accordingly.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Related News

Lithium Investing

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

Uranium Investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

rare earth investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

×