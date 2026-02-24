2026 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report: AI Accelerates Adversaries and Reshapes the Attack Surface

2026 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report: AI Accelerates Adversaries and Reshapes the Attack Surface

AI-enabled attacks surge 89% as breakout time falls to 29 minutes; AI tools and development platforms are actively exploited

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today released its 2026 Global Threat Report, revealing that AI is accelerating the adversary and expanding the enterprise attack surface. The average eCrime breakout time fell to just 29 minutes in 2025, with the fastest observed breakout occurring in only 27 seconds. Adversaries are also actively exploiting AI systems themselves, injecting malicious prompts into GenAI tools at more than 90 organizations and abusing AI development platforms. The Global Threat Report makes clear that as innovation accelerates, adversary exploitation follows.

AI-enabled adversaries increased operations by 89% year-over-year, weaponizing AI across reconnaissance, credential theft, and evasion. Intrusions now move through trusted identities, SaaS applications, and cloud infrastructure, blending into normal activity while compressing defenders' time to respond. AI is both the accelerant and the target.

CrowdStrike Global Threat Report Highlights:

Based on frontline intelligence from CrowdStrike's elite threat hunters and intelligence analysts tracking more than 280 named adversaries, the report reveals:

  • AI Is the New Attack Surface – Prompts are the New Malware: Adversaries exploited legitimate GenAI tools at more than 90 organizations by injecting malicious prompts to generate commands for stealing credentials and cryptocurrency. They also exploited vulnerabilities in AI development platforms to establish persistence and deploy ransomware, and published malicious AI servers impersonating trusted services to intercept sensitive data.
  • Fastest Breakout Time on Record: As AI accelerated attacks, the average eCrime breakout time fell to 29 minutes – a 65% increase in speed from 2024 – with the fastest observed breakout ever occurring in just 27 seconds. In one intrusion, data exfiltration began within four minutes of initial access.
  • Nation-State and eCrime AI Use Accelerates: AI-enabled adversaries increased their activity by 89%. Russia-nexus FANCY BEAR deployed LLM-enabled malware ( LAMEHUG ) to automate reconnaissance and document collection. eCrime actor PUNK SPIDER used AI-generated scripts to accelerate credential dumping and erase forensic evidence, and DPRK-nexus FAMOUS CHOLLIMA leveraged AI-generated personas to scale insider operations.
  • China- and DPRK-Nexus Operations Surge: China-nexus activity increased 38% in 2025, with the logistics vertical having the greatest increase in targeting up 85%. 67% of all exploited vulnerabilities by China-nexus actors delivered immediate system access, while 40% targeted internet-facing edge devices. DPRK-linked incidents rose more than 130% as FAMOUS CHOLLIMA activity more than doubled. PRESSURE CHOLLIMA's $1.46B cryptocurrency theft was the largest single financial heist ever reported.
  • Zero Day and Cloud Exploitation Grows: 42% of vulnerabilities were exploited before public disclosure as adversaries weaponized zero days for initial access, remote code execution, and privilege escalation. Cloud-conscious intrusions rose by 37% overall, with a 266% increase from state-nexus threat actors targeting cloud environments for intelligence collection.

"This is an AI arms race," said Adam Meyers, head of counter adversary operations at CrowdStrike. "Breakout time is the clearest signal of how intrusion has changed. Adversaries are moving from initial access to lateral movement in minutes. AI is compressing the time between intent and execution while turning enterprise AI systems into targets. Security teams must operate faster than the adversary to win."

Additional Resources:

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

crowdstrike-holdings crwd nasdaq-crwd
CRWD
The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion Net new ARR grows 22% year-over-year to $212 million Delivers record operating cash flow of $383 million and record free cash flow of $322 million, 35% of revenue CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced financial... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

New alliance combines best-of-breed platforms, accelerating partners' ability to drive vendor consolidation by securing the network and stopping breaches across device endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

Strategic partnership will accelerate vendor consolidation, replacing point products with winning combination of AI-native cybersecurity and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response protection CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire , a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Mountain Mining Continues to Advance the United States Critical Minerals Portfolio

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Related News

Red Mountain Mining Continues to Advance the United States Critical Minerals Portfolio

oil and gas investing

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

base metals investing

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

nickel investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

silver investing

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

gold investing

Mining’s New Reality: Strategic Nationalism, Gold Records and a Fractured Cost Curve

PDAC 2026: Here's What You Need to Know