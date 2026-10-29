2027 Fiat Topolino Brings New Colors, Body Style and Low-speed Vehicle Street-legal Capability to the US

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- 2027 Fiat Topolino introduces a new body style, the Topolino Open Air, and two new colors, Corallo Orange and Luna Greige, in addition to a new full-color digital cluster
- Streets-legal low-speed vehicle (LSV) designed for neighborhood and lifestyle use sees enormous response from U.S. customers, with many dealers selling out of initial allocations
- FIAT reveals a one-of-a-kind Fiat Topolino in collaboration with Sanlorenzo Yachts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
- 2027 Fiat Topolino is available now through select dealers
- Topolino MSRP is $13,995 (not including destination fee)
- Complimentary home delivery within a 50-mile radius from purchasing dealer continues with 2027 model-year purchase
- Fiat Topolino marks Stellantis' first entry into U.S. micromobility, making it the first major automaker to enter the segment in the U.S.
- Within Stellantis' FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, FIAT plays a central role in expanding customer choice, delivering accessible, design-driven mobility
- Fiat Topolino named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 and earns "2027 Neighborhood Green Car of the Year" from Green Car Journal
The FIAT brand's "little mouse," the Topolino, is seeing a big response from U.S. customers. As many dealers sell out of initial 2026 model-year allocations, the brand introduces the 2027 Fiat Topolino, featuring two new vehicle colors, Corallo Orange and Luna Greige, and a new full-color digital cluster, in addition to a new body style, the Topolino Open Air, for the U.S.
Complementing the Topolino and Dolce Vita editions, the new Topolino Open Air body style brings a soft-top rollback roof to the two-door model.
The Topolino was celebrated on the opening day of the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show last night, with an event onboard a Sanlorenzo SX100 yacht. Bringing together two leaders in Italian creativity, FIAT unveiled a special one-of-its-kind Fiat Topolino designed in collaboration with Sanlorenzo, the leading Italian yacht maker renowned for its distinctive approach to design. The special Topolino features a unique interior inspired by Sanlorenzo's signature styling and use of natural materials and premium textiles across the seats, dashboard and sunroof. Custom seat belts, genuine natural leather accents and natural nautical-grade wood flooring are inspired by the beautiful teak decks of Sanlorenzo yachts.
"Topolino represents an exciting new chapter for FIAT in North America, bringing the brand's signature Italian style and la dolce vita lifestyle into the emerging micromobility space," said Andrew Waterhouse, head of FIAT North America. "The response from customers has exceeded our expectations, with many of our FIAT dealers quickly selling through their initial allocations and proving there's real demand for a vehicle that delivers simple, joyful mobility.
"For 2027, we are building on that momentum with new colors, a new open-air body style and low-speed vehicle (LSV) street-legal capability, giving owners even more freedom to personalize how and where they enjoy their Topolino. It's a small vehicle making a big statement about the future of accessible, design-driven mobility."
A complimentary LSV conversion kit will allow current owners to convert their Topolino to street legal. Subsequent shipments of 2027 Fiat Topolino units will arrive to dealers as already street legal.
The Fiat Topolino was recently named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the design category, earning international recognition for its distinctive approach to urban mobility. Combining iconic Italian design, electric simplicity and everyday practicality, Topolino embodies FIAT's ambition to make mobility more accessible, enjoyable and relevant to people's lives.
The Fiat Topolino also earned its first automotive award, with Green Car Journal naming it the 2027 Neighborhood Green Car of the Year, calling it "an ultra-small EV with playful Italian style rooted in Fiat's storied heritage ... designed specifically for community travel (and) ideal for short local trips where a conventional automobile may be more vehicle than necessary."
Green Car Journal also named the Fiat 500e the 2027 Urban Green Car of the Year, stating "its nimble handling, responsive electric drive and easy maneuverability make it ideal for metropolitan environments where congestion and limited parking are often everyday realities."
Topolino also offers Monsterlino, a car audio innovation from FIAT and legendary audio brand Monster. It's a grab-and-go audio system with stereo Bluetooth speakers that magnetically attach to the car, then snap onto one's phone so the music goes wherever they go. It's small like Topolino, with surprisingly big sound. Available soon online at fiatusa.com.
The Fiat Topolino brings its unmistakable Italian spirit to U.S. shores - playful, stylish and offering a new kind of freedom for modern neighborhoods. More than a vehicle, Topolino is an invitation to rediscover mobility through simplicity, joy and design. The Topolino's highly anticipated arrival also marks a strategic step forward for FIAT within Stellantis, expanding into the fast-growing micromobility space.
Within Stellantis' FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, FIAT plays a central role in expanding customer choice, delivering accessible, design-driven mobility tailored for how people live and move today. Rooted in Italian creativity and amplified by global scale, FIAT helps bring a new generation of electric and urban solutions to market with speed, relevance and purpose. In doing so, it contributes directly to Stellantis' ambition to deliver more choice, more affordability and more meaningful innovation for customers worldwide.
FIAT Brand
With a rich history dating back more than 125 years, FIAT brand has stayed true to its pillars of iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor that come standard with every Fiat.
The Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe, is the lightest passenger BEV in the market, delivering an estimated range of 149 miles. Featuring a 42-kWh battery, the Fiat 500e combines BEV capability with quintessential design cues that make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.
FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.
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SOURCE Stellantis