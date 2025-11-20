2026 Dodge Charger Multi-energy Lineup Named Finalist for Prestigious North American Car of the Year Award

-

  • Panel of esteemed automotive experts select the all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup as a finalist for 2026 North American Car of the Year
  • All-new Dodge Charger lineup – both the two- and four-door – includes the 550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the turbocharged SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine
  • SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time and includes standard Line Lock, enabling tire-smoking burnouts
  • All-electric 2026 Charger Daytona Scat Pack model delivers 670 horsepower, reaching 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds
  • SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting MSRP of $54,995, delivering the most horsepower under $55,000, and will arrive at dealerships later this year
  • All-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack provides 670 horsepower. delivering the most horsepower under $60,000, and is available now at dealerships

The all-new Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, including the all-new, 550-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the 670-horsepower all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, is one of three finalists for the 2026 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) award.

"Being named a finalist for North American Car of the Year is a testament to Dodge's relentless pursuit of performance and innovation," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup delivers the power of choice to our customers, a 550-horsepower SIXPACK and a 670-horsepower Daytona, with both two doors and four doors, and we're just getting started."

"Once again, these finalists show the wide range of choices that consumers have in the marketplace," said NACTOY President Jeff Gilbert, auto reporter for WWJ Radio. "Our jury of distinguished auto reporters has come up with a great selection of fantastic vehicles that truly reflect the best of the best."

Key standard content for both the internal combustion engine SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack and the electrified Charger Daytona Scat Pack includes:

  • Pure heritage-inspired Dodge muscle exterior, with the widest body of any car in the industry
  • Driver-focused interior with 16-inch cluster screen and 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 radio, featuring wireless audio, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa
  • Full suite of Drive Modes, including Sport and Custom Modes, and performance features, including Launch Control
  • All-wheel-drive functionality
  • "Hidden hatch" interior with best-in-class rear cargo volume and best-in-class passenger volume
  • Standard safety and advanced driving features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, Active Lane Management, Active Driving Assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and more

For the 2026 model year, Dodge offers the most muscle priced less than $60,000 (all MSRPs exclude tax, title and destination fees):

  • The 420-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger R/T will be available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995 in Q1 of 2026
  • The 550-horsepower, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack will be available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,995 in December 2025, delivering the most horsepower under $55,000
  • The four-door version of the 550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack – the most powerful sedan under $60,000 – is now available for order at a starting U.S. MSRP of $56,995, with vehicles arriving in dealerships in Q1 of 2026
  • The all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, available in both two- and four-door, delivers 670 horsepower at a starting U.S. MSRP of $59,995, the most horsepower under $60,000, and is available now at dealerships
  • Dodge Charger Scat Pack and Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack include a day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT

For more information on the Dodge Charger lineup, visit Dodge.com.

North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year
The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™" and "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

Dodge
For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

