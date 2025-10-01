1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announced today that Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7, 2025.

DATE : October 7 th , 2025
TIME: 11:30am-12:00pmET
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

  • 1911 Gold has entered the next phase of advanced exploration, with the commencement of the Company's first underground drill program at its wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project.
  • Due to market demand, the Company increased the size of the "Best Efforts" LIFE offering and private placement to C$17 million.
  • The Company commenced work on a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the True North Gold Project and engaged AMC Consultants to complete the study.
  • 1911 Gold Intersects 5.52 g/t Au over 6.50 metres and 54.00 g/t Au over 0.50 metres on SAM Southeast Zone.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario. It intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation and all local stakeholders in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Shaun Heinrichs
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 674-1293
sheinrichs@1911gold.com
www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to the results of any exploration or other work on the Company's properties, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: 1911 Gold Corporation


1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered the next phase of advanced exploration, with the commencement of the Company's first underground drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba .

Highlights

  • The first underground drill rig has been mobilized to Level 16, approximately 695 metres ('m") below surface, to commence exploration drilling on the San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE"), San Antonio West ("SAM W") and new Shore exploration targets.
  • Underground drilling will be expanded to include testing the extensions of the current resource and completing infill drilling to upgrade zones identified for development in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently underway.
  • The current underground drilling plan is comprised of approximately 25,000 m in 122 holes.
  • A total of 20,342 m of surface exploration drilling in 71 holes has now been completed, primarily on the SAM W and SAM SE targets
  • The assay results from 11 surface drill holes at SAM SE and SAM W, totalling 5,368 m , drilling down to depths of approximately 550 m , are pending.

"Commencing underground drilling is a pivotal step in advancing the redevelopment of the True North Gold Mine," stated Shaun Heinrichs , President & CEO of 1911 Gold. "This program is designed to rapidly expand our current resource, extend the depth extensions of recent new surface discoveries that can meaningfully enhance the scale of our operations, and delineate two trial test mining areas. With strong community support and a fully permitted mill on site, we are excited to advance towards our next phase of growth."

The underground drill program marks a significant milestone as the Company advances its strategy to restart underground mining operations and build upon its existing permitted infrastructure and resource base. The focus of the current campaign will be on testing the resource size potential of newly identified drill targets, including SAM W and SAM SE (two recent discoveries located adjacent to the existing underground infrastructure and drill-tested from surface to depths of approximately 550 m ). The program will also target: potential mineral resource expansion through step-out drilling around the current resource; delineation drilling on two significant targets in preparation for trial test mining in 2026 on Level 16; and commence resource infill and upgrade drilling on areas identified for early production in the pending PEA. The underground drill program will initially utilize two (2) drill rigs, with additional rigs planned as access to new areas is established.

Program Description

The Company plans to complete approximately 25,000 metres of underground drilling in 122 drill holes over the next nine months.

Exploration Drilling

Drilling will test the down-dip extension of the SAM SE target, discovered during the surface drilling program, and the emerging Shore target (located directly southeast of SAM SE), hosted within the SAM gabbro unit at the intersection with the 007 shear zone. The 007 mine, which operated from 2010 through 2015, arose from the intersection of the 007 share zone and the shoreline basalt unit to the northeast of the SAM gabbro unit. A total of approximately 10,000 m in 24 drill holes is planned, from Level 16 and the lower portion of the L13 area within the Hinge decline once the Company regains access to that area. Rehabilitation of Level 6 is underway to facilitate drill access to test the down-dip extensions of the SAM W target.

Resource Expansion Drilling

Resource expansion drilling will focus on four (4) mineralized veins hosted within the 710-711, L10, 007 and Hinge zones, which can be drilled from the existing infrastructure on Level 16. The target areas are adjacent to known high-grade zones, which have demonstrated strong potential for resource expansion. Step-out drilling will test up and down-plunge extensions outside the current mineral resource. Approximately 6,000 m in 18 drill holes are planned for the initial resource expansion program.

Test Mining – Delineation Drilling

In preparation for a large test mining program in mid-2026, the Company will also complete approximately 9,000 m in 80 drill holes of delineation drilling. This drilling will focus on upgrading the resource to the measured category for two selected areas, which are accessible from Level 16 for both drilling and bulk sampling activities. The two areas designated within the mineral resource block model are hosted within the Hinge Zone (Vein 800 and 820) and the L10 Zone (Vein 1020 and 1040).

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera , P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares, situated within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba . The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba , and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements, collectively ("forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, as well as statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential mining operations at the True North Gold Project, including test mining and the benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Haywood Securities (" Haywood "), as lead agent, on its own behalf and on behalf of Velocity Capital Partners (together with Haywood, the " Agents "), to amend the terms of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement and LIFE offering to increase the size of the offering to C$17 million (the " Upsized Offering ").

Under the terms of the Upsized Offering, the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, up to: (i) 3,184,000 common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CEE LIFE Shares ") at a price of C$0.64 per CEE LIFE Share (the " CEE Issue Price "); and (ii) 14,802,000 common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "accelerated Canadian development expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CDE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.554 per CDE Offered Share (the " CDE Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of CEE LIFE Shares and CDE Offered Shares of up to C$10,238,068 (the " LIFE Offering ").

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with Haywood, the " Agents "), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, any combination of: common shares of the Company (the " LIFE Non-FT Shares ") at a price per LIFE Non-FT Share of C$0.45 (the " Non-FT Issue Price "); (ii) common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CEE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.64 per CEE Offered Share (the " CEE Issue Price "); and (iii) common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "accelerated Canadian development expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CDE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.554 per CDE Offered Share (the " CDE Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$10,238,000 (the " LIFE Offering ").

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Option Grant

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Option Grant

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the " LTIP "), it has granted stock options (the " Options ") to certain employees and a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 700,000 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") at a price of $0.345 per Share until September 8, 2030 . 350,000 of the Options were granted to Suzette Ramcharan the operator of the Company's investor relations consultant, WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), and will vest ¼ three months after the date of the grant; ¼ six months after the date of the grant; ¼ nine months after the date of the grant; and ¼ twelve months after the date of the grant. The foregoing Options are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has engaged AMC Consultants ("AMC") of Toronto, Canada to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study on the Company's wholly-owned True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba .

The PEA will evaluate the potential restart of underground mining operations at the True North mine, utilizing the existing permitted 1,300 tonne-per-day processing facility in Bissett . AMC will assess development and mining method scenarios based on the Company's current mineral resource estimate and extensive underground infrastructure, while referencing the Company's own internally developed mine plans. While the PEA will not incorporate results from recent and planned drilling, management believes that continued exploration success may provide significant upside beyond the scope of this assessment.

"Initiating a PEA with AMC is a critical milestone as we advance the True North Mine toward a restart," stated Shaun Heinrichs , President and CEO of 1911 Gold. "We intend to use the results of the PEA, together with delineation drilling to be completed in the fall on two bulk sample target zones, to finalize plans for a trial production run in mid-2026. This initial trial mining campaign, expected to last 3 - 5 months, will provide an important step toward demonstrating the planned mining and development methods, as well as confirm the resource and economics."

The Company anticipates delivering the PEA by the first quarter of 2026, which will provide the foundation for redevelopment planning and engagement with key stakeholders.

Underground Status Update

Momentum underground continues to build, with rehabilitation work nearing completion on Level 16 and other supporting levels in preparation for the next phase of drilling. Hancon Mining Ltd. mobilized crews to the site in August to complete critical rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades required for drill access, with rigs scheduled to arrive in late September.

Further information on the planned drill program will be provided closer to the commencement date, with a total of 30,000 metres planned over the next several quarters. Drilling will include:

  • Exploration drilling focused on expanding the size potential of the recently discovered San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast zones located adjacent to the historically mined San Antonio zone, within reach of existing underground workings.
  • Delineation drilling on the bulk sample target zones identified for early trial mining.
  • Resource expansion drilling to test extensions of resources scheduled for near-term production upon completion of the PEA.

These programs, together with the planned trial mining campaign, will deliver critical technical data to validate mining methods, inform development decisions, and unlock additional exploration opportunities across the broader True North Gold Project.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba . The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba , and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements, collectively ("forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, as well as statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential mining operations at the True North Project, including trial mining and the benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening and expansion of its management team through the appointment of Emmett D'Urso as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. D'Usro will work directly with the Company's COO, Simon Henderson, further enhancing Rua Gold's technical capabilities.

With more than 13 years of mineral exploration experience, Mr. D'Urso brings extensive expertise in orogenic gold exploration, particularly within the Victorian Goldfields, where he has focused on high-grade, narrow vein, Fosterville-style deposits. This experience is especially relevant as Rua Gold's Reefton project shares similar geological characteristics. Most recently, he contributed to exploration programs at Global Ore Discovery, where he played a key role in drill program planning and budgeting for antimony projects in New South Wales.

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,800,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $3.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,880,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $5.50 for 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, such that if at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing, the Company's Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at a closing price of $7.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrant will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice (the " Acceleration Provision ")

Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of today, its shares are listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate"), one of Europe's most active investor-focused platforms, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. This listing marks a significant step in LaFleur Minerals' strategy to expand its global shareholder base and increase access to European capital markets.

The Company joined Tradegate in order to enhance visibility and accessibility to European and international investors, during an exciting and pivotal time in its exploration and development activities, as LaFleur Minerals transitions from explorer to fully-integrated gold producer at its flagship Beacon Gold Mill located in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. As the Company continues to expand its presence throughout new markets, Tradegate provides LaFleur Minerals with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse, international and growing pool of investors, further solidifying its commitment to transparency, accessibility and long-term growth.

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce it has awarded the contract to Soutex, a firm specializing in mineral processing and metallurgy, to carry out the first advanced and comprehensive metallurgical sampling and testwork program for the Main Sector of its Cadillac Project.

Key Objectives of the Program

