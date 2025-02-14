Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

King River Resources (KRR:AU) has announced 2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

Download the PDF here.

Asara Resources Limited

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON 2024 EXPLORATION RESULTS AND 2025 EXPLORATION PLANS - MINERAL RESERVES INCREASE 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 54.3 MOZ; UPDATED MINERAL RESERVES OF 2.8 MOZ DECLARED AT UPPER BEAVER; INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES INCREASE 9%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR)

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project


1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV:AUMB)

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada


Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce it intends to evaluate the economic potential of reprocessing Chimo Tailings (″ Chimo Tailings Project ″), located on the Cadillac Project.

The Chimo Tailings Project consist of waste materials from the past producing Chimo Mine, which operated intermittently from 1964 to 1997 and produced 379,012 ounces of gold (MERN DV 85-05 to DV 97-01).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Inca Minerals Limited

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

The Board of Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders a progress report on due diligence associated with the recently announced (ASX 5 February 2025) Binding Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid. Stunalara’s key asset is the high-grade gold & gold- antimony Hurricane Project located approximately 110km west-northwest of Cairns and 75km southwest of Port Douglas in North Queensland. Hurricane boasts multiple undrilled high-grade gold & gold-antimony prospects developed from rock chip and grab sampling.

×