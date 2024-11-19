Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boss Energy

2024 Infill Drilling on Satellite Uranium Growth Deposits Complete

Resource update underway in preparation for bringing significant satellite deposits into the mine plan

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a successful infill drilling program at the Gould's Dam and Jason's satellite deposits within its Honeymoon Uranium project in South Australia.

Highlights

  • Infill drilling campaign completed at the Gould’s Dam and Jason’s satellite deposits within Honeymoon
  • The results will underpin an updated geological/mineralisation model and resource upgrade
  • Gould’s Dam is located ~80km northwest of the Honeymoon Mine (Figure 1) and currently contains a JORC-compliant resource of 25Mlbs of indicated and inferred U308; The Jason’s deposit is located ~13km north of the Honeymoon mine (Figure 1) and contains a JORC Resource of 6.2Mt at 790ppm U308 for 10.7Mlbs contained U308 (Inferred).
  • A total of 47 mud rotary holes for 6,455m were completed at Beulah (within the Gould’s Dam Inferred Resource envelope) and an additional 25 holes for 3,074m within the Inferred resource envelope at Jason’s. Uranium mineralisation highlights from these two programs include (PFN results, ppm pU3O8):
    • 3.25m @ 3,873ppm pU3O8GT 12,587 (WRM0176 from 122.00m)
      • plus 2.75m @ 946ppm pU3O8GT 2,602(WRM0176 from 126.25m)
    • 6.25m @ 1,094ppm pU3O8GT 6,838(WRM0175 from 118.00m)
    • 2.00m @ 714ppm pU3O8GT 1,428 (WRM0180 from 119.25m)
      • plus 4.25m @ 724ppm pU3O8GT 3,077(WRM0180 from 122.50m)
    • 4.50m @ 548ppm pU3O8GT 2,466 (WRM0190 from 121.75m)
    • 1.50m @ 1,381ppm pU3O8GT 2,072 (WRM0192 from 120.25m)
    • 4.00m @ 504ppm pU3O8GT 2,016 (WRM0187 from 111.25m)
    • 2.50m @ 662ppm pU3O8GT 1,655 (WRM0195 from 122.75m)
    • 2.75m @ 517ppm pU3O8GT 1,422 (WRM0211 from 118.25m)
    • 2.25m @ 626ppm pU3O8GT 1,409 (WRM0207 from 123.75m)
    • 1.75m @ 802ppm pU3O8GT 1,404 (WRM0213 from 124.75m)
    • 3.00m @ 960ppm pU3O8GT 2,880 (BMR233 from 86.75m)
    • 1.25m @ 1,258ppm pU3O8GT 1,573 (BMR232 from 89.25m)
      • plus 0.50m @ 1,428ppm pU3O8 GT 714 (BMR232 from 91.50m)
    • 0.50m @ 3,897ppm pU3O8GT 1,949 (BMR238 from 96.25)
  • “These satellite deposits have the potential to drive growth as well as enabling us to leverage existing infrastructure and further capitalise on the opportunity presented by growing global demand for uranium from tier-one locations”.Boss MD Duncan Craib

The program has returned strong drilling results as well as high-quality modern downhole geophysical data which will be used to build an updated geological and mineralisation model which will feed into a resource update

The two deposits have combined resources of 36.7Mlbs of contained U308. Honeymoon is producing under its current Mining Licence covering 36Mlbs and therefore the Company will now seek government endorsement for the mining of two satellite deposits, effectively doubling the allowance under the License.

This will pave the way for Boss to assess potential increases in the annual production rate and mine life at Honeymoon.

AMC Consultants have been engaged to produce a block model and mineral resource update for these key satellite deposits, which will enable the company to determine those areas which are most economically viable.

Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said: “With the production ramp-up at Honeymoon progressing so well, we are eager to press ahead with our plans to grow the annual output, cashflow and minelife.

“These satellite deposits have the potential to drive growth as well as enabling us to leverage existing infrastructure and further capitalise on the opportunity presented by growing global demand for uranium from tier-one locations”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
BOE:AU
Boss Energy Limited
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Achieves Major Permitting Milestone

  • The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has notified NexGen of successful completion of final Federal technical review.
  • This is the key requirement to scheduling a Federal Commission Hearing date and subsequent Federal Project approval decision.
  • The Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") and License represent the final major approval steps after having received Provincial EA approval in November 2023 .
  • In production, the Rook I Project is poised to make NexGen one of the world's largest and most environmentally conscious mining companies.

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited and proud to announce a major milestone in the Federal EA process for its 100%owned Rook I Project ("the Project"). The CNSC has provided NexGen formal confirmation that the Company has successfully addressed all information requests received as part of the Federal technical review. With completion of the CNSC technical review, the next and final steps in the Federal approval process include scheduling a Commission Hearing Date for the Project, subject to which the CNSC will render an approval decision on the Project.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

This historic milestone marks a crucial step forward for the Project that has been undergoing Canada's robust and rigorous regulatory process since 2019. Completion of the Federal EA technical review stage follows the CNSC having deemed NexGen's Federal licence application sufficient in September 2023 , and receipt of Provincial EA approval in November 2023 . This development reinforces Canada's path to re-establish itself as the leader in global uranium supply and partner of choice.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This exciting outcome is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our entire NexGen team, the collaborative support of our valued Indigenous Nation partners, and our transparent approach with the CNSC to ensure a robust and thorough review that meets the highest standards of environmental protection for the sustainable development of the Rook I Project. Since inception, our honest and innovative holistic approach to the successful development of this generational project has set new industry standards as to what is possible, whilst positively impacting all our valued stakeholders.

Together with the Clearwater River Dene Nation, Métis Nation – Saskatchewan Northern Region 2 and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan , Buffalo River Dene Nation, and Birch Narrows Dene Nation, we are construction ready to deliver transformative and unprecedented social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities, the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

We're not just developing a mine - we're building strong communities while shaping a sustainable and secure global energy future. With over $800 million in cash and liquid assets, we are ready pending a positive Commission decision with all activities required to immediately commence major site works in place."

NexGen is poised to propel Canada back to the forefront of global clean energy fuel production. The Rook I Project embodies NexGen's commitment to elite environmental performance, unprecedented community inclusion, and responsible alignment with global net-zero goals.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest, low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security, and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to estimates for CapEx, OpEx and a payback period of 12 months, the appointment of a lead lender group, the availability of financing for the Project, the advancement of detailed engineering and contract negotiations, bolstering the globe's uranium supply chains to meet the rising demand for nuclear energy, the timing and cost of reclamation, including as part of the UGTMF and after-tax free cash flow remaining materially consistent with the FS, Free Cash Flow, Payback Period and IRR relative to various uranium prices, the delivery of clean energy fuel for the future, the development of the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally and incorporating elite standards in environmental and social governance, delivering a project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally, providing generational long-term economic, environmental and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada and the world, planned exploration and development activities and budgets, the interpretation of drill results and other geological information, mineral reserve and resource estimates (to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if a project is developed), requirements for additional capital, capital costs, operating costs, cash flow estimates, production estimates, the future price of uranium and similar statements relating to the economics of a project, including the Rook I Project. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that financing for the Project will be available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to the Company, the results of planned exploration and development activities will be as anticipated and on time; the price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates and updated/revised CapEx, OpEx, SusEx, and pay back period; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project; and other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the imprecision of mineral reserve and resource estimates, the price and appeal of alternate sources of energy, sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, development risks, climate change, uninsurable risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, risks related to title to its properties, information security and cyber threats, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources, political and regulatory risks, general inflationary pressures, industry and economic factors that may affect the business, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under "Risk Factors" and management's discussion and analysis under "Other Risks Factors" filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and 40-F filed on Edgar at www.sec.gov   .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-achieves-major-permitting-milestone-302309673.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/19/c8458.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The word "uranium" beside green up arrow.

Russia Restricts US Uranium Exports, Retaliating to American Ban

The Russian government has imposed temporary restrictions on enriched uranium exports to the US.

Announced on November 15, the move follows the US' decision toban imports of Russian uranium.

While the US legislation went into effect in August, it allows for waivers to address potential supply disruptions through 2027. The new Russian policy introduces uncertainty during this time period.

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Strategic Engagement with Red Cloud Financial Services

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a strategic agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS" or " Red Cloud "), an arms-length independent contractor, to provide promotional services, including advice on marketing, communications and social media activities. Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month effective October 14, 2024, for a twelve-month term which automatically renews month-to-month thereafter unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the date of termination.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear reactors and a stock chart.

US Plans to Triple Nuclear Power Capacity by 2050

The Biden administration has announced a strategic roadmap to significantly expand the United States' nuclear energy capacity, setting a target to triple capacity by 2050.

In a new nine pillar framework, the Biden-Harris administration has laid out its plans to add 200 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear energy through new reactor builds, reactivations and upgrades to existing facilities.

The initiative seeks to meet a growing demand for reliable, carbon-free power as the nation transitions away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy sources.

Red graph and arrow pointing down.

Paladin Cuts Uranium Production Forecast, Share Price Declines

Shares of Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) declined this week after the company shared an update on its Langer Heinrich mine and revised its 2025 fiscal year production guidance.

The company now expects the mine to produce 3 million to 3.6 million pounds of U3O8, lower than its earlier prediction of 4 million to 4.5 million pounds. According to Paladin, the drop is the result of lower-than-expected output in October, which was caused by water supply disruptions, as well as continued variability in stockpiled ore.

Production from Langer Heinrich amounted to 186,667 pounds during the month.

Foremost Clean Energy Provides Update for Rescheduled December AGSM

Shareholders are Encouraged to Vote in Favour of the Arrangement Resolution to Spin-Out the Winston Group of Gold & Silver Properties at the Shareholder Meeting to be now held on December 20, 2024

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, today announces that it has filed its notice of meeting of shareholders, management information circular dated November 12, 2024 (the " Circular ") and related documents (the " Meeting Materials ") with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with its rescheduled 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "). The Meeting will now take place at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, Suite 1700, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

